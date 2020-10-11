  • October 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Oct. 11

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 8:08 pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Lubbock ISD Invitational

Saturday, Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock

Class 5A-6A

GIRLS (5,000 meters)

Team Standings

1. Amarillo High, 15; 2. Lubbock High, 78; 3. Lubbock Monterey, 82; 4. Plainview, 87; 5. Midland Lee, 105.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Brooke Latham, Amarillo High, 21 minutes, 6.8 seconds; 2. Tatum Abbruscato, Amarillo High, 21:42.6; 3. Catalina Purcell, Amarillo High, 21:47.7; 4. Emma Milsow, Amarillo High, 22:10.4; 5. Ava Timmons, Amarillo High, 22:29.6; 6. Jewel Baer, Amarillo High, 22:30.9; 7. Adelynn Austin, Amarillo High, 22:33.5; 8. Abigail Casanova, Lubbock Monterey, 22:41.9; 9. Mikayla Castillo, Plainview, 22:55; 10. Alyssa Villalobos, Lubbock Coronado, 23:21.8.

Other Area Runners

MIDLAND HIGH: 15. Emery Martinez, 24:42.5; 18. Serena Gonzalez, 24:59.3; 19. Sarah Hernandez, 25:06.6.

MIDLAND LEE: 20. Claire Hobbs, 25:37; 25. Ashlyn McClatchy, 26:32; 30. Carla Torres, 27:40.8; 31. Delilaih Garcia, 27:43.5; 32. Karimme Conejo, 27:44.2; 40. Ariel Evans, 29:56.4.

———

BOYS (5,000 meters)

Team Standings

1. Lubbock Monterey, 46; 2. Amarillo High, 48; 3. Lubbock High, 52; 4. Midland High, 99; 5. Plainview, 111.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock High, 15 minutes, 59.6 seconds; 2. David Mora, Lubbock Monterey, 17:28.1; 3. Malachi Macias, Lubbock Monterey, 17:37.3; 4. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:54.3; 5. Adam Burlison, Lubbock High, 18:12.1; 6. Xavier Sanchez, Lubbock Monetery, 18:18.2; 7. Miles Cox, Amarillo High, 18:29.4; 8. Isaiah Garza, Amarillo High, 18:36.7; 9. Logan Rutledge, Midland High, 18:43.6; 10. Parker Maybin, Amarillo High, 18:46.7.

Other Area Runners

MIDLAND HIGH: 15. Jackson Martin, 19:30.1; 27. Jose Zubia, 21:21.8; 31. Josef Kaderka, 22:29.8; 32. Lorenzo Orosco, 22:46.2.

MIDLAND LEE: 12. Chanler Bushman, 19:14.4; 21. Christopher Lopez, 20:12.4; 44. Preston Evans, 27:40.7.

———

Class 4A

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team Standings

1. Canyon, 27; 2. Hereford, 76; 3. Dumas, 80; 4. Andrews, 99; 5. Snyder, 123; 6. Levelland, 137; 7. Greenwood, 174; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 240; 9. San Angelo Lake View, 263.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Abree Winfrey, Canyon, 12 minutes, 24.1 seconds; 2. Hannah Stuart, Canyon, 12:54.3; 3. Ellie Brown, Canyon, 13:14.4; 4. Malarie Dominguez, Hereford, 13:19.8; 5. Cecilia Cuevas, Andrews, 13:22.9; 6. Rebekah Huddleston, Canyon, 13:23.1; 7. Sarai Chavez, Dumas, 13:30.3; 8. Rubie Trevino, Hereford, 13:31.9; 9. Kinsey Kelley, Snyder, 13:37.1; 10. Amber Maldonado, Hereford, 13:41.8.

