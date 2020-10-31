HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin scoreboard for Oct. 31

FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
San Angelo Central..... 3 3 3 0
Permian....................... 4 2 2 1
Midland Lee................ 4 1 1 1
Midland High.............. 1 4 1 1
Wolfforth Frenship....... 2 4 1 2
Abilene High............... 1 4 1 2
Odessa High............... 0 3 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 30
Permian 36, Wolfforth Frenship 27
San Angelo Central 38, Odessa High 7
Midland Lee 51, Abilene High 19
Midland High, open
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Nov. 6
Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 7 p.m.
Permian at Odessa High, 7 p.m., Ratliff Stadium.
San Angelo Central at Midland High, 7 p.m.
Abilene High, open
———
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Fort Stockton............. 4 5 3 0
x-Andrews................... 7 3 2 1
x-Big Spring................. 4 3 1 2
x-San Ang. Lake View.. 4 6 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Fort Stockton 47, Andrews 35
Big Spring 35, San Angelo Lake View 14
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Andrews, open
Big Spring, open
Fort Stockton, open
San Angelo Lake View, open
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Sweetwater............... 7 1 4 0
x-Greenwood............... 5 2 3 1
x-Monahans................ 4 6 2 2
x-Pecos....................... 3 4 1 3
Snyder......................... 2 6 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Sweetwater 48, Monahans 32
Pecos 21, Snyder 7
Greenwood, open
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Pecos vs Gatesville at San Angelo, 7 p.m.
Greenwood, open
Monahans, open
Snyder, open
Sweetwater, open
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Lubbock Estacado... 4 6 3 1
Perryton....................... 3 5 2 1
Seminole..................... 3 6 1 2
Levelland.................... 2 7 1 2
Borger.......................... 1 8 1 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Lubbock Estacado 41, Levelland 24
Perryton 28, Seminole 14
Borger, open
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Perryton at Borger, 7 p.m.
Levelland at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Lubbock Estacado, open
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Shallowater.............. 8 0 5 0
x-Denver City.............. 6 4 4 1
x-Lamesa.................... 4 6 3 2
x-Slaton....................... 3 5 2 3
Brownfield................... 1 8 1 4
Kermit.......................... 0 8 0 5
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Denver City 56, Kermit 24
Lamesa def. Brownfield, forfeit
Shallowater 42, Slaton 6
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Brownfield, open
Denver City, open
Kermit, open
Lamesa, open
Shallowater, open
Slaton, open
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Crane....................... 7 1 4 0
x-Alpine....................... 5 4 2 1
x-Tornillo..................... 2 2 1 2
x-Compass Academy. 1 6 1 2
Anthony....................... 1 3 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Alpine def. Compass Academy, forfeit
Crane 50, Tornillo 8
Saturday, Oct. 31
Anthony at Fabens, canceled
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Alpine at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Tornillo at Compass Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Crane, open
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-McCamey................ 7 1 3 0
x-Wink......................... 8 1 3 1
x-Plains....................... 2 6 2 2
x-Seagraves................ 3 5 1 2
Iraan............................ 0 8 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Thursday, Oct, 29
Wink 44, Iraan 0
Friday, Oct. 30
McCamey 61, Plains 6
Seagraves, open
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
McCamey at Seagraves, 7 p.m.
Wink at Plains, 7 p.m.
Iraan, open
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Fort Davis.................... 5 3 2 0
Van Horn..................... 3 2 1 1
Buena Vista................. 4 4 0 1
Marfa........................... 1 4 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Fort Davis def. Van Horn, forfeit
Buena Vista at Marfa, postponed
Monday, Nov. 2
Buena Vista at Marfa, 6 p.m.
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Marfa at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Fort Davis at Buena Vista, noon
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Rankin...................... 8 1 2 0
x-Garden City.............. 5 4 2 0
Lenorah Grady............ 4 5 0 2
Midland TLCA............. 3 6 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 34
Rankin 50, Midland TLCA 0
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov. 6
Lenorah Grady at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Balmorhea................ 6 1 2 0
Sierra Blanca............... 3 2 1 1
Sanderson................... 2 6 1 1
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 3 6 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK 10
Thursday, Oct. 29
Balmorhea def. Sierra Blanca, forfeit
Friday, Oct. 30
Sanderson 45, Grandfalls-Royalty 20
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 5
Sanderson at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Sierra Blanca at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Wolfforth Frenship def. Permian
25-16, 25-8, 25-18
At Permian Fieldhouse
Kills — Permian: Jade Workman 6, Bethani Fierro 5, Anahi Orona 3, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Cianna Harris 1, Sarahi Orona 1.
Blocks — Permian: Jade Workman 2, Cianna Harris 0.5, Anahi Orona 0.5.
Assists — Permian: Jade Workman 7, Denali Cardenas 5, Alizay Rivera 5, Anyssa Cruz 1, Natalia Abila 1.
Digs — Permian: Jade Workman 17, Natalia Abila 9, Anyssa Cruz 8, Iliana Garcia 7, Nyxalee Munoz 4, Denali Cardenas 3, Sarahi Orona 3, Bethani Fierro 2, Alizay Rivera 2, Cianna Harris 1, Anahi Orona 1.
Aces — Permian: Jade Workman 1, Natalia Abila 1.
Records
Wolfforth Frenship 12-1, 7-0; Permian 5-8, 3-5.
