  • October 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Oct. 3 scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Oct. 3 scoreboard

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:47 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

CROSS COUNTRY

Canyon Invitational

Friday, Canyon High School

GIRLS (5 kilometers)

Team Standings

1. Canyon Randall, 23; 2. Amarillo High, 32; 3. Permian, 92; 4. Lubbock Cooper, 120; 5. Plainview, 138; 6. Lubbock High, 154; 7. Midland Lee, 171.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Ariiyah Gomez, Canyon Randall, 19 minutes, 27.98 seconds; 2. Brooke Latham, Amarillo High, 20:08.87; 3. Farrah Creery, Amarillo Tascosa, 20:11.15; 4. Hailey Roberson, Canyon Randall, 20:23.18; 5. Jewel Baer, Amarillo High, 20:27.26; 6. Ronie Rubio, Canyon Randall, 20:30.10; 7. Lizzy Chen, Canyon Randall, 20:31.99; 8. Emma Milsow, Amarillo High, 20:32.32; 9. Sierra Sanchez, Canyon Randall, 20:34.67; 10. Ava Timmons, Amarillo High, 20:53.12.

Other Area Runners

Permian: 12: Raeley Howard, 20:59.24;14: Nydia Brito, 21:00.78; 17: Kendall Mathis, 21:09.40; 32: Abby Scott, 22:25.33; 36: Briannah Garcia, 22:40.70; 42: Raegan Thurmond, 23:09.35; 53: Jazlynn Ramirez, 24:02.47.

Midland Lee: 19: Montana Mack, 21:12.90; 46: Hannah Long, 23:23.40; 47: Ariel Evans, 23:26.61; 49: Mariah Granados, 23:32.13;52: Ashlyn McClatchy, 23:46.59; 55: Claire Hobbs, 24:15.54; 58: Delilah Garcia, 24:35.79

———

BOYS (5 kilometers)

Team Standings

1. Amarillo Tascosa, 32; 2. Miller Grove 36; 3. Permian, 64; 4. Amarillo High, 78; 5. Canyon Randall, 137; 6. Lubbock Cooper, 167; 7., Plainview, 188

Top 10 Individuals

1. Samuel Ashley, Canyon, 15:48.52; 2. Isaiah Bilingsley, Miller Grove, 16:11.52; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16:15.32; 4. Kobe Robertson, Miller Grove, 16:16.89; 5. Demitrius Guerrero, Amarillo Tascosa, 16:32.59; 6. Kaden Navarrete, Amarillo Tascosa, 16:45.61; 7. Emilio Salas, Amarillo Tascosa , 16:52.89; 8. Jacob Cunningham, Amarillo Tascosa, 17:05.97; 9. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:06.24; 10. Lance Verner Davis, Miller Grove, 17:09.76

Other Area Runners

Permian: 13: Andy Sotelo, 17:18.53; 14: Adriel Hinojos, 17:26.17; 21: Luke Garcia, 17:59.41; 22: Elyjah Conwright, 18:00.31; 25: Noah Llanez, 18:14.87; 43: Jesse Garcia, 19:26.74; 48: William Zamarano, 19:50.06; 60: Jay Joyner, 22:56.47

Midland Lee: 40: Christopher Lopez, 19:15.28; 61: Preston Evans, 23:25.79

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

Overall District

Team W L W L

Midland Lee 2 0 0 0

Permian 2 0 0 0

Wolfforth Frenship 1 1 0 0

Odessa High 0 0 0 0

Abilene High 0 2 0 0

Midland High 0 2 0 0

San Angelo Central 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Oct. 2

Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene High 20

Amarillo High 49, Midland High 17

Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21

Permian 51, Mesquite Horn 10

Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0

Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42

Odessa High, open

WEEK THREE

Thursday, Oct. 8

Lubbock Monterey at Midland High, 7 p.m.

Odessa High at Lubbock Coronado, 7 p.m., Lowrey Field, Lubbock.

Friday, Oct. 9

Belton at Midland Lee, 7 p.m.

Permian at Amarillo Tascosa at Buffalo Stadium, Canyon, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Central at College Station A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Lubbock-Cooper at Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, 7 p.m.

Abilene High, open

———

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Andrews 5 1 0 0

Big Spring 3 1 0 0

San Angelo Lake View 4 2 0 0

Fort Stockton 1 5 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Andrews 51, Hereford 7

Lubbock High 28, Fort Stockton 12

San Angelo Lake View 49, Fabens 20

Big Spring at Littlefield, canceled

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Canyon at Andrews, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Hereford, 7 p.m.

Fort Stockton, open

Big Spring at Pampa, canceled

———

District 1-4A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Sweetwater 4 1 1 0

Greenwood 3 2 1 0

Monahans 2 4 0 0

Pecos 2 2 0 1

Snyder 2 3 0 1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Greenwood 39, Pecos 10

Seminole 28, Monahans 21

Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Greenwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Monahans, 7 p.m.

