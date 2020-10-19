HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Oct. 17 scoreboard

CROSS COUNTRY
Lubbock Christian Invitational
Saturday at Chaparral Golf Course, Lubbock
GIRLS
TEAM TOTALS
1. Wolfforth Frenship, 48; 2. Permian, 48; 3. Odessa High, 73; 4. Lubbock High, 86; 5. Plainview, 122; 6. Midland Lee, 127.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Reese Pena, Unattached, 20:47.40; 2. Raeley Howard, Permian, 20:56.20; 3. Kendall Mathis, Permian, 21:12.30; 4. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 21:46.50; 5. Audrey Allen, Frenship, 21:48.90; 6. Georgia Rocap, Lubbock High, 22:02.60; 7. Devin Moore, Frenship, 22:05.70; 8. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 22:08.60; 9. Kelsie Valdez, Plainview, 22:10.90; 10. Amaya Mendoza, Frenship, 22:18.10.
OTHER AREA RUNNERS
PERMIAN: 12. Abigail Scott, 22:27.50; 17. Bailey Jones, 22:47.50; 20. Briannah Garcia, 23:12.40; 30. Jazlynn Ramirez, 23:57.30.
ODESSA HIGH: 13. Nathalia Escontrias, 22:37.00; 14. Angelica Palma, 22:42.20; 18. Julie Tejeda, 22:57.90; 28. Nitzel Ramirez, 23:50.10; 36. Jazira Perez, 24:24.50; 40. Brianna Munoz, 25:43.10.
MIDLAND LEE: 34. Mariah Granados, 24:17.10; 35. Hannah Long, 24:24.10; 38. Ashlyn McClatchy, 24:49.90; 39. Claire Hobbs, 25:35.40.
MIDLAND HIGH: 19. Serena Gonzalez, 23:11.60; 22. Sarah Hernandez, 23:16.80; 24. Emery Martinez, 23:21.50; 44. Mariana Sanchez Sanchez, 28:05.30.
BOYS
TEAM TOTALS
1. Permian, 51; 2. Odessa High, 58; 3. Wolfforth Frenship, 64; 4. Lubbock High, 65; 5. Midland High, 123; 6. Plainview Estacado MS, 153.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock High, 15:49.70; 2. Justin Hickey, Unattached, 16:29.30; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16:33.70; 4. Joaquin Deprez, Unattached, 16:47.80; 5. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 17:04.50; 6. Brian Armijo, Unattached, 17:21.50; 7. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 17:33.50; 8. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:36.10; 9. Logan Rutledge, Midland High, 17:39.70; 10. Adriel Hinojos, Permian, 17:41.10.
OTHER AREA RUNNERS
PERMIAN: 17. Elyjah Conwright, 18:28.90; 20. Andy Sotelo, 18:37.70; 24. Luke Garcia, 18:47.10; 26. William Zamorano, 19:02.50; 39. Jesse Garcia, 20:08.30.
ODESSA HIGH: 15. Joseph Flotte, 18:19.00; 25. Jose Mora, 18:59.30; 29. Miguel Lujan, 19:15.00; 37. Adr Renteria Talamantes, 20:02.60; 38. Alejandro Tercero, 20:07.20.
MIDLAND HIGH: 22. Jackson Martin, 18:40.60; 36. Jose Zubia, 19:39.10; 46. Lorenzo Orosco, 21:36.10; 48. Josef Kaderka, 22:04.70.
MIDLAND LEE: 16. Chanler Bushman, 18:24.80; 28. Samuel Gonzalez, 19:05.90.
FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Permian....................... 3 1 1 0
Wolfforth Frenship....... 2 1 1 0
San Angelo Central..... 1 3 1 0
Odessa High............... 0 1 0 0
Midland Lee................ 3 1 0 1
Abilene High............... 0 3 0 1
Midland High.............. 0 4 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FOUR
Friday, Oct. 16
Permian 55, Midland Lee 44
San Angelo Central 53, Abilene High 32
Wolfforth Frenship 37, Midland High 23
Odessa High, open
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Oct. 23
Midland High at Odessa High, 7 p.m.
Permian at Abilene High, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship, 7 p.m.
Midland Lee, open
———
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Andrews................... 6 2 1 0
x-Fort Stockton............. 2 5 1 0
x-Big Spring................. 3 2 0 1
x-San Ang. Lake View.. 4 4 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Thursday, Oct. 15
Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28
Friday, Oct. 16
Andrews 56, Big Spring 35
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Andrews at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Sweetwater............... 6 1 3 0
Greenwood.................. 4 2 2 1
Monahans................... 3 5 1 1
Pecos.......................... 2 3 0 2
Snyder......................... 2 4 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Greenwood 13, Monahans 9
Sweetwater 63, Pecos 39.
Snyder, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Greenwood at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Pecos at Monahans, 7 p.m.