Other Area Runners

ANDREWS: 12. Claire Clark, 13:54.5;  24. Grace Shaffer, 14:39.7; 29. Nevaeh Hugghes, 14:49; 35. Jazz Carrasco, 15:09.6; 40. Shaylee Jeffrey, 15:31.9;  43. Meagan Espinzoa, 15:52.8; 49. Genevieve Jasso, 16:13.8; 53. Abby Hernandez, 16:49.9

GREENWOOD: 14. Karsyn Payton, 14;04.9; 27. Kylie Knapp, 14:45.5; 45. Jaclynn Ramirez, 15:59.1; 54. Vaye Savage, 16:52.6; 55. Bree Knapp, 17:03.0; 57. Isabella McConaughey, 17:09. 61. Leeanna Crudgington, 17:31.4; 64. Jaedyn Kuhlmann, 18:13.7; 70. Emma Dunna, 20:00.7.

———

BOYS (5,000 meters)

Team Standings

1. Andrews, 35; 2. Canyon, 40; 3. Snyder, 99; 4. Dumas, 108; 5. Hereford, 131; 6. Levelland, 144; 7. San Angelo Lake View, 176; 8. Greenwood, 210.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Samuel Ashley, Canyon, 16 minutes, 48.6 seconds; 2. Christian Escobedo, Snyder, 17:23.3; 3. Matthew Villareal, 17:46.7; 4. Devan Lujan, 18:05.6; 5. Xavier Soto, Dumas, 18:15.1; 6. Derek Hernandez, Andrews, 18:21; 7. Austin Deberry, Canyon, 18:29.3; 8. Tyler Clayton, Canyon, 18:44.1; 9. Anthony Stuart, Canyon, 18:45.6; 10. Gregorio Gonzalez, Andrews, 18:54.7.

Other Area Runners

ANDREWS: 12. Chaz Melton, 19:14.8; 16. Kevin Serrano, 19:37.8; 20. Rylan Alanei, 20:04.4; 29. Bramhan Matschek, 21:20.5; 52. Drew Mayfield, 24:27.9.

GREENWOOD: 33. Avery Cruz, 21:44.8; 38. Sawyer Morrow, 22:31.6; 51. Gael Cervantes, 24:22; 53. Bradley Beck, 24:45; 59. Tristan Thompson, 28:30.9.

———

Class 3A

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team Standings

1. Wall, 51; 2. Bushland, 64; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 86; 4. Crane, 95; 5. Ballinger, 146; 6. (tie) Muleshoe, 196; and Friona, 196; 8. Brownfield, 201; 9. Alpine, 205; 10. Clyde, 241.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Mackenzie Bryan, Tuscola Jim Ned, 13 minutes, 11.4 seconds; 2. Yvonne Legarretta, Friona, 13:26.4; 3. Cierra Kiser, Amarillo River Road, 13:37.9; 4. Briana Jones, Tuscola Jim Ned, 13:55.2; 5. Gracie Helton, Bushland, 14:01.3; 6. Addison Martin, Ballinger, 14:03.9; 7. Shaylee Shiller, Wall, 14:14.7; 8. Alwen Hendrick, Bushland, 14:16.7; 9. Tessa Gomez, Dimmitt, 14:22.2; 10. Kendall Smith, Ballinger, 14:26.7.

Other Area Runners

ALPINE: 32. Vanessa Rice, Alpine, 15:25.7; 42. Tannin Ritchie, 15:56.6; 47. Vanessa Ritchie, 16:09.8; 60. Lauren Penders, 16:55.5; 67. Kylie Penders, 17:22.6; 83. Jasmine Deleon, 20:22.7.

CRANE: 12. Railey Rodriguez, 14:31.1; 21. Madelyn Berandrd, 14:52.3; 23. Neyda Varela, 15:00.9; 25. Angelina Perez, 15:02.0; 27. Jacqueline Santos, 15:05.5; 34. Miraya Morado, 15:36.7; 40. Natalie Bernard, 15:51.6; 43. Sophia Hernandez, 16:00.3; 51. Layla Ybarra, 16:31.8;

———

BOYS (5,000 meters)

Team Standings

1. Tuscola Jim Ned, 44; 2. Dimmitt, 58; 3. Crane, 72; 4. Bushland, 155; 5. Denver City, 157; 6. Wall, 159; 7. Amarillo River Road, 160; 8. Ballinger, 191; 9. Clyde, 232; 10. Friona, 241; 11. Brownfield, 333.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Chris Saling, Tuscola Jim Ned, 18 minutes, 7 seconds; 2. Samuel Bryan, Tuscola Jim Ned, 18:10.1; 3. Jordan Garcia, Dimmitt, 18:33.2; 4. Crawford Kiser, Amarillo River Road, 18:46.1; 5. Armando Hernandez, 18:49.8; 6. William Hall, Crane, 19:10.3; 7. D’Angelo Gonzales, Alpine, 19:15.7; 8. Ryan Nino, Dimmitt, 19:15.8; 9. Taylon Watson, Crane, 19:23.7; 10. Bryce Smith, Tuscola Jim Ned, 19:31.5.

Other Area Runners

ALPINE: 31. Marco Martinez, 20:48.1.

CRANE: 22. Lucas Rizo, 20:15.0; 36. Dominick Mireles, 21:11; 38. Jesse Vasquez, 21:15.8; 41. Silas Garcia, 21:35.2; 59. Kristopher Rizo, 23:02.5; 73. Pedro Morales, 24:33.2; 81. Santiago Rodriguez, 26;13.7.

———

 

Class 2A

GIRLS (2 miles)

Team Standings

1. Sundown, 31; 2. Wellington, 54; 3. Christoval, 70; 4. Sudan, 147; 5. Ozona, 190; 6. Ralls, 207; 7. Forsan, 214; 8. Shamrock, 217; 9. Plains, 234; 10. McCamey, 242; 11. Tahoka, 251; 12. Morton, 297, 13. Smyer, 325.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Gabby Peralta, Sundown, 12 minutes, 52.4 seconds; 2. Kyla Kane, Wellington, 12:56.6; 3. Allison Vaughn, Christoval, 13:00.8; 4. Kiley Barrera, Plains, 13:22.7; 5. Kadey Ubantke, Farwell, 13:27; 6. Alexa Rodriguez, Sundowon, 13:35.9; 7. Addy Mock, Wellington, 13:44.0; 8. Natalie Urias, Sundown, 13:44.8; 9. Zavayia Benoit, Farwell, 13:48.5; 10. Francis Ybarra, Sundown, 13:54.

Other Area Runners

McCAMEY: 27. Denise Quinonez, 14:55; 53. Aryana Tarango, 16:00.3; 71. Grayce Montes, 17:04.6; 83. Marysol Pinales, 17:45; 96. Genesis Martinez, 18:48.3; 108. Alysa Tarango, 21:50.8.

———

BOYS (5,000 meters)

Team Standings

1. Sundown, 43; 2. New Home, 55; 3. Christoval, 59; 4. New Deal, 138; 5. Forsan, 169; 6. (tie) Ozona, 173; and Smyer, 173; 8. Post, 183; 9. Lockney, 186; 10. Sudan, 280; 11. McCamey, 288.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Koy Torres, Sundown, 18 minutes, 21.5 seconds; 2. Tyler Seeley, New Deal, 18:32; 3. Hayden Stroope, Shamrock, 18:32.3; 4. Brayden Sanders, Sundown, 18:40.8; 5. Jackson Martinez, New Home, 18:58.6; 6. Reagan Fielder, New Home, 19:07.9; 7. Branson Sanders, Sundown, 19:10.8; 8. Samuel Walls, Post, 19:20.7; 9. Will Overstreet, Smyer, 19:24.4; 10. Ben McCann, Christoval, 19:25.7.

Other Area Runners

McCAMEY: 39. Diego Castaneda, 21:45.9; 82. Devin Acosta, 25:34.9; 85. Jose Mota, 26:52; 86. Jeffrey Antonio, 26:58.5; 88. Matthew Rosas, 27:12.8.

