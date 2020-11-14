  • November 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Nov. 14 scoreboard

Posted: Saturday, November 14, 2020 6:49 pm

BASKETBALL

Boys

Odessa High 73, Abilene Cooper 45

ABILENE COOPER (0-1)

Darrien Villarreal 1 1-1 3, Andrew Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Colin Reed 6 0-1 13, Jaelyn Rivera 3 0-0 6, Justin Parks-Stewart 2 0-0 4, Damarion Foley-Thompson 1 1-2 3, C.J. Jemison 2 3-8 7, Jeris Brown 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-12 45.

ODESSA HIGH (1-0)

Coco Rose 9 3-4 23, Caleb Ramirez 5 0-1 12, Adrian Muzquiz 0 1-3 1, Jaylen McCowan 5 0-0 11, Efrain Orona 0 2-2 2, Austin Marquez 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 3 3-4 9, Christian Tijerina 4 3-4 12, Pete Gamboa 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 12-18 73.

Abilene Cooper 7 4 18 16 — 45

Odessa High 19 17 13 24 — 73

3-Point goals — Abilene Cooper 2 (Gonzalez 1, Reed 1), Odessa High 7 (Rose 2, Ramirez 2, McCowan 1, Tijerina 1, Gamboa 1). Total fouls — Abilene Cooper 19, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — Abilene Cooper: Reed.. Technical fouls — None.

FOOTBALL

District 2-6A

Overall District

Team W L W L

x-San Angelo Central 4 3 4 0

x-Permian 6 2 4 1

Midland Lee 6 1 3 1

Abilene High 2 4 2 2

Midland High 1 6 1 3

Wolfforth Frenship 2 6 1 4

Odessa High 0 5 0 4

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK EIGHT

Friday, Nov. 13

Permian 42, Midland High 14

Midland Lee 45, Odessa High 0

Abilene High 42, Wolfforth Frenship 7

San Angelo Central, open

WEEK NINE

Friday, Nov. 20

Abilene High at Odessa High, 7 p.m.

Midland Lee at Midland High, 7 p.m.

Permian at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

2020 UIL Playoffs

Region I

CLASS 4A

Division I

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Clint 30, San Angelo Lake View 14

Decatur 49, Pampa 28

Fort Stockton (4-5, W1) def. San Ellizario (2-4, F2), forfeit.

Canyon 16, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0

Dumas 37, Lake Worth 27

Andrews 67, Clint Mountain View 0

Springtown 59, Hereford 13

Big Spring 32, El Paso Riverside 26 (3 OT)

AREA PLAYOFFS

Clint (6-0, W1) vs. Decatur (6-5, R4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring

Canyon (9-1, R3) vs. Fort Stockton (5-5, W1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth

Dumas (10-1, W3) vs. Andrews (8-3, R2), TBD

Springtown (9-2, W4) vs. Big Spring (5-3, T2), TBD

———

Division II

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24

Celina 52, Vernon 0

Lubbock Estacado 48, Pecos 6

Iowa Park (7-2, R3) vs. Sanger (8-1, T4), (n)

Graham 61, Van Alstyne 10

Perryton 34, Monahans 20

Aubrey 62, Mineral Wells 14

Greenwood 50, Seminole 20

AREA PLAYOFFS

Sweetwater (8-1, W1) vs. Celina (4-4, R4), TBD

Lubbock Estacado (5-6, W2) vs. Iowa Park-Sanger winner

Graham (8-1, W3) vs. Perryton (5-5, R2), TBD

Aubrey (10-1, W4) vs. Greenwood (6-3, R1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

———

CLASS 3A

Division I

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Shallowater 58, Amarillo River Road 7

Pilot Point 56, Clyde 16

Bushland 70, Slaton 14

Wall 20. Boyd 14 (OT)

Jim Ned 21, Paradise 18

Dalhart 44, Lamesa 14

Brock 42, Early 7

Denver City 41, Littlefield 22

AREA PLAYOFFS

Shallowater (9-0, W1) vs. Pilot Point (8-3, R4), TBD

Bushland (8-2, W2) vs. Wall (8-3, R3), 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Snyder

