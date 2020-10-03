HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Oct. 3 scoreboard

CROSS COUNTRY
Canyon Invitational
Friday, Canyon High School
GIRLS (5 kilometers)
Team Standings
1. Canyon Randall, 23; 2. Amarillo High, 32; 3. Permian, 92; 4. Lubbock Cooper, 120; 5. Plainview, 138; 6. Lubbock High, 154; 7. Midland Lee, 171.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Ariiyah Gomez, Canyon Randall, 19 minutes, 27.98 seconds; 2. Brooke Latham, Amarillo High, 20:08.87; 3. Farrah Creery, Amarillo Tascosa, 20:11.15; 4. Hailey Roberson, Canyon Randall, 20:23.18; 5. Jewel Baer, Amarillo High, 20:27.26; 6. Ronie Rubio, Canyon Randall, 20:30.10; 7. Lizzy Chen, Canyon Randall, 20:31.99; 8. Emma Milsow, Amarillo High, 20:32.32; 9. Sierra Sanchez, Canyon Randall, 20:34.67; 10. Ava Timmons, Amarillo High, 20:53.12.
Other Area Runners
Permian: 12: Raeley Howard, 20:59.24;14: Nydia Brito, 21:00.78; 17: Kendall Mathis, 21:09.40; 32: Abby Scott, 22:25.33; 36: Briannah Garcia, 22:40.70; 42: Raegan Thurmond, 23:09.35; 53: Jazlynn Ramirez, 24:02.47.
Midland Lee: 19: Montana Mack, 21:12.90; 46: Hannah Long, 23:23.40; 47: Ariel Evans, 23:26.61; 49: Mariah Granados, 23:32.13;52: Ashlyn McClatchy, 23:46.59; 55: Claire Hobbs, 24:15.54; 58: Delilah Garcia, 24:35.79
———
BOYS (5 kilometers)
Team Standings
1. Amarillo Tascosa, 32; 2. Miller Grove 36; 3. Permian, 64; 4. Amarillo High, 78; 5. Canyon Randall, 137; 6. Lubbock Cooper, 167; 7., Plainview, 188
Top 10 Individuals
1. Samuel Ashley, Canyon, 15:48.52; 2. Isaiah Bilingsley, Miller Grove, 16:11.52; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16:15.32; 4. Kobe Robertson, Miller Grove, 16:16.89; 5. Demitrius Guerrero, Amarillo Tascosa, 16:32.59; 6. Kaden Navarrete, Amarillo Tascosa, 16:45.61; 7. Emilio Salas, Amarillo Tascosa , 16:52.89; 8. Jacob Cunningham, Amarillo Tascosa, 17:05.97; 9. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:06.24; 10. Lance Verner Davis, Miller Grove, 17:09.76
Other Area Runners
Permian: 13: Andy Sotelo, 17:18.53; 14: Adriel Hinojos, 17:26.17; 21: Luke Garcia, 17:59.41; 22: Elyjah Conwright, 18:00.31; 25: Noah Llanez, 18:14.87; 43: Jesse Garcia, 19:26.74; 48: William Zamarano, 19:50.06; 60: Jay Joyner, 22:56.47
Midland Lee: 40: Christopher Lopez, 19:15.28; 61: Preston Evans, 23:25.79
FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Midland Lee 2 0 0 0
Permian 2 0 0 0
Wolfforth Frenship 1 1 0 0
Odessa High 0 0 0 0
Abilene High 0 2 0 0
Midland High 0 2 0 0
San Angelo Central 0 2 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK TWO
Friday, Oct. 2
Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene High 20
Amarillo High 49, Midland High 17
Midland Lee 31, Amarillo Tascosa 21
Permian 51, Mesquite Horn 10
Schertz Clemens 35, San Angelo Central 0
Wolfforth Frenship 49, Burleson Centennial 42
Odessa High, open
WEEK THREE
Thursday, Oct. 8
Lubbock Monterey at Midland High, 7 p.m.
Odessa High at Lubbock Coronado, 7 p.m., Lowrey Field, Lubbock.
Friday, Oct. 9
Belton at Midland Lee, 7 p.m.
Permian at Amarillo Tascosa at Buffalo Stadium, Canyon, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Central at College Station A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Lubbock-Cooper at Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, 7 p.m.
Abilene High, open
———
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews 5 1 0 0
Big Spring 3 1 0 0
San Angelo Lake View 4 2 0 0
Fort Stockton 1 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Andrews 51, Hereford 7
Lubbock High 28, Fort Stockton 12
San Angelo Lake View 49, Fabens 20
Big Spring at Littlefield, canceled
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Canyon at Andrews, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Hereford, 7 p.m.
Fort Stockton, open
Big Spring at Pampa, canceled
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Sweetwater 4 1 1 0
Greenwood 3 2 1 0
Monahans 2 4 0 0
Pecos 2 2 0 1
Snyder 2 3 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Greenwood 39, Pecos 10
Seminole 28, Monahans 21
Sweetwater 47, Snyder 28
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Greenwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Monahans, 7 p.m.
Pecos, open
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Seminole 2 4 0 0
Levelland 1 5 0 0
Lubbock Estacado 1 5 0 0
Perryton 0 4 0 0
Borger 0 6 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Bushland 46, Lubbock Estacado 7
Canyon 40, Levelland 0
Pampa 41, Perryton 35
Seminole 28, Monahans 21
Ulysses, Kan. 20, Borger 7
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Alpine vs. Perryton at Sundown, 6 p.m.
