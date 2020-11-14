HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Nov. 14 scoreboard

BASKETBALL
Boys
Odessa High 73, Abilene Cooper 45
ABILENE COOPER (0-1)
Darrien Villarreal 1 1-1 3, Andrew Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Colin Reed 6 0-1 13, Jaelyn Rivera 3 0-0 6, Justin Parks-Stewart 2 0-0 4, Damarion Foley-Thompson 1 1-2 3, C.J. Jemison 2 3-8 7, Jeris Brown 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-12 45.
ODESSA HIGH (1-0)
Coco Rose 9 3-4 23, Caleb Ramirez 5 0-1 12, Adrian Muzquiz 0 1-3 1, Jaylen McCowan 5 0-0 11, Efrain Orona 0 2-2 2, Austin Marquez 0 0-0 0, L.J. Willis 3 3-4 9, Christian Tijerina 4 3-4 12, Pete Gamboa 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 12-18 73.
Abilene Cooper 7 4 18 16 — 45
Odessa High 19 17 13 24 — 73
3-Point goals — Abilene Cooper 2 (Gonzalez 1, Reed 1), Odessa High 7 (Rose 2, Ramirez 2, McCowan 1, Tijerina 1, Gamboa 1). Total fouls — Abilene Cooper 19, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — Abilene Cooper: Reed.. Technical fouls — None.
FOOTBALL
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
x-San Angelo Central 4 3 4 0
x-Permian 6 2 4 1
Midland Lee 6 1 3 1
Abilene High 2 4 2 2
Midland High 1 6 1 3
Wolfforth Frenship 2 6 1 4
Odessa High 0 5 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK EIGHT
Friday, Nov. 13
Permian 42, Midland High 14
Midland Lee 45, Odessa High 0
Abilene High 42, Wolfforth Frenship 7
San Angelo Central, open
WEEK NINE
Friday, Nov. 20
Abilene High at Odessa High, 7 p.m.
Midland Lee at Midland High, 7 p.m.
Permian at San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship, open
2020 UIL Playoffs
Region I
CLASS 4A
Division I
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Clint 30, San Angelo Lake View 14
Decatur 49, Pampa 28
Fort Stockton (4-5, W1) def. San Ellizario (2-4, F2), forfeit.
Canyon 16, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0
Dumas 37, Lake Worth 27
Andrews 67, Clint Mountain View 0
Springtown 59, Hereford 13
Big Spring 32, El Paso Riverside 26 (3 OT)
AREA PLAYOFFS
Clint (6-0, W1) vs. Decatur (6-5, R4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Stadium, Big Spring
Canyon (9-1, R3) vs. Fort Stockton (5-5, W1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth
Dumas (10-1, W3) vs. