HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Oct. 11

CROSS COUNTRY
Lubbock ISD Invitational
Saturday, Mae Simmons Park, Lubbock
Class 5A-6A
GIRLS (5,000 meters)
Team Standings
1. Amarillo High, 15; 2. Lubbock High, 78; 3. Lubbock Monterey, 82; 4. Plainview, 87; 5. Midland Lee, 105.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Brooke Latham, Amarillo High, 21 minutes, 6.8 seconds; 2. Tatum Abbruscato, Amarillo High, 21:42.6; 3. Catalina Purcell, Amarillo High, 21:47.7; 4. Emma Milsow, Amarillo High, 22:10.4; 5. Ava Timmons, Amarillo High, 22:29.6; 6. Jewel Baer, Amarillo High, 22:30.9; 7. Adelynn Austin, Amarillo High, 22:33.5; 8. Abigail Casanova, Lubbock Monterey, 22:41.9; 9. Mikayla Castillo, Plainview, 22:55; 10. Alyssa Villalobos, Lubbock Coronado, 23:21.8.
Other Area Runners
MIDLAND HIGH: 15. Emery Martinez, 24:42.5; 18. Serena Gonzalez, 24:59.3; 19. Sarah Hernandez, 25:06.6.
MIDLAND LEE: 20. Claire Hobbs, 25:37; 25. Ashlyn McClatchy, 26:32; 30. Carla Torres, 27:40.8; 31. Delilaih Garcia, 27:43.5; 32. Karimme Conejo, 27:44.2; 40. Ariel Evans, 29:56.4.
———
BOYS (5,000 meters)
Team Standings
1. Lubbock Monterey, 46; 2. Amarillo High, 48; 3. Lubbock High, 52; 4. Midland High, 99; 5. Plainview, 111.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock High, 15 minutes, 59.6 seconds; 2. David Mora, Lubbock Monterey, 17:28.1; 3. Malachi Macias, Lubbock Monterey, 17:37.3; 4. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:54.3; 5. Adam Burlison, Lubbock High, 18:12.1; 6. Xavier Sanchez, Lubbock Monetery, 18:18.2; 7. Miles Cox, Amarillo High, 18:29.4; 8. Isaiah Garza, Amarillo High, 18:36.7; 9. Logan Rutledge, Midland High, 18:43.6; 10. Parker Maybin, Amarillo High, 18:46.7.
Other Area Runners
MIDLAND HIGH: 15. Jackson Martin, 19:30.1; 27. Jose Zubia, 21:21.8; 31. Josef Kaderka, 22:29.8; 32. Lorenzo Orosco, 22:46.2.
MIDLAND LEE: 12. Chanler Bushman, 19:14.4; 21. Christopher Lopez, 20:12.4; 44. Preston Evans, 27:40.7.
———
Class 4A
GIRLS (2 miles)
Team Standings
1. Canyon, 27; 2. Hereford, 76; 3. Dumas, 80; 4. Andrews, 99; 5. Snyder, 123; 6. Levelland, 137; 7. Greenwood, 174; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 240; 9. San Angelo Lake View, 263.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Abree Winfrey, Canyon, 12 minutes, 24.1 seconds; 2. Hannah Stuart, Canyon, 12:54.3; 3. Ellie Brown, Canyon, 13:14.4; 4. Malarie Dominguez, Hereford, 13:19.8; 5. Cecilia Cuevas, Andrews, 13:22.9; 6. Rebekah Huddleston, Canyon, 13:23.1; 7. Sarai Chavez, Dumas, 13:30.3; 8. Rubie Trevino, Hereford, 13:31.9; 9. Kinsey Kelley, Snyder, 13:37.1; 10. Amber Maldonado, Hereford, 13:41.8.
