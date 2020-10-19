  • October 19, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Oct. 17 scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Oct. 17 scoreboard

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:21 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

CROSS COUNTRY

Lubbock Christian Invitational

 

Saturday at Chaparral Golf Course, Lubbock

GIRLS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 48; 2. Permian, 48; 3. Odessa High, 73; 4. Lubbock High, 86; 5. Plainview, 122; 6. Midland Lee, 127.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Reese Pena, Unattached, 20:47.40; 2. Raeley Howard, Permian, 20:56.20; 3. Kendall Mathis, Permian, 21:12.30; 4. Montana Mack, Midland Lee, 21:46.50; 5. Audrey Allen, Frenship, 21:48.90; 6. Georgia Rocap, Lubbock High, 22:02.60; 7. Devin Moore, Frenship, 22:05.70; 8. Odalis Lujan, Odessa High, 22:08.60; 9. Kelsie Valdez, Plainview, 22:10.90; 10. Amaya Mendoza, Frenship, 22:18.10.

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

PERMIAN: 12. Abigail Scott, 22:27.50; 17. Bailey Jones, 22:47.50; 20. Briannah Garcia, 23:12.40; 30. Jazlynn Ramirez, 23:57.30.

ODESSA HIGH: 13. Nathalia Escontrias, 22:37.00; 14. Angelica Palma, 22:42.20; 18. Julie Tejeda, 22:57.90; 28. Nitzel Ramirez, 23:50.10; 36. Jazira Perez, 24:24.50; 40. Brianna Munoz, 25:43.10.

MIDLAND LEE: 34. Mariah Granados, 24:17.10; 35. Hannah Long, 24:24.10; 38. Ashlyn McClatchy, 24:49.90; 39. Claire Hobbs, 25:35.40.

MIDLAND HIGH: 19. Serena Gonzalez, 23:11.60; 22. Sarah Hernandez, 23:16.80; 24. Emery Martinez, 23:21.50; 44. Mariana Sanchez Sanchez, 28:05.30.

BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Permian, 51; 2. Odessa High, 58; 3. Wolfforth Frenship, 64; 4. Lubbock High, 65; 5. Midland High, 123; 6. Plainview Estacado MS, 153.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Isaac Alonzo, Lubbock High, 15:49.70; 2. Justin Hickey, Unattached, 16:29.30; 3. Christian Chavez, Permian, 16:33.70; 4. Joaquin Deprez, Unattached, 16:47.80; 5. Adrian Lujan, Odessa High, 17:04.50; 6. Brian Armijo, Unattached, 17:21.50; 7. Alex Camacho, Odessa High, 17:33.50; 8. Bridger Bowcutt, Midland Lee, 17:36.10; 9. Logan Rutledge, Midland High, 17:39.70; 10. Adriel Hinojos, Permian, 17:41.10.

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

PERMIAN: 17. Elyjah Conwright, 18:28.90; 20. Andy Sotelo, 18:37.70; 24. Luke Garcia, 18:47.10; 26. William Zamorano, 19:02.50; 39. Jesse Garcia, 20:08.30.

ODESSA HIGH: 15. Joseph Flotte, 18:19.00; 25. Jose Mora, 18:59.30; 29. Miguel Lujan, 19:15.00; 37. Adr Renteria Talamantes, 20:02.60; 38. Alejandro Tercero, 20:07.20.

MIDLAND HIGH: 22. Jackson Martin, 18:40.60; 36. Jose Zubia, 19:39.10; 46. Lorenzo Orosco, 21:36.10; 48. Josef Kaderka, 22:04.70.

MIDLAND LEE: 16. Chanler Bushman, 18:24.80; 28. Samuel Gonzalez, 19:05.90.

 

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Permian....................... 3        1             1        0

Wolfforth Frenship....... 2        1             1        0

San Angelo Central..... 1        3             1        0

Odessa High............... 0        1             0        0

Midland Lee................ 3        1             0        1

Abilene High............... 0        3             0        1

Midland High.............. 0        4             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FOUR

Friday, Oct. 16

Permian 55, Midland Lee 44

San Angelo Central 53, Abilene High 32

Wolfforth Frenship 37, Midland High 23

Odessa High, open

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Oct. 23

Midland High at Odessa High, 7 p.m.

Permian at Abilene High, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship, 7 p.m.

Midland Lee, open

———

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Andrews................... 6        2             1        0

x-Fort Stockton............. 2        5             1        0

x-Big Spring................. 3        2             0        1

x-San Ang. Lake View.. 4        4             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Thursday, Oct. 15

Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28

Friday, Oct. 16

Andrews 56, Big Spring 35

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Andrews at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Sweetwater............... 6        1             3        0

Greenwood.................. 4        2             2        1

Monahans................... 3        5             1        1

Pecos.......................... 2        3             0        2

Snyder......................... 2        4             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Greenwood 13, Monahans 9

Sweetwater 63, Pecos 39.

Snyder, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Greenwood at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Pecos at Monahans, 7 p.m.