 

 

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Midland Lee................ 3        0             0        0

Permian....................... 2        1             0        0

Wolfforth Frenship....... 1        1             0        0

Odessa High............... 0        1             0        0

Abilene High............... 0        2             0        0

San Angelo Central..... 0        3             0        0

Midland High.............. 0        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK THREE

Thursday, Oct. 8

Lubbock Coronado 49, Odessa High 0

Lubbock Monterey 56, Midland High 28

Friday, Oct. 9

Amarillo Tascosa 40, Permian 18

College Station A&M Consolidated 40, San Angelo Central 35

Lubbock-Cooper 20, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Midland Lee 26, Belton 7

Abilene High, open

WEEK FOUR

Friday, Oct. 16

Abilene High at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.

Midland Lee at Permian, 7 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High, 7 p.m.

Odessa High, open

———

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Andrews...................... 5        2             0        0

San Ang. Lake View..... 4        3             0        0

Big Spring.................... 3        1             0        0

Fort Stockton................ 1        5             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Canyon 45, Andrews 14

Hereford 34, San Angelo Lake View 15

Fort Stockton, open

Big Spring at Pampa, canceled

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Andrews at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Fort Stockton at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

 

CANYON 45, ANDREWS 14

Canyon.................... 11.... 0   13   21   —    45

Andrews.................... 0.... 6     8     0   —    14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Canyon: Elijah Smothermon 27 FG, 10:02.

Canyon: Jack McKay 85 pass from Jay Defoor (Rafe Butcher pass from Jay Defoor), 2:09.

Second Quarter

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 49 pass from E.J. Lopez (pass failed), 7:21.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 9 run (Markeese Lawrence pass from E.J. Lopez), 9:37.

Canyon: Blake Wilhelm 33 interception return (Elijah Smothermon kick), 5:52.

Canyon: Brody Cook 1 run (kick failed), 1:41.

Fourth Quarter

Canyon: Jack McKay 13 pass from Jay Defoor (Elijah Smothermon kick), 7:20.

Canyon: Joe Shaw 82 interception return (Elijah Smothermon kick), 3:59.

Canyon: Rafe Butcher 44 interception return (Elijah Smothermon kick), 2:05.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                   Canyon           Andrews

First Downs........................ 14.................... 21

Total Yards...................... 384.................. 439

Rushes-Yards.............. 26-91............. 33-126

Passing Yards................. 293.................. 313

Passing.................... 18-33-0........... 26-55-3

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 3-1

Punts-Avg.................... 6-37.1.............. 6-37.7

Penalties-Yards............. 6-55................. 4-42

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Canyon: Brody Cook 21-108, Jay Defoor 5-(-12).

Andrews: Brock Tijerina 10-93, N. Tellez 5-42, Luis Cervantes 9-20, Markeese Lawrence 1-9,

Passing

Canyon: Jay Defoor 18-33-0—293.

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 25-54-3—313, Markeese Lawrence 0-1-0—0.

Receiving

Canyon: Jack McKay 9-177, Joe Shaw 7-109, Grayson Hack 1-5, Rafe Butcher 1-(-2).

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 7-103, A.J. Britten 5-8, Markeese Lawrence 3-48, Luis Cervantes 2-44, A. Trevino 4-40, J. Jones 1-8, Cody Cabrera 1-5, Brock Tijerina 1-0.

Interceptions

Canyon: Joe Shaw 1-82, Rafe Butcher 1-44, Blake Wilhelm 1-33.

Andrews: None.

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Sweetwater.................. 5        1             2        0

Monahans................... 3        4             1        0

Greenwood.................. 3        2             1        1

Pecos.......................... 2        2             0        1

Snyder......................... 2        4             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Monahans 46, Snyder 7

Sweetwater 36, Greenwood 30 (OT)

Pecos, open

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Monahans at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Sweetwater at Pecos, 7 p.m.

Snyder, open

 

SWEETWATER 36, GREENWOOD 30 (OT) 

Greenwood............... 0.... 7   14     9     0    —                         30

Sweetwater............... 6.... 0   16     8     6    —                         36

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Sweetwater: 1 fumble return (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 10 run (Rance Purser kick).