Other Area Runners
ANDREWS: 12. Claire Clark, 13:54.5; 24. Grace Shaffer, 14:39.7; 29. Nevaeh Hugghes, 14:49; 35. Jazz Carrasco, 15:09.6; 40. Shaylee Jeffrey, 15:31.9; 43. Meagan Espinzoa, 15:52.8; 49. Genevieve Jasso, 16:13.8; 53. Abby Hernandez, 16:49.9
GREENWOOD: 14. Karsyn Payton, 14;04.9; 27. Kylie Knapp, 14:45.5; 45. Jaclynn Ramirez, 15:59.1; 54. Vaye Savage, 16:52.6; 55. Bree Knapp, 17:03.0; 57. Isabella McConaughey, 17:09. 61. Leeanna Crudgington, 17:31.4; 64. Jaedyn Kuhlmann, 18:13.7; 70. Emma Dunna, 20:00.7.
———
BOYS (5,000 meters)
Team Standings
1. Andrews, 35; 2. Canyon, 40; 3. Snyder, 99; 4. Dumas, 108; 5. Hereford, 131; 6. Levelland, 144; 7. San Angelo Lake View, 176; 8. Greenwood, 210.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Samuel Ashley, Canyon, 16 minutes, 48.6 seconds; 2. Christian Escobedo, Snyder, 17:23.3; 3. Matthew Villareal, 17:46.7; 4. Devan Lujan, 18:05.6; 5. Xavier Soto, Dumas, 18:15.1; 6. Derek Hernandez, Andrews, 18:21; 7. Austin Deberry, Canyon, 18:29.3; 8. Tyler Clayton, Canyon, 18:44.1; 9. Anthony Stuart, Canyon, 18:45.6; 10. Gregorio Gonzalez, Andrews, 18:54.7.
Other Area Runners
ANDREWS: 12. Chaz Melton, 19:14.8; 16. Kevin Serrano, 19:37.8; 20. Rylan Alanei, 20:04.4; 29. Bramhan Matschek, 21:20.5; 52. Drew Mayfield, 24:27.9.
GREENWOOD: 33. Avery Cruz, 21:44.8; 38. Sawyer Morrow, 22:31.6; 51. Gael Cervantes, 24:22; 53. Bradley Beck, 24:45; 59. Tristan Thompson, 28:30.9.
———
Class 3A
GIRLS (2 miles)
Team Standings
1. Wall, 51; 2. Bushland, 64; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 86; 4. Crane, 95; 5. Ballinger, 146; 6. (tie) Muleshoe, 196; and Friona, 196; 8. Brownfield, 201; 9. Alpine, 205; 10. Clyde, 241.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Mackenzie Bryan, Tuscola Jim Ned, 13 minutes, 11.4 seconds; 2. Yvonne Legarretta, Friona, 13:26.4; 3. Cierra Kiser, Amarillo River Road, 13:37.9; 4. Briana Jones, Tuscola Jim Ned, 13:55.2; 5. Gracie Helton, Bushland, 14:01.3; 6. Addison Martin, Ballinger, 14:03.9; 7. Shaylee Shiller, Wall, 14:14.7; 8. Alwen Hendrick, Bushland, 14:16.7; 9. Tessa Gomez, Dimmitt, 14:22.2; 10. Kendall Smith, Ballinger, 14:26.7.
Other Area Runners
ALPINE: 32. Vanessa Rice, Alpine, 15:25.7; 42. Tannin Ritchie, 15:56.6; 47. Vanessa Ritchie, 16:09.8; 60. Lauren Penders, 16:55.5; 67. Kylie Penders, 17:22.6; 83. Jasmine Deleon, 20:22.7.
