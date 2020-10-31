  • October 31, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin scoreboard for Oct. 31

Posted: Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:30 pm

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

San Angelo Central..... 3        3             3        0

Permian....................... 4        2             2        1

Midland Lee................ 4        1             1        1

Midland High.............. 1        4             1        1

Wolfforth Frenship....... 2        4             1        2

Abilene High............... 1        4             1        2

Odessa High............... 0        3             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 30

Permian 36, Wolfforth Frenship 27

San Angelo Central 38, Odessa High 7

Midland Lee 51, Abilene High 19

Midland High, open

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Nov. 6

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 7 p.m.

Permian at Odessa High, 7 p.m., Ratliff Stadium.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 7 p.m.

Abilene High, open

———

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Fort Stockton............. 4        5             3        0

x-Andrews................... 7        3             2        1

x-Big Spring................. 4        3             1        2

x-San Ang. Lake View.. 4        6             0        3

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Fort Stockton 47, Andrews 35

Big Spring 35, San Angelo Lake View 14

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Andrews, open

Big Spring, open

Fort Stockton, open

San Angelo Lake View, open

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Sweetwater............... 7        1             4        0

x-Greenwood............... 5        2             3        1

x-Monahans................ 4        6             2        2

x-Pecos....................... 3        4             1        3

Snyder......................... 2        6             0        4

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Sweetwater 48, Monahans 32

Pecos 21, Snyder 7

Greenwood, open

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Pecos vs Gatesville at San Angelo, 7 p.m.

Greenwood, open

Monahans, open

Snyder, open

Sweetwater, open

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Lubbock Estacado... 4        6             3        1

Perryton....................... 3        5             2        1

Seminole..................... 3        6             1        2

Levelland.................... 2        7             1        2

Borger.......................... 1        8             1        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Lubbock Estacado 41, Levelland 24

Perryton 28, Seminole 14

Borger, open

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Perryton at Borger, 7 p.m.

Levelland at Seminole, 7 p.m.

Lubbock Estacado, open

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Shallowater.............. 8        0             5        0

x-Denver City.............. 6        4             4        1

x-Lamesa.................... 4        6             3        2

x-Slaton....................... 3        5             2        3

Brownfield................... 1        8             1        4

Kermit.......................... 0        8             0        5

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Denver City 56, Kermit 24

Lamesa def. Brownfield, forfeit

Shallowater 42, Slaton 6

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Brownfield, open

Denver City, open

Kermit, open

Lamesa, open

Shallowater, open

Slaton, open

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Crane....................... 7        1             4        0

x-Alpine....................... 5        4             2        1

x-Tornillo..................... 2        2             1        2

x-Compass Academy. 1        6             1        2

Anthony....................... 1        3             0        3

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Alpine def. Compass Academy, forfeit

Crane 50, Tornillo 8

Saturday, Oct. 31

Anthony at Fabens, canceled

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Alpine at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Tornillo at Compass Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Crane, open

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-McCamey................ 7        1             3        0

x-Wink......................... 8        1             3        1

x-Plains....................... 2        6             2        2

x-Seagraves................ 3        5             1        2

Iraan............................ 0        8             0        4

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct, 29

Wink 44, Iraan 0

Friday, Oct. 30

McCamey 61, Plains 6

Seagraves, open

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

McCamey at Seagraves, 7 p.m.

Wink at Plains, 7 p.m.

Iraan, open

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Fort Davis.................... 5        3             2        0

Van Horn..................... 3        2             1        1

Buena Vista................. 4        4             0        1

Marfa........................... 1        4             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Fort Davis def. Van Horn, forfeit

Buena Vista at Marfa, postponed

Monday, Nov. 2

Buena Vista at Marfa, 6 p.m.

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Marfa at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fort Davis at Buena Vista, noon

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Rankin...................... 8        1             2        0

x-Garden City.............. 5        4             2        0

Lenorah Grady............ 4        5             0        2

Midland TLCA............. 3        6             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 34

Rankin 50, Midland TLCA 0

WEEK 11

Friday, Nov. 6

Lenorah Grady at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Balmorhea................ 6        1             2        0

Sierra Blanca............... 3        2             1        1

Sanderson................... 2        6             1        1

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 3        6             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct. 29

Balmorhea def. Sierra Blanca, forfeit

Friday, Oct. 30

Sanderson 45, Grandfalls-Royalty 20

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 5

Sanderson at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Sierra Blanca at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Wolfforth Frenship def. Permian

25-16, 25-8, 25-18

 

At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Permian: Jade Workman 6, Bethani Fierro 5, Anahi Orona 3, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Cianna Harris 1, Sarahi Orona 1.

Blocks — Permian: Jade Workman 2, Cianna Harris 0.5, Anahi Orona 0.5.

Assists — Permian: Jade Workman 7, Denali Cardenas 5, Alizay Rivera 5, Anyssa Cruz 1, Natalia Abila 1.

Digs — Permian: Jade Workman 17, Natalia Abila 9, Anyssa Cruz 8, Iliana Garcia 7, Nyxalee Munoz 4, Denali Cardenas 3, Sarahi Orona 3, Bethani Fierro 2, Alizay Rivera 2, Cianna Harris 1, Anahi Orona 1.

Aces — Permian: Jade Workman 1, Natalia Abila 1.

Records

Wolfforth Frenship 12-1, 7-0; Permian 5-8, 3-5.

 

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:30 pm.