Third Quarter

Sweetwater: 41 interception return (conversion good).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 3 run (Rance Purser kick),

Sweetwater: 34 run (conversion good).

Greenwood: Trey Cross 4 run (Rance Purser kick).

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Aaron Fikes 45 run (run failed).

Sweetwater: 62 pass (conversion good).

Greenwood: Rance Purser 31 FG.

Overtime

Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 4 run.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                             Greenwood       Sweetwater

First Downs........................ 27.................... 20

Total Yards...................... 542.................. 415

Rushes-Yards............ 67-499............. 29-185

Passing Yards................... 43.................. 230

Passing........................ 2-9-2........... 12-20-2

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1

Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................. 2-40

Penalties-Yards............. 7-59................. 5-50

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Greenwood: Trey Cross 42-326, Aaron Fikes 15-139, John Breeden 5-24, Izaiah Ramirez 1-7, Ty Flowers 4-3.

Sweetwater: None reported

Passing

Greenwood: Ty Flowers 2-9-2—43.

Sweetwater: None reported

Receiving

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 1-25, Cade Carrell 1-18.

Sweetwater: None reported

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Lubbock Estacado...... 2        5             1        0

Levelland.................... 2        5             1        0

Perryton....................... 1        4             0        0

Seminole..................... 2        5             0        1

Borger.......................... 0        7             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Levelland 27, Borger 14

Lubbock Estacado 49, Seminole 42

Perryton 14, Alpine 0

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Levelland at Perryton, 7 p.m.

Lubbock Estacado at Borger, 7 p.m.

Seminole, open

 

LUBBOCK ESTACADO 49, SEMINOLE 42

Seminole................... 7.. 21   14     0   —    42

Lubbock Estacado.... 7.. 14     7   21   —    49

SCORING SUMMARY

None reported

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                Seminole          Estacado

First Downs....................... n/a................... n/a

Total Yards...................... 418.................. 619

Rushes-Yards............ 27-114............. 44-379

Passing Yards................. 304.................. 240

Passing.................... 21-37-1........... 14-21-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 5-38.4................... n/a

Penalties-Yards................ n/a................... n/a

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Seminole: Jason Mejia 15-61, River Powers 9-28, Nate Leyva 1-14, Preston Stevenson 2-11.

Lubbock Estacado: Antwoine Jones 17-228, Jay’Lon Dobbins 18-103. T.J. Steele 8-40, J’Kameron Thomas 1-8.

Passing

Seminole: Jay’lon Dobbins 14-21-0—240

Lubbock Estacado: River Powers 21-36-1—304, Nate Leyva 0-1-0—0.

Receiving

Seminole: Preston Stevenson 8-138, Jason Mejia 4-53, Elijah Beard 4-39, Kaycen Andrews 2-37, Kross Carter 1-28, Blake Flowers 1-5, Edgar Castro 1-4.

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 10-130, Antwoine Jones 1-82, Detreaviean Chiles 1-14, Colby Sims 2-14. 

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Shallowater................. 5        0             2        0

Denver City................. 4        3             2        0

Slaton.......................... 2        3             1        1

Brownfield................... 1        5             1        1

Lamesa....................... 1        6             0        2

Kermit.......................... 0        5             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Brownfield 13, Kermit 12

Denver City 28, Slaton 14

Shallowater 52, Lamesa 8

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Kermit at Lamesa, 7 p.m.

Shallowater at Denver City, 7 p.m.

Slaton at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Crane.......................... 4        1             1        0

Tornillo........................ 2        0             1        0

Alpine.......................... 3        3             0        0

Anthony....................... 1        1             0        1

Compass Academy.... 0        5             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Crane 91, Compass Academy 0

Perryton 14, Alpine 0

Tornillo 28, Anthony 26

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Crane at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Tornillo at Alpine, 7:30 p.m.