CRANE: 12. Railey Rodriguez, 14:31.1; 21. Madelyn Berandrd, 14:52.3; 23. Neyda Varela, 15:00.9; 25. Angelina Perez, 15:02.0; 27. Jacqueline Santos, 15:05.5; 34. Miraya Morado, 15:36.7; 40. Natalie Bernard, 15:51.6; 43. Sophia Hernandez, 16:00.3; 51. Layla Ybarra, 16:31.8;
———
BOYS (5,000 meters)
Team Standings
1. Tuscola Jim Ned, 44; 2. Dimmitt, 58; 3. Crane, 72; 4. Bushland, 155; 5. Denver City, 157; 6. Wall, 159; 7. Amarillo River Road, 160; 8. Ballinger, 191; 9. Clyde, 232; 10. Friona, 241; 11. Brownfield, 333.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Chris Saling, Tuscola Jim Ned, 18 minutes, 7 seconds; 2. Samuel Bryan, Tuscola Jim Ned, 18:10.1; 3. Jordan Garcia, Dimmitt, 18:33.2; 4. Crawford Kiser, Amarillo River Road, 18:46.1; 5. Armando Hernandez, 18:49.8; 6. William Hall, Crane, 19:10.3; 7. D’Angelo Gonzales, Alpine, 19:15.7; 8. Ryan Nino, Dimmitt, 19:15.8; 9. Taylon Watson, Crane, 19:23.7; 10. Bryce Smith, Tuscola Jim Ned, 19:31.5.
Other Area Runners
ALPINE: 31. Marco Martinez, 20:48.1.
CRANE: 22. Lucas Rizo, 20:15.0; 36. Dominick Mireles, 21:11; 38. Jesse Vasquez, 21:15.8; 41. Silas Garcia, 21:35.2; 59. Kristopher Rizo, 23:02.5; 73. Pedro Morales, 24:33.2; 81. Santiago Rodriguez, 26;13.7.
———
Class 2A
GIRLS (2 miles)
Team Standings
1. Sundown, 31; 2. Wellington, 54; 3. Christoval, 70; 4. Sudan, 147; 5. Ozona, 190; 6. Ralls, 207; 7. Forsan, 214; 8. Shamrock, 217; 9. Plains, 234; 10. McCamey, 242; 11. Tahoka, 251; 12. Morton, 297, 13. Smyer, 325.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Gabby Peralta, Sundown, 12 minutes, 52.4 seconds; 2. Kyla Kane, Wellington, 12:56.6; 3. Allison Vaughn, Christoval, 13:00.8; 4. Kiley Barrera, Plains, 13:22.7; 5. Kadey Ubantke, Farwell, 13:27; 6. Alexa Rodriguez, Sundowon, 13:35.9; 7. Addy Mock, Wellington, 13:44.0; 8. Natalie Urias, Sundown, 13:44.8; 9. Zavayia Benoit, Farwell, 13:48.5; 10. Francis Ybarra, Sundown, 13:54.
Other Area Runners
McCAMEY: 27. Denise Quinonez, 14:55; 53. Aryana Tarango, 16:00.3; 71. Grayce Montes, 17:04.6; 83. Marysol Pinales, 17:45; 96. Genesis Martinez, 18:48.3; 108. Alysa Tarango, 21:50.8.
———
BOYS (5,000 meters)
Team Standings
1. Sundown, 43; 2. New Home, 55; 3. Christoval, 59; 4. New Deal, 138; 5. Forsan, 169; 6. (tie) Ozona, 173; and Smyer, 173; 8. Post, 183; 9. Lockney, 186; 10. Sudan, 280; 11. McCamey, 288.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Koy Torres, Sundown, 18 minutes, 21.5 seconds; 2. Tyler Seeley, New Deal, 18:32; 3. Hayden Stroope, Shamrock, 18:32.3; 4. Brayden Sanders, Sundown, 18:40.8; 5. Jackson Martinez, New Home, 18:58.6; 6. Reagan Fielder, New Home, 19:07.9; 7. Branson Sanders, Sundown, 19:10.8; 8. Samuel Walls, Post, 19:20.7; 9. Will Overstreet, Smyer, 19:24.4; 10. Ben McCann, Christoval, 19:25.7.
Other Area Runners
McCAMEY: 39. Diego Castaneda, 21:45.9; 82. Devin Acosta, 25:34.9; 85. Jose Mota, 26:52; 86. Jeffrey Antonio, 26:58.5; 88. Matthew Rosas, 27:12.8.
FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Midland Lee................ 3 0 0 0
Permian....................... 2 1 0 0
Wolfforth Frenship....... 1 1 0 0
Odessa High............... 0 1 0 0
Abilene High............... 0 2 0 0
San Angelo Central..... 0 3 0 0
Midland High.............. 0 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK THREE
Thursday, Oct. 8
Lubbock Coronado 49, Odessa High 0
Lubbock Monterey 56, Midland High 28
Friday, Oct. 9
Amarillo Tascosa 40, Permian 18
College Station A&M Consolidated 40, San Angelo Central 35
Lubbock-Cooper 20, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Midland Lee 26, Belton 7
Abilene High, open
WEEK FOUR
Friday, Oct. 16
Abilene High at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.
Midland Lee at Permian, 7 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High, 7 p.m.
Odessa High, open
———
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews...................... 5 2 0 0
San Ang. Lake View..... 4 3 0 0
Big Spring.................... 3 1 0 0
Fort Stockton................ 1 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Canyon 45, Andrews 14
Hereford 34, San Angelo Lake View 15
Fort Stockton, open
Big Spring at Pampa, canceled
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Andrews at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Fort Stockton at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.
CANYON 45, ANDREWS 14
Canyon.................... 11.... 0 13 21 — 45
Andrews.................... 0.... 6 8 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Canyon: Elijah Smothermon 27 FG, 10:02.
Canyon: Jack McKay 85 pass from Jay Defoor (Rafe Butcher pass from Jay Defoor), 2:09.
Second Quarter
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 49 pass from E.J. Lopez (pass failed), 7:21.
Third Quarter
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 9 run (Markeese Lawrence pass from E.J. Lopez), 9:37.
Canyon: Blake Wilhelm 33 interception return (Elijah Smothermon kick), 5:52.
Canyon: Brody Cook 1 run (kick failed), 1:41.
Fourth Quarter
Canyon: Jack McKay 13 pass from Jay Defoor (Elijah Smothermon kick), 7:20.
Canyon: Joe Shaw 82 interception return (Elijah Smothermon kick), 3:59.
Canyon: Rafe Butcher 44 interception return (Elijah Smothermon kick), 2:05.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Canyon Andrews
First Downs........................ 14.................... 21
Total Yards...................... 384.................. 439
Rushes-Yards.............. 26-91............. 33-126
Passing Yards................. 293.................. 313
Passing.................... 18-33-0........... 26-55-3
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 3-1
Punts-Avg.................... 6-37.1.............. 6-37.7
Penalties-Yards............. 6-55................. 4-42
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Canyon: Brody Cook 21-108, Jay Defoor 5-(-12).
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 10-93, N. Tellez 5-42, Luis Cervantes 9-20, Markeese Lawrence 1-9,
Passing
Canyon: Jay Defoor 18-33-0—293.
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 25-54-3—313, Markeese Lawrence 0-1-0—0.
Receiving
Canyon: Jack McKay 9-177, Joe Shaw 7-109, Grayson Hack 1-5, Rafe Butcher 1-(-2).
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 7-103, A.J. Britten 5-8, Markeese Lawrence 3-48, Luis Cervantes 2-44, A. Trevino 4-40, J. Jones 1-8, Cody Cabrera 1-5, Brock Tijerina 1-0.
Interceptions
Canyon: Joe Shaw 1-82, Rafe Butcher 1-44, Blake Wilhelm 1-33.
Andrews: None.
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Sweetwater.................. 5 1 2 0
Monahans................... 3 4 1 0
Greenwood.................. 3 2 1 1
Pecos.......................... 2 2 0 1
Snyder......................... 2 4 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Monahans 46, Snyder 7
Sweetwater 36, Greenwood 30 (OT)
Pecos, open
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Monahans at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Sweetwater at Pecos, 7 p.m.
Snyder, open
SWEETWATER 36, GREENWOOD 30 (OT)
Greenwood............... 0.... 7 14 9 0 — 30
Sweetwater............... 6.... 0 16 8 6 — 36
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Sweetwater: 1 fumble return (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Greenwood: Trey Cross 10 run (Rance Purser kick).