Borger at Levelland, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Lubbock Estacado, 7 p.m.
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater 4 0 1 0
Denver City 3 3 1 0
Slaton 2 2 1 0
Lamesa 1 5 0 1
Kermit 0 4 0 1
Brownfield 0 5 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Denver City 49, Lamesa 14
Shallowater 57, Brownfield 6
Slaton 19, Kermit 8
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Brownfield at Kermit, 7 p.m.
Denver City at Slaton, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at Shallowater, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Anthony 1 0 0 0
Tornillo 1 0 0 0
Crane 3 1 0 0
Alpine 3 2 0 0
Compass Academy 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Alpine 14, Reagan County 12
Anthony 48, Iraan 6
Tornillo 36, San Elizario 30
Wink 34, Crane 20
Compass Academy, open
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Alpine vs. Perryton at Sundown, 6 p.m.
Anthony at Tornillo, 7:30 p.m.
Compass Academy at Crane, 7:30 p.m.
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink 6 0 0 0
McCamey 4 1 0 0
Seagraves 2 3 0 0
Iraan 0 3 0 0
Plains 0 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Thursday, Oct. 1
McCamey 40, Petrolia 12
Friday, Oct. 2
Anthony 48, Iraan 6
Seagraves 32, Roscoe 6
Sudan 46, Plains 14
Wink 34, Crane 20
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Plains at Iraan, 7 p.m.
Seagraves at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
McCamey, open
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Buena Vista 4 2 0 0
Fort Davis 2 3 0 0
Van Horn 2 1 0 0
Marfa 0 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14
Sierra Blanca 39, Fort Davis 32
Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Saturday, Oct. 3
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Marfa, (n)
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Grandfalls-Royalty at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Lenorah Grady at Buena Vista, 7:30 p.m.
Marfa at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.
Van Horn vs. Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin 5 1 0 0
Garden City 3 3 0 0
Lenorah Grady 3 3 0 0
Midland TLCA 2 2 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Lenorah Grady 62, Robert Lee 14
Rankin 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 6
Westbrook 69, Garden City 24
Saturday, Oct. 3
Midland TLCA vs. Paint Rock at Garden City, (n)
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Lenorah Grady at Buena Vista, 7:30 p.m.
Marfa at Garden City, 7:30 p.m.
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin at Lubbock Home School Christian, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea 4 1 0 0
Sierra Blanca 2 1 0 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 2 3 0 0
Sanderson 1 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Buena Vista 60, Sanderson 14
Sierra Blanca 39, Fort Davis 32
Van Horn 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Balmorhea, open
WEEK SEVEN
Friday, Oct. 9
Balmorhea vs. Groom at Gail, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Rotan at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.
Van Horn at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday’s results
District 2-4A
Andrews def. Fort Stockton
25-23, 25-15, 25-15
At Andrews High School
Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 13, Alyssa Vasquez 6, Tatym Pack 5, Hannah Renteria 5, Tori Woodside 2, Laura Madrilez 1, Hanna Wells 1
Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 4.5, Tori Woodside 1.
Assists — Andrews: Miranda Trevino 16, Erynn Pool 11, Kassidy Epperson 1
Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 8, Tatym Pack 8, Hanna Wells 6, Kassidy Epperson 5, Miranda Trevino 3, Laura Madrilez 1
Aces — Andrews: Hanna Wells 4
Records
Andrews: 17-2, 4-0
District 5-3A
Compass Academy def. Reagan Co.
25-12, 25-6, 25-23
At Reagan County
Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1
Blocks — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Kyra Ayers 1
Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Madison Molinar 1
Digs — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Kyra Ayers 2, Madison Molinar 1, Haley Stillwell 1
Aces — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 1
Records
Compass Academy 9-5, 2-2
Sub-Varsity
JV: Reagan County def. Compass Academy 9-25, 26-24, 25-10
Friday’s results
District 2-6A
Abilene High def. Odessa High
20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
At Odessa High Fieldhouse
Kills — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 8, Julisha Terry 7, Paige Byford 7, Brianna McClure 5, Kaia Minjarez 5, Aubrey Villa 1.
Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kaia Minjarez 9, Victoria Rodriguez 1.
Digs — Odessa High: Bianna McClure 29, Victoria Rodriguez 18, Kaia Minjarez 11, Jacqlyn Lujan 9, Jade Hernandez 6, Julisha Terry 1, Paige Byford 1.
Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Julisha Terry 1.
Records
Odessa High 2-8, 0-2.
San Angelo Central def. Permian
25-17, 25-16, 25-17
At San Angelo Central
Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 7, Jade Workman 6, Bethani Fierro 2, Anahi Orona 2, Denali Cardenas 1, Monica Hinojos 1.
Blocks — Permian: Bethani Fierro 2, Jade Workman 1, Anahi Orona 1.
Assists — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 7, Jade Workman 8, Alizay Rivera 3.
Digs — Permian: Iliana Garcia 4, Natalia Abila 4, Anyssa Cruz 3, Denali Cardenas 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1, Bethani Fierro 1, Jade Workman 1.
Aces — Permian: Iliana Garcia 1, Natalia Abila 1.
Records
Permian 4-3, 1-1.