Sweetwater, open

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Perryton....................... 2        4             1        0

Lubbock Estacado...... 2        6             1        1

Levelland.................... 2        6             1        1

Borger.......................... 1        7             1        1

Seminole..................... 2        5             0        1

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Borger 23, Lubbock Estacado 20

Perryton 34, Levelland 7

Seminole, open

WEEK NINE

Thursday, Oct. 22

Perryton at Lubbock Estacado, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Borger at Seminole, 7 p.m.

Levelland, open

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

x-Shallowater.............. 6        0             3        0

Denver City................. 4        4             2        1

Slaton.......................... 3        3             2        1

Lamesa....................... 2        6             1        2

Brownfield................... 1        6             1        2

Kermit.......................... 0        6             0        3

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Lamesa 28, Kermit 0

Shallowater 44, Denver City 41

Slaton 30, Brownfield 13

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Denver City at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at Slaton, 7 p.m.

Shallowater at Kermit, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Crane.......................... 5        1             2        0

Alpine.......................... 3        3             1        0

Tornillo........................ 2        1             1        1

Compass Academy.... 0        5             0        1

Anthony....................... 1        2             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Alpine 67, Tornillo 6

Crane 59, Anthony 0

Compass Academy, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Alpine at Crane, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso Cathedrral at Tornillo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Anthony at Compass Academy, 4 p.m.

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

McCamey................... 5        1             1        0

Plains.......................... 1        5             1        0

Wink............................ 7        1             1        1

Seagraves................... 3        4             1        1

Iraan............................ 0        5             0        2

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

McCamey 38, Wink 33

Seagraves 42, Iraan 0

Plains, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Seagraves at Plains, 7 p.m.

McCamey at Iraan, 7:30 p.m.

Wink, open

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Buena Vista................. 4        3             0        0

Fort Davis.................... 3        3             0        0

Van Horn..................... 2        1             0        0

Marfa........................... 1        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Balmorhea at Van Horn, canceled

Marfa at Garden City, canceled

Buena Vista, open

Fort Davis, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Buena Vista at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Davis at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Rankin......................... 6        1             0        0

Lenorah Grady............ 4        3             0        0

Garden City................. 3        4             0        0

Midland TLCA............. 3        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Midland TLCA 55

Jayton 61, Garden City 15

Rankin 64, Lubbock Home School 0

Lenorah Grady, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Garden City at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Balmorhea................... 4        1             0        0

Sierra Blanca............... 2        1             0        0

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 3        4             0        0

Sanderson................... 1        5             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Oct. 16

Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Midland TLCA 55

Balmorhea at Van Horn, canceled

Sanderson, open

Sierra Blanca, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Oct. 23

Balmorhea at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Sanderson at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Friday’s results

District 2-6A

Midland Lee def. Permian

25-19, 25-19, 25-22

 

At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 9, Jade Workman 7, Cianna Harris 4, Bethani Fierros 2, Denali Cardenas 2, Anahi Orona 1.

Blocks — Permian: Bethanie Fierro 3, Jade Workman 2, Nyxalee Munoz 1.

Assists — Permian: Jade Workman 14, Denali Cardenas 8, Natalia Abila 2.

Digs — Permian: Iliana Garcia 15, Natalia Abila 12, Jade Workman 10, Denali Cardenas 9, Anyssa Cruz 7, Bethani Fierro 3, Cianna Harris 2, Nyxalee Munoz 2, Monica Hinojos 2, Sarahi Orona 1.

Aces — Permian: Denali Cardenas 4, Cianna Harris 1, Iliana Garcia 1.

Records

Midland Lee 4-3 overall, 3-2 District 2-6A; Permian 5-5, 2-3.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Midland Lee def. Permian

Freshmen: Midland Lee def. Permian

 

Saturday’s results

District 2-4A

Andrews def. Seminole

25-9, 25-23, 25-13

 

At Seminole

Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 17, Alyssa Vasquez 9, Tatym Pack 7, Laura Madrilez 4, Hannah Renteria 4, Tori Woodside 2, Miranda Trevino 1

Blocks — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 1, Tatym Pack, 1, Kassidy Epperson 2

Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 21, Miranda Trevino 18, Anisa Jimenez 1

Digs — Andrews: Tatym Pack 13, Alyssa Vasquez 9, Hanna Wells 9, Erynn Pool 8, Miranda Trevino 7, Kassidy Epperson 4, Laura Madrilez 3,  Tori Woodside 1

Aces — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 2, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 2, Erynn Pool 1, Tatym Pack 1, Kassidy Epperson 1

 

District 5-3A

Coahoma def. Compass Academy

25-15, 25-15, 25-21

 

At Coahoma

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 6, Jade Rivera 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Paige Jones 1

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4, Carleigh Jones 2

Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 4, Paige Jones 3

Digs — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 7, Paige Jones 6, Madison Molinar 6, Laci Satterwhite 5, Haley Stillwell 4, Kinzee Jamierson 1

Aces — Compass Academy: None

Records

Compass Academy 11-6, 4-3 District 5-3A

Sub-Varsity

JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy 25-19, 25-20.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

