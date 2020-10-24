  • October 24, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Oct. 25

Posted: Saturday, October 24, 2020 7:07 pm

Odessa American

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

San Angelo Central..... 2        3             2        0

Permian....................... 3        2             1        1

Wolfforth Frenship....... 2        3             1        1

Abilene High............... 1        3             1        1

Midland High.............. 1        4             1        1

Midland Lee................ 3        1             0        1

Odessa High............... 0        2             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Oct. 23

Abilene High 27, Permian 25

Midland High 26, Odessa High 14

San Angelo Central 35, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Midland Lee, open

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 30

Abilene High at Midland Lee, 7 p.m.

Odessa High at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 7 p.m.

Midland High, open

———

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Andrews................... 7        2             2        0

x-Fort Stockton............. 3        5             2        0

x-Big Spring................. 3        3             0        2

x-San Ang. Lake View.. 4        5             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Andrews 56, San Angelo Lake View 27

Fort Stockton 28, Big Spring 7

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Fort Stockton at Andrews, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Sweetwater............... 6        1             3        0

x-Greenwood............... 5        2             3        1

x-Monahans................ 4        5             2        1

Pecos.......................... 2        4             0        3

Snyder......................... 2        5             0        3

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Greenwood 17, Snyder 14

Monahans 35, Pecos 19

Sweetwater, open

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Greenwood vs. Wimberley at Brownwood, 7 p.m.

Monahans at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Pecos, 7 p.m.

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Lubbock Estacado...... 3        6             2        1

Seminole..................... 3        5             1        1

Perryton....................... 2        5             1        1

Levelland.................... 2        6             1        1

Borger.......................... 1        8             1        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Thursday, Oct. 22

Lubbock Estacado 26, Perryton 20

Friday, Oct. 23

Seminole 20, Borger 7

Levelland, open

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Lubbock Estacado at Levelland, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Perryton, 7 p.m.

Borger, open

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Shallowater.............. 7        0             4        0

x-Denver City.............. 5        4             3        1

Lamesa....................... 3        6             2        2

Slaton.......................... 3        4             2        2

Brownfield................... 1        7             1        3

Kermit.......................... 0        7             0        4

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Denver City 33, Brownfield 13

Lamesa 34, Slaton 8

Shallowater 52, Kermit 7

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Brownfield at Lamesa, 7 p.m.

Denver City at Kermit, 7 p.m.

Slaton at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Crane....................... 6        1             3        0

Alpine.......................... 4        4             1        1

Tornillo........................ 2        1             1        1

Compass Academy.... 1        5             1        1

Anthony....................... 1        3             0        3

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Crane 31, Alpine 28

El Paso Cathedrral at Tornillo, canceled

Saturday, Oct. 24

Compass Academy 31, Anthony 16

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Compass Academy at Alpine, 7:30 p.m.

Crane at Tornillo, 7:30 p.m.

Anthony at Fabens, 8 p.m.

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-McCamey................ 6        1             2        0

x-Plains....................... 2        5             2        0

Wink............................ 7        1             1        1

Seagraves................... 3        5             1        2

Iraan............................ 0        6             0        3

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

McCamey 55, Iraan 7

Plains 14, Seagraves 7

Wink, open

WEEK 10

Thursday, Oct, 29

Iraan at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Plains at McCamey, 7 p.m.

Seagraves, open

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Van Horn..................... 3        1             1        0

Fort Davis.................... 4        3             1        0

Buena Vista................. 4        4             0        1

Marfa........................... 1        4             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Fort Davis 40, Marfa 19

Van Horn 52, Buena Vista 24

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Buena Vista at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

Van Horn at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Rankin......................... 7        1             1        0

Garden City................. 4        4             1        0

Lenorah Grady............ 4        4             0        1

Midland TLCA............. 3        5             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Garden City 52, Midland TLCA 0

Rankin 52, Lenorah Grady 0

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Garden City at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.

Midland TLCA at Rankin, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Balmorhea................... 5        1             1        0

Sierra Blanca............... 3        1             1        0

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 3        5             0        1

Sanderson................... 1        6             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Sierra Blanca 59, Sanderson 30

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 30

Balmorhea at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

District 2-6A

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wolfforth Frenship..... 11        1             6        0

Midland High.............. 7        2             6        1

Midland Lee................ 5        3             4        2

San Angelo Central..... 4        7             2        4

Permian....................... 5        6             2        4

Abilene High............... 3        6             1        3

Odessa High............... 2      13             0        7

 

x-clinched playoff spot

———

Friday, Oct. 23

Permian at Abilene High, ppd.

Midland High def. Odessa High, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15

Wolfforth Frenship def. San Angelo Central, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19

Midland Lee, open

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Odessa High at Abilene High, 6 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Permian, 6 p.m.

Midland High at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

 

Midland High def. Odessa High

25-11, 25-9, 25-15

Friday At OHS Fieldhouse

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 9, Kaia Minjarez 5, Nadia Hernandez 10, Marissa Rodriguez 2, Paige Byford 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: None.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 7, Kaia Minjarez 5, Paige Byford 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1, Carime Gonzales 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 16, Kaia Minjarez 10, Jade Hernandez 7, Jacqlyn Lujan 6, Brianna McClure 4, Aubrey Villas 2, Paige Byford 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1.

Aces — Odessa High: None.

Records

Midland High 7-2 overall, 6-1 District 2-6A; Odessa High 2-13, 0-7.

 

Monahans def. Andrews

25-23, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22

Saturday At Andrews HS

Kills — Monahans: Taryn Griner 10, Janely Leyva 9, Macy Watts 8, Maci Irons 13, Abby Inman 4, Hailey Merrick 4, Nana Hernandez 1.

Blocks — Monahans: Taryn Griner 2.5, Janely Leyva 2.5, Macy Watts 1.5, Maci Irons 1, Hailey Merrick 1, Abby Inman 0.5.

Assists — Monahans: Nana Hernandez 22, Jade Munoz 15, Taryn Griner 1.

Digs — Monahans: Macy Watts 14.

Aces — Monahans: Macy Watts 2, Taryn Griner 1, Alyssa Fuentes 1.

Records

Monahans 24-6 overall (10-0 District 2-4A)

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