Jim Ned (9-1, W3) vs. Dalhart (8-3, R2), TBD

Brock (11-0, W4) vs. Denver City (7-1, R1), TBD

———

Division II

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Crane 49, Brady 15

Childress 28, Abernathy 21

Ballinger (9-1, W2) def. Compass Academy (1-7, F1), forfeit

Spearman 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 34

Canadian 62, Coahoma 14

Bangs (8-1, R2) def. Tornillo (3-4, T1), forfeit

Idalou 55, Friona 22

Alpine 30, Sonora 22

AREA PLAYOFFS

Crane (8-1, W1) vs. Childress (8-2, T3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Shallowater H.S.

Ballinger (10-1, W2) vs. Spearman (10-1, R3), TBD

Canadian (10-1, W3) vs. Bangs (9-1, R2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Vernon

Idalou (9-0, W4) vs. Alpine (7-4, R1), TBD

———

CLASS 2A

Division I

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7

San Saba 31, Forsan 17

Post (10-0, W2) def. Stinnett West Texas (4-6, F1), forfeit

Anson 45, Winters 7

Hawley 34, Goldthwaite 20

Sundown 34, Farwell 6

Cisco 70, Stamford 32

Olton 35, New Deal 33

AREA PLAYOFFS

Panhandle (9-2, W1) vs. San Saba (8-2, R4), TBD

Post (11-0, W2) vs. Anson (8-2, R3), TBD

Hawley (9-2, W3) vs. Sundown (9-2, R2), TBD

Cisco (8-3, W4) vs. Olton (8-3, R1), 7 p.m. Friday, Wolf Stadium, Colorado City

———

Division II

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

McCamey 60, Ropes 20

Wheeler 45, Sunray 7

Smyer 40, Seagraves 21

Stratford 20, Clarendon 18

Vega 54, Shamrock 22

Bovina 19, Plains 7

Wellington 30, Gruver 0

Wink 53, Sudan 29

AREA PLAYOFFS

McCamey (9-1, W1) vs. Wheeler (9-2, R4), 7 p.m. Friday, Antelope Stadium, Abernathy.

Smyer (8-3, W2) vs. Stratford (6-4, R3), TBD.

Vegas (9-2, W3) vs. Bovina (4-6, R2), TBD

Wellington (10-0, W4) vs. Wink (10-1, R1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

———

CLASS 1A

Region II

Division I

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Garden City 56, Fort Davis 20

Westbrook 45, Ira 0

Sterling City 61, Hermleigh 12

Rankin (8-1, W6) def. Van Horn (4-2, R5), forfeit

REGIONAL

Garden City (6-5, R6) vs. Westbrook (10-1, R8), TBD

Sterling City (10-0, W8) vs. Rankin (9-1, W6), 6:30 P.M. Friday, James H. Bird Memorial Stadium, Big Lake

———

Division II

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Balmorhea 68, Loraine 0

Jayton 45, Chillicothe 0

Motley County 52, Benjamin 6

Blackwell 46, Sierra Blanca 24

AREA PLAYOFFS

Balmorhea (8-1, W5) vs. Jayton (10-1, W7), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City

Motley County (7-2, R7) vs. Blackwell (8-3, W6), TBD

VOLLEYBALL

2020 UIL Playoffs

Region I

CLASS 4A

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Decatur def. Hereford, 28-26, 25-18, 26-24

Canyon def. Graham, 25-22, 23-25, 27-22, 25-18

REGIONAL FINAL

Decatur def. Canyon, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-11

———

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Holliday def. Brownfield, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Bushland def. Henrietta, 29-27, 25-13, 25-21

REGIONAL FINAL

Holliday (23-4, W7) vs. Bushland (28-2, W1), (n)

———

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Albany def. Plains, 22-25, 25-18. 25-22, 25-16

Wink def. De Leon, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10

REGIONAL FINAL

Albany def. Wink 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

———

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Sterling City def. Vernon Northside, 25-12, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22

Veribest def. Van Horn, 5 sets

REGIONAL FINAL

Sterling City def. Veribest 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 25-19

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