Third Quarter
Sweetwater: 41 interception return (conversion good).
Greenwood: Trey Cross 3 run (Rance Purser kick),
Sweetwater: 34 run (conversion good).
Greenwood: Trey Cross 4 run (Rance Purser kick).
Fourth Quarter
Greenwood: Aaron Fikes 45 run (run failed).
Sweetwater: 62 pass (conversion good).
Greenwood: Rance Purser 31 FG.
Overtime
Sweetwater: Leo Holsey 4 run.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Greenwood Sweetwater
First Downs........................ 27.................... 20
Total Yards...................... 542.................. 415
Rushes-Yards............ 67-499............. 29-185
Passing Yards................... 43.................. 230
Passing........................ 2-9-2........... 12-20-2
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................. 2-40
Penalties-Yards............. 7-59................. 5-50
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Greenwood: Trey Cross 42-326, Aaron Fikes 15-139, John Breeden 5-24, Izaiah Ramirez 1-7, Ty Flowers 4-3.
Sweetwater: None reported
Passing
Greenwood: Ty Flowers 2-9-2—43.
Sweetwater: None reported
Receiving
Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 1-25, Cade Carrell 1-18.
Sweetwater: None reported
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Lubbock Estacado...... 2 5 1 0
Levelland.................... 2 5 1 0
Perryton....................... 1 4 0 0
Seminole..................... 2 5 0 1
Borger.......................... 0 7 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Levelland 27, Borger 14
Lubbock Estacado 49, Seminole 42
Perryton 14, Alpine 0
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Levelland at Perryton, 7 p.m.
Lubbock Estacado at Borger, 7 p.m.
Seminole, open
LUBBOCK ESTACADO 49, SEMINOLE 42
Seminole................... 7.. 21 14 0 — 42
Lubbock Estacado.... 7.. 14 7 21 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
None reported
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Seminole Estacado
First Downs....................... n/a................... n/a
Total Yards...................... 418.................. 619
Rushes-Yards............ 27-114............. 44-379
Passing Yards................. 304.................. 240
Passing.................... 21-37-1........... 14-21-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 5-38.4................... n/a
Penalties-Yards................ n/a................... n/a
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Seminole: Jason Mejia 15-61, River Powers 9-28, Nate Leyva 1-14, Preston Stevenson 2-11.
Lubbock Estacado: Antwoine Jones 17-228, Jay’Lon Dobbins 18-103. T.J. Steele 8-40, J’Kameron Thomas 1-8.
Passing
Seminole: Jay’lon Dobbins 14-21-0—240
Lubbock Estacado: River Powers 21-36-1—304, Nate Leyva 0-1-0—0.
Receiving
Seminole: Preston Stevenson 8-138, Jason Mejia 4-53, Elijah Beard 4-39, Kaycen Andrews 2-37, Kross Carter 1-28, Blake Flowers 1-5, Edgar Castro 1-4.
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 10-130, Antwoine Jones 1-82, Detreaviean Chiles 1-14, Colby Sims 2-14.
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater................. 5 0 2 0
Denver City................. 4 3 2 0
Slaton.......................... 2 3 1 1
Brownfield................... 1 5 1 1
Lamesa....................... 1 6 0 2
Kermit.......................... 0 5 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Brownfield 13, Kermit 12
Denver City 28, Slaton 14
Shallowater 52, Lamesa 8
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Kermit at Lamesa, 7 p.m.
Shallowater at Denver City, 7 p.m.
Slaton at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Crane.......................... 4 1 1 0
Tornillo........................ 2 0 1 0
Alpine.......................... 3 3 0 0
Anthony....................... 1 1 0 1
Compass Academy.... 0 5 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Crane 91, Compass Academy 0
Perryton 14, Alpine 0
Tornillo 28, Anthony 26
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Crane at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Tornillo at Alpine, 7:30 p.m.