Pecos, open

———

District 2-4A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Seminole 2 4 0 0

Levelland 1 5 0 0

Lubbock Estacado 1 5 0 0

Perryton 0 4 0 0

Borger 0 6 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Bushland 46, Lubbock Estacado 7

Canyon 40, Levelland 0

Pampa 41, Perryton 35

Seminole 28, Monahans 21

Ulysses, Kan. 20, Borger 7

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Alpine vs. Perryton at Sundown, 6 p.m.

Borger at Levelland, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Lubbock Estacado, 7 p.m.

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Shallowater 4 0 1 0

Denver City 3 3 1 0

Slaton 2 2 1 0

Lamesa 1 5 0 1

Kermit 0 4 0 1

Brownfield 0 5 0 1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Denver City 49, Lamesa 14

Shallowater 57, Brownfield 6

Slaton 19, Kermit 8

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Brownfield at Kermit, 7 p.m.

Denver City at Slaton, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Anthony 1 0 0 0

Tornillo 1 0 0 0

Crane 3 1 0 0

Alpine 3 2 0 0

Compass Academy 0 4 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Alpine 14, Reagan County 12

Anthony 48, Iraan 6

Tornillo 36, San Elizario 30

Wink 34, Crane 20

Compass Academy, open

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Alpine vs. Perryton at Sundown, 6 p.m.

Anthony at Tornillo, 7:30 p.m.

Compass Academy at Crane, 7:30 p.m.

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Wink 6 0 0 0

McCamey 4 1 0 0

Seagraves 2 3 0 0

Iraan 0 3 0 0

Plains 0 5 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Thursday, Oct. 1

McCamey 40, Petrolia 12

Friday, Oct. 2

Anthony 48, Iraan 6

Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6

Sudan 46, Plains 14

Wink 34, Crane 20

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Plains at Iraan, 7 p.m.

Seagraves at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

McCamey, open

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Buena Vista 4 2 0 0

Fort Davis 2 3 0 0

Van Horn 2 1 0 0

Marfa 0 3 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14

Sierra Blanca 39, Fort Davis 32

Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Marfa, (n)

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Grandfalls-Royalty at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Lenorah Grady at Buena Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Marfa at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

Van Horn vs. Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 6-1A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Rankin 5 1 0 0

Garden City 3 3 0 0

Lenorah Grady 3 3 0 0

Midland TLCA 2 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Lenorah Grady 62, Robert Lee 14

Rankin 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6

Westbrook 69, Garden City 24

Saturday, Oct. 3

Midland TLCA vs. Paint Rock at Garden City, (n)

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Lenorah Grady at Buena Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Marfa at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin at Lubbock Home School Christian, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Balmorhea 4 1 0 0

Sierra Blanca 2 1 0 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 2 3 0 0

Sanderson 1 4 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14

Sierra Blanca 39, Fort Davis 32

Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Balmorhea, open

WEEK SEVEN

Friday, Oct. 9

Balmorhea vs. Groom at Gail, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Rotan at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.

Van Horn at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s results

District 2-4A

Andrews def. Fort Stockton

25-23, 25-15, 25-15

At Andrews High School

Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 13, Alyssa Vasquez 6, Tatym Pack 5, Hannah Renteria 5, Tori Woodside 2, Laura Madrilez 1, Hanna Wells 1

Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 4.5, Tori Woodside 1.

Assists — Andrews: Miranda Trevino 16, Erynn Pool 11, Kassidy Epperson 1

Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 8, Tatym Pack 8, Hanna Wells 6, Kassidy Epperson 5, Miranda Trevino 3, Laura Madrilez 1

Aces — Andrews: Hanna Wells 4

Records

Andrews: 17-2, 4-0

District 5-3A

Compass Academy def. Reagan Co.

25-12, 25-6, 25-23

At Reagan County

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1

Blocks — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Kyra Ayers 1

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Madison Molinar 1

Digs — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Kyra Ayers 2, Madison Molinar 1, Haley Stillwell 1

Aces — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 1

Records

Compass Academy 9-5, 2-2

Sub-Varsity

JV: Reagan County def. Compass Academy 9-25, 26-24, 25-10

Friday’s results

District 2-6A

Abilene High def. Odessa High

20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

At Odessa High Fieldhouse

Kills — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 8, Julisha Terry 7, Paige Byford 7, Brianna McClure 5, Kaia Minjarez 5, Aubrey Villa 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kaia Minjarez 9, Victoria Rodriguez 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Bianna McClure 29, Victoria Rodriguez 18, Kaia Minjarez 11, Jacqlyn Lujan 9, Jade Hernandez 6, Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Julisha Terry 1.

Records

Odessa High 2-8, 0-2.

San Angelo Central def. Permian

25-17, 25-16, 25-17

At San Angelo Central

Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 7, Jade Workman 6, Bethani Fierro 2, Anahi Orona 2, Denali Cardenas 1, Monica Hinojos 1.

Blocks — Permian: Bethani Fierro 2, Jade Workman 1, Anahi Orona 1.

Assists — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 7, Jade Workman 8, Alizay Rivera 3.

Digs — Permian: Iliana Garcia 4, Natalia Abila 4, Anyssa Cruz 3, Denali Cardenas 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1, Bethani Fierro 1, Jade Workman 1.

Aces — Permian: Iliana Garcia 1, Natalia Abila 1.

Records

Permian 4-3, 1-1.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:47 pm.