Sweetwater, open
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Perryton....................... 2 4 1 0
Lubbock Estacado...... 2 6 1 1
Levelland.................... 2 6 1 1
Borger.......................... 1 7 1 1
Seminole..................... 2 5 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Borger 23, Lubbock Estacado 20
Perryton 34, Levelland 7
Seminole, open
WEEK NINE
Thursday, Oct. 22
Perryton at Lubbock Estacado, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Borger at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Levelland, open
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-Shallowater.............. 6 0 3 0
Denver City................. 4 4 2 1
Slaton.......................... 3 3 2 1
Lamesa....................... 2 6 1 2
Brownfield................... 1 6 1 2
Kermit.......................... 0 6 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Lamesa 28, Kermit 0
Shallowater 44, Denver City 41
Slaton 30, Brownfield 13
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Denver City at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at Slaton, 7 p.m.
Shallowater at Kermit, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Crane.......................... 5 1 2 0
Alpine.......................... 3 3 1 0
Tornillo........................ 2 1 1 1
Compass Academy.... 0 5 0 1
Anthony....................... 1 2 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Alpine 67, Tornillo 6
Crane 59, Anthony 0
Compass Academy, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Alpine at Crane, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso Cathedrral at Tornillo, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Anthony at Compass Academy, 4 p.m.
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
McCamey................... 5 1 1 0
Plains.......................... 1 5 1 0
Wink............................ 7 1 1 1
Seagraves................... 3 4 1 1
Iraan............................ 0 5 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
McCamey 38, Wink 33
Seagraves 42, Iraan 0
Plains, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Seagraves at Plains, 7 p.m.
McCamey at Iraan, 7:30 p.m.
Wink, open
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Buena Vista................. 4 3 0 0
Fort Davis.................... 3 3 0 0
Van Horn..................... 2 1 0 0
Marfa........................... 1 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Balmorhea at Van Horn, canceled
Marfa at Garden City, canceled
Buena Vista, open
Fort Davis, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Buena Vista at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Davis at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin......................... 6 1 0 0
Lenorah Grady............ 4 3 0 0
Garden City................. 3 4 0 0
Midland TLCA............. 3 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Midland TLCA 55
Jayton 61, Garden City 15
Rankin 64, Lubbock Home School 0
Lenorah Grady, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Garden City at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea................... 4 1 0 0
Sierra Blanca............... 2 1 0 0
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 3 4 0 0
Sanderson................... 1 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Oct. 16
Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Midland TLCA 55
Balmorhea at Van Horn, canceled
Sanderson, open
Sierra Blanca, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Oct. 23
Balmorhea at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Sanderson at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Friday’s results
District 2-6A
Midland Lee def. Permian
25-19, 25-19, 25-22
At Permian Fieldhouse
Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 9, Jade Workman 7, Cianna Harris 4, Bethani Fierros 2, Denali Cardenas 2, Anahi Orona 1.
Blocks — Permian: Bethanie Fierro 3, Jade Workman 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1.
Assists — Permian: Jade Workman 14, Denali Cardenas 8, Natalia Abila 2.
Digs — Permian: Iliana Garcia 15, Natalia Abila 12, Jade Workman 10, Denali Cardenas 9, Anyssa Cruz 7, Bethani Fierro 3, Cianna Harris 2, Nyxalee Munoz 2, Monica Hinojos 2, Sarahi Orona 1.
Aces — Permian: Denali Cardenas 4, Cianna Harris 1, Iliana Garcia 1.
Records
Midland Lee 4-3 overall, 3-2 District 2-6A; Permian 5-5, 2-3.
Sub-Varsity
JV: Midland Lee def. Permian
Freshmen: Midland Lee def. Permian
Saturday’s results
District 2-4A
Andrews def. Seminole
25-9, 25-23, 25-13
At Seminole
Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 17, Alyssa Vasquez 9, Tatym Pack 7, Laura Madrilez 4, Hannah Renteria 4, Tori Woodside 2, Miranda Trevino 1
Blocks — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 1, Tatym Pack, 1, Kassidy Epperson 2
Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 21, Miranda Trevino 18, Anisa Jimenez 1
Digs — Andrews: Tatym Pack 13, Alyssa Vasquez 9, Hanna Wells 9, Erynn Pool 8, Miranda Trevino 7, Kassidy Epperson 4, Laura Madrilez 3, Tori Woodside 1
Aces — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 2, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 2, Erynn Pool 1, Tatym Pack 1, Kassidy Epperson 1
District 5-3A
Coahoma def. Compass Academy
25-15, 25-15, 25-21
At Coahoma
Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 6, Jade Rivera 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Paige Jones 1
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4, Carleigh Jones 2
Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 4, Paige Jones 3
Digs — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 7, Paige Jones 6, Madison Molinar 6, Laci Satterwhite 5, Haley Stillwell 4, Kinzee Jamierson 1
Aces — Compass Academy: None
Records
Compass Academy 11-6, 4-3 District 5-3A
Sub-Varsity
JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy 25-19, 25-20.
