HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Oct. 25

FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
San Angelo Central..... 2 3 2 0
Permian....................... 3 2 1 1
Wolfforth Frenship....... 2 3 1 1
Abilene High............... 1 3 1 1
Midland High.............. 1 4 1 1
Midland Lee................ 3 1 0 1
Odessa High............... 0 2 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Oct. 23
Abilene High 27, Permian 25
Midland High 26, Odessa High 14
San Angelo Central 35, Wolfforth Frenship 7
Midland Lee, open
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 30
Abilene High at Midland Lee, 7 p.m.
Odessa High at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 7 p.m.
Midland High, open
———
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Andrews................... 7 2 2 0
x-Fort Stockton............. 3 5 2 0
x-Big Spring................. 3 3 0 2
x-San Ang. Lake View.. 4 5 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Andrews 56, San Angelo Lake View 27
Fort Stockton 28, Big Spring 7
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Fort Stockton at Andrews, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Sweetwater............... 6 1 3 0
x-Greenwood............... 5 2 3 1
x-Monahans................ 4 5 2 1
Pecos.......................... 2 4 0 3
Snyder......................... 2 5 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Greenwood 17, Snyder 14
Monahans 35, Pecos 19
Sweetwater, open
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Greenwood vs. Wimberley at Brownwood, 7 p.m.
Monahans at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Pecos, 7 p.m.
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Lubbock Estacado...... 3 6 2 1
Seminole..................... 3 5 1 1
Perryton....................... 2 5 1 1
Levelland.................... 2 6 1 1
Borger.......................... 1 8 1 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Thursday, Oct. 22
Lubbock Estacado 26, Perryton 20
Friday, Oct. 23
Seminole 20, Borger 7
Levelland, open
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Lubbock Estacado at Levelland, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Perryton, 7 p.m.
Borger, open
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Shallowater.............. 7 0 4 0
x-Denver City.............. 5 4 3 1
Lamesa....................... 3 6 2 2
Slaton.......................... 3 4 2 2
Brownfield................... 1 7 1 3
Kermit.......................... 0 7 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Denver City 33, Brownfield 13
Lamesa 34, Slaton 8
Shallowater 52, Kermit 7
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Brownfield at Lamesa, 7 p.m.
Denver City at Kermit, 7 p.m.
Slaton at Shallowater, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Crane....................... 6 1 3 0
Alpine.......................... 4 4 1 1
Tornillo........................ 2 1 1 1
Compass Academy.... 1 5 1 1
Anthony....................... 1 3 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Crane 31, Alpine 28
El Paso Cathedrral at Tornillo, canceled
Saturday, Oct. 24
Compass Academy 31, Anthony 16
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Compass Academy at Alpine, 7:30 p.m.
Crane at Tornillo, 7:30 p.m.
Anthony at Fabens, 8 p.m.
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-McCamey................ 6 1 2 0
x-Plains....................... 2 5 2 0
Wink............................ 7 1 1 1
Seagraves................... 3 5 1 2
Iraan............................ 0 6 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
McCamey 55, Iraan 7
Plains 14, Seagraves 7
Wink, open
WEEK 10
Thursday, Oct, 29
Iraan at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Plains at McCamey, 7 p.m.
Seagraves, open
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Van Horn..................... 3 1 1 0
Fort Davis.................... 4 3 1 0
Buena Vista................. 4 4 0 1
Marfa........................... 1 4 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Fort Davis 40, Marfa 19
Van Horn 52, Buena Vista 24
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Buena Vista at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.
Van Horn at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin......................... 7 1 1 0
Garden City................. 4 4 1 0
Lenorah Grady............ 4 4 0 1
Midland TLCA............. 3 5 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Garden City 52, Midland TLCA 0
Rankin 52, Lenorah Grady 0
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Garden City at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.
Midland TLCA at Rankin, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea................... 5 1 1 0
Sierra Blanca............... 3 1 1 0
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 3 5 0 1
Sanderson................... 1 6 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Sierra Blanca 59, Sanderson 30
WEEK 10
Friday, Oct. 30
Balmorhea at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship..... 11 1 6 0
Midland High.............. 7 2 6 1
Midland Lee................ 5 3 4 2
San Angelo Central..... 4 7 2 4
Permian....................... 5 6 2 4
Abilene High............... 3 6 1 3
Odessa High............... 2 13 0 7
x-clinched playoff spot
———
Friday, Oct. 23
Permian at Abilene High, ppd.
Midland High def. Odessa High, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15
Wolfforth Frenship def. San Angelo Central, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19
Midland Lee, open
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Odessa High at Abilene High, 6 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Permian, 6 p.m.
Midland High at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship, open
Midland High def. Odessa High
25-11, 25-9, 25-15
Friday At OHS Fieldhouse
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 9, Kaia Minjarez 5, Nadia Hernandez 10, Marissa Rodriguez 2, Paige Byford 1.
Blocks — Odessa High: None.
Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 7, Kaia Minjarez 5, Paige Byford 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1, Carime Gonzales 1.
Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 16, Kaia Minjarez 10, Jade Hernandez 7, Jacqlyn Lujan 6, Brianna McClure 4, Aubrey Villas 2, Paige Byford 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1.
Aces — Odessa High: None.
Records
Midland High 7-2 overall, 6-1 District 2-6A; Odessa High 2-13, 0-7.
Monahans def. Andrews
25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22
Saturday At Andrews HS
Kills — Monahans: Taryn Griner 10, Janely Leyva 9, Macy Watts 8, Maci Irons 13, Abby Inman 4, Hailey Merrick 4, Nana Hernandez 1.
Blocks — Monahans: Taryn Griner 2.5, Janely Leyva 2.5, Macy Watts 1.5, Maci Irons 1, Hailey Merrick 1, Abby Inman 0.5.
Assists — Monahans: Nana Hernandez 22, Jade Munoz 15, Taryn Griner 1.
Digs — Monahans: Macy Watts 14.
Aces — Monahans: Macy Watts 2, Taryn Griner 1, Alyssa Fuentes 1.
Records
Monahans 24-6 overall (10-0 District 2-4A)
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.