Compass Academy, open
PERRYTON 14, ALPINE 0
Alpine........................ 0.... 0 0 0 — 0
Perryton.................... 7.... 7 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Perryton: Brenton Heeter 2 run (Tony Cervantes kick), 8:26.
Second Quarter
Perryton: Brenton Heeter 1 run (Tony Cervantes kick), 11:27.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Alpine Perryton
First Downs.......................... 5.................... 17
Total Yards........................ 59.................. 292
Rushes-Yards.............. 22-55............. 56-243
Passing Yards..................... 4.................... 49
Passing........................ 1-9-3............. 4-11-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 3-3................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 4-39.5.............. 2-25.5
Penalties-Yards............... 1-5................. 6-58
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 14-39, Diego Monclova 4-17, Allen Vargas 2-1, Brady Crump 1-0, Cody Barragan 1-(-2).
Perryton: Pepper Haley 16-95, Brenton Heeter 19-85, Abraham Hernandez 8-30, Jahir Romero 12-30, Isaac Gabriel 1-(-6).
Passing
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 1-8-3—4, Trey Ervin 0-1-0—0.
Perryton: Abraham Hernandez 4-11-0—49.
Receiving
Alpine: Cody Barragan 1-4.
Perryton: Cuyler Feeger 2-30, Isaac Gabriel 1-18, Brenton Heeter 1-1.
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink............................ 7 0 1 0
Plains.......................... 1 5 1 0
McCamey................... 4 1 0 0
Seagraves................... 2 4 0 1
Iraan............................ 0 4 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Plains 56, Iraan 24
Wink 37, Seagraves 14
McCamey, open
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Iraan at Seagraves, 7 p.m.
Wink at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.
Plains, open
PLAINS 56, IRAAN 24
Plains...................... 16.. 28 6 6 — 56
Iraan......................... 0.... 6 0 18 — 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Plains: Tyler Vargas 5 run (Cole Reynolds run), 8:03.
Plains: Tyler Vargas 12 run (Cole Hamilton pass from Vargas), 8:03.
Second Quarter
Plains: Tyler Vargas 5 run (Cole Reynolds run), 9:27.
Plains: Cole Reynolds 16 run (Cole Reynolds run), 7:51.
Plains: Alberto Morales 44 run (kick failed), 2:21.
Iraan: Isaiah Smith 31 pass from Braden Kent (run failed), 1:58.
Plains: Adrian Contreras 68 pass from Tyler Vargas (kick failed), 1:51.
Third Quarter
Plains: Harrison Weeks 1 run (kick failed), 2:58.
Fourth Quarter
Iraan: Zane Davis 22 pass from Braden Kent (run failed), 8:00.
Plains: Baltazar Castillo 6 run (kick failed), 7:09.
Iraan: Isaiah Smith 61 run (run failed), 6:55.
Iraan: JD Solis 89 run (run failed), 4:00.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Plains Iraan
First Downs........................ 25...................... 8
Total Yards...................... 503.................. 291
Rushes-Yards............ 38-291............. 25-232
Passing Yards................. 212.................... 59
Passing...................... 9-11-0............. 3-11-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 2-2
Punts-Avg.................... 1-27.0.............. 3-34.7
Penalties-Yards............. 8-65................. 8-60
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Plains: Tyler Vargas 11-76, Alberto Morales 6-68, Baltazar Castillo 10-66, Cole Reynolds 4-45, Adrian Contreras 3-22, Harrison Weeks 2-12, Dalton Weeks 1-4, Brayden Welch 1-(-2).
Iraan: Isaiah Smith 9-121, JD Solis 5-98, Tony Barrera 8-28, Braden Kent 3-(-15).
Passing
Plains: Tyler Vargas 9-11-0—212.
Iraan: Braden Kent 3-11-0—59.
Receiving
Plains: Cooper Hamilton 5-102, Adrian Contreras 2-89, Cole Reynolds 1-4, Cade Reynolds 1-7.
Iraan: Isaiah Smith 1-31, Zane Davis 1-22, JD Solis 1-6.