Compass Academy, open

PERRYTON 14, ALPINE 0

Alpine........................ 0.... 0     0     0   —      0

Perryton.................... 7.... 7     0     0   —    14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Perryton: Brenton Heeter 2 run (Tony Cervantes kick), 8:26.

Second Quarter

Perryton: Brenton Heeter 1 run (Tony Cervantes kick), 11:27.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Alpine           Perryton

First Downs.......................... 5.................... 17

Total Yards........................ 59.................. 292

Rushes-Yards.............. 22-55............. 56-243

Passing Yards..................... 4.................... 49

Passing........................ 1-9-3............. 4-11-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 3-3................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 4-39.5.............. 2-25.5

Penalties-Yards............... 1-5................. 6-58

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 14-39, Diego Monclova 4-17, Allen Vargas 2-1, Brady Crump 1-0, Cody Barragan 1-(-2).

Perryton: Pepper Haley 16-95, Brenton Heeter 19-85, Abraham Hernandez 8-30, Jahir Romero 12-30, Isaac Gabriel 1-(-6).

Passing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 1-8-3—4, Trey Ervin 0-1-0—0.

Perryton: Abraham Hernandez 4-11-0—49.

Receiving

Alpine: Cody Barragan 1-4.

Perryton: Cuyler Feeger 2-30, Isaac Gabriel 1-18, Brenton Heeter 1-1.

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wink............................ 7        0             1        0

Plains.......................... 1        5             1        0

McCamey................... 4        1             0        0

Seagraves................... 2        4             0        1

Iraan............................ 0        4             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Plains 56, Iraan 24

Wink 37, Seagraves 14

McCamey, open

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Iraan at Seagraves, 7 p.m.

Wink at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.

Plains, open

 

PLAINS 56, IRAAN 24         

Plains...................... 16.. 28     6     6   —    56

Iraan......................... 0.... 6     0   18   —    24

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Plains: Tyler Vargas 5 run (Cole Reynolds run), 8:03.

Plains: Tyler Vargas 12 run (Cole Hamilton pass from Vargas), 8:03.

Second Quarter

Plains: Tyler Vargas 5 run (Cole Reynolds run), 9:27.

Plains: Cole Reynolds 16 run (Cole Reynolds run), 7:51.

Plains: Alberto Morales 44 run (kick failed), 2:21.

Iraan: Isaiah Smith 31 pass from Braden Kent (run failed), 1:58.

Plains: Adrian Contreras 68 pass from Tyler Vargas (kick failed), 1:51.

Third Quarter

Plains: Harrison Weeks 1 run (kick failed), 2:58.

Fourth Quarter

Iraan: Zane Davis 22 pass from Braden Kent (run failed), 8:00.

Plains: Baltazar Castillo 6 run (kick failed), 7:09.

Iraan: Isaiah Smith 61 run (run failed), 6:55.

Iraan: JD Solis 89 run (run failed), 4:00.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Plains                 Iraan

First Downs........................ 25...................... 8

Total Yards...................... 503.................. 291

Rushes-Yards............ 38-291............. 25-232

Passing Yards................. 212.................... 59

Passing...................... 9-11-0............. 3-11-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 2-2

Punts-Avg.................... 1-27.0.............. 3-34.7

Penalties-Yards............. 8-65................. 8-60

——

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Plains: Tyler Vargas 11-76, Alberto Morales 6-68, Baltazar Castillo 10-66, Cole Reynolds 4-45, Adrian Contreras 3-22, Harrison Weeks 2-12, Dalton Weeks 1-4, Brayden Welch 1-(-2).

Iraan: Isaiah Smith 9-121, JD Solis 5-98, Tony Barrera 8-28, Braden Kent 3-(-15).

Passing

Plains: Tyler Vargas 9-11-0—212.

Iraan: Braden Kent 3-11-0—59.

Receiving

Plains: Cooper Hamilton 5-102, Adrian Contreras 2-89, Cole Reynolds 1-4, Cade Reynolds 1-7.

Iraan: Isaiah Smith 1-31, Zane Davis 1-22, JD Solis 1-6.

 

WINK 37, SEAGRAVES 14

Seagraves................ 6.... 0     0     8   —    14

Wink........................ 16.. 21     0     0   —    37

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 1 run (Brock Gibson run).

Seagraves: 1 run (kick failed).

Wink: Grabiel Muniz 34 pass from Kanon Gibson (Kanon Gibson run).

Second Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 53 fumble return (Mason Morgan run).

Wink: Jordan Tally 52 pass from Kanon Gibson (conversion failed).

Wink: Kanon Gibson 2 run (Brock Gibson kick).

Fourth Quarter

Seagraves: 26 pass (conversion good).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                              Seagraves                 Wink

First Downs........................ 10.................... 15

Total Yards...................... 240.................. 308

Rushes-Yards............ 43-216............... 22-74

Passing Yards.............. 1-2-0.................. 234

Passing............................. 26........... 12-17-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 4-4................... 1-1

Punts-Avg.................... 2-40.0................ 0-0.0

Penalties-Yards............. 3-25................. 3-20

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Seagraves: None reported.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 6-50, Mason Morgan 6-30, Zachary Yactayo 2-2, Bryan Wilcox 5-1, Team 3-(-9).

Passing

Seagraves: None reported.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 10-15-0—220, Zachary Yactayo 2-5-1—14.

Receiving

Seagraves: None reported.

Wink: Grabiel Muniz 4-94, Jordan Tally 1-52, Brock Gibson 3-40, Junior Quiroz 1-22, Braden Dunlap 1-12, Kalonji Martin 1-10, Myah Torres 1-4.

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Buena Vista................. 4        3             0        0

Fort Davis.................... 3        3             0        0

Van Horn..................... 2        1             0        0

Marfa........................... 1        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18

Lenorah Grady 58, Buena Vista 22

Marfa at Garden City, ppd.

Van Horn, open

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Balmorhea at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Marfa, open

Buena Vista, open

Fort Davis, open

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Rankin......................... 5        1             0        0

Lenorah Grady............ 4        3             0        0

Garden City................. 3        3             0        0

Midland TLCA............. 3        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Lenorah Grady 58, Buena Vista 22

Midland TLCA 75, Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op 26

Marfa at Garden City, canceled

Rankin, open

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Jayton at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

Midland TLCA at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin at Lubbock Home School Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Lenorah Grady, open

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Balmorhea................... 4        1             0        0

Sierra Blanca............... 2        1             0        0

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2        4             0        0

Sanderson................... 1        5             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18

Rotan 48, Sanderson 36

Balmorhea, open

Sierra Blanca, open

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Balmorhea at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Midland TLCA at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Sanderson, open

Sierra Blanca, open

 

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s results

District 2-4A

Andrews def. Greenwood

25-22, 30-28, 15-25, 25-14

At Greenwood

Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 16, Alyssa Vasquez 8, Tatym Pack 8, Laura Madrilez 4, Miranda Trevino 2

Blocks — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 2.5, Kassidy Epperson 1, Hannah Renteria 1, Tori Woodside .5

Assists — Erynn Pool 20, Miranda Trevino 15, Tatym Pack 1, Hannah Renteria 1

Digs — Alyssa Vasquez 25, Kassidy Epperson 13, Hanna Wells 9, Hannah Renteria 7, Miranda Trevino 6

Aces — Kassidy Epperson 3, Miranda Trevino 1

 

District 5-3A

Compass Academy def. Sonora

25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

At The Cougar Den

Kills — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 5, Carleigh Jones 4, Paige Jones 4, Kinzee Jamierson 1

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 2, Kyra Ayers 2, Paige Jones 1, Laci Satterwhite 1

Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 7, Paige Jones 5, Madison Molinar 1

Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 11, Kyra Ayers 10, Paige Jones 10, Carleigh Jones 5, Haley Stillwell 2, Laci Satterwhite 1

Aces — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 2

Sub-Varsity

JV: Sonora def. Compass Academy 25-13, 26-24

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