WINK 37, SEAGRAVES 14
Seagraves................ 6.... 0 0 8 — 14
Wink........................ 16.. 21 0 0 — 37
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Wink: Mason Morgan 1 run (Brock Gibson run).
Seagraves: 1 run (kick failed).
Wink: Grabiel Muniz 34 pass from Kanon Gibson (Kanon Gibson run).
Second Quarter
Wink: Mason Morgan 53 fumble return (Mason Morgan run).
Wink: Jordan Tally 52 pass from Kanon Gibson (conversion failed).
Wink: Kanon Gibson 2 run (Brock Gibson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Seagraves: 26 pass (conversion good).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Seagraves Wink
First Downs........................ 10.................... 15
Total Yards...................... 240.................. 308
Rushes-Yards............ 43-216............... 22-74
Passing Yards.............. 1-2-0.................. 234
Passing............................. 26........... 12-17-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 4-4................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.................... 2-40.0................ 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards............. 3-25................. 3-20
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Seagraves: None reported.
Wink: Kanon Gibson 6-50, Mason Morgan 6-30, Zachary Yactayo 2-2, Bryan Wilcox 5-1, Team 3-(-9).
Passing
Seagraves: None reported.
Wink: Kanon Gibson 10-15-0—220, Zachary Yactayo 2-5-1—14.
Receiving
Seagraves: None reported.
Wink: Grabiel Muniz 4-94, Jordan Tally 1-52, Brock Gibson 3-40, Junior Quiroz 1-22, Braden Dunlap 1-12, Kalonji Martin 1-10, Myah Torres 1-4.
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Buena Vista................. 4 3 0 0
Fort Davis.................... 3 3 0 0
Van Horn..................... 2 1 0 0
Marfa........................... 1 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18
Lenorah Grady 58, Buena Vista 22
Marfa at Garden City, ppd.
Van Horn, open
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Balmorhea at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Marfa, open
Buena Vista, open
Fort Davis, open
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin......................... 5 1 0 0
Lenorah Grady............ 4 3 0 0
Garden City................. 3 3 0 0
Midland TLCA............. 3 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Lenorah Grady 58, Buena Vista 22
Midland TLCA 75, Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op 26
Marfa at Garden City, canceled
Rankin, open
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Jayton at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.
Midland TLCA at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin at Lubbock Home School Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Lenorah Grady, open
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea................... 4 1 0 0
Sierra Blanca............... 2 1 0 0
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2 4 0 0
Sanderson................... 1 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Fort Davis 62, Grandfalls-Royalty 18
Rotan 48, Sanderson 36
Balmorhea, open
Sierra Blanca, open
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Balmorhea at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Midland TLCA at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Sanderson, open
Sierra Blanca, open
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s results
District 2-4A
Andrews def. Greenwood
25-22, 30-28, 15-25, 25-14
At Greenwood
Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 16, Alyssa Vasquez 8, Tatym Pack 8, Laura Madrilez 4, Miranda Trevino 2
Blocks — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 2.5, Kassidy Epperson 1, Hannah Renteria 1, Tori Woodside .5
Assists — Erynn Pool 20, Miranda Trevino 15, Tatym Pack 1, Hannah Renteria 1
Digs — Alyssa Vasquez 25, Kassidy Epperson 13, Hanna Wells 9, Hannah Renteria 7, Miranda Trevino 6
Aces — Kassidy Epperson 3, Miranda Trevino 1
District 5-3A
Compass Academy def. Sonora
25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
At The Cougar Den
Kills — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 5, Carleigh Jones 4, Paige Jones 4, Kinzee Jamierson 1
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 2, Kyra Ayers 2, Paige Jones 1, Laci Satterwhite 1
Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 7, Paige Jones 5, Madison Molinar 1
Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 11, Kyra Ayers 10, Paige Jones 10, Carleigh Jones 5, Haley Stillwell 2, Laci Satterwhite 1
Aces — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 2
Sub-Varsity
JV: Sonora def. Compass Academy 25-13, 26-24
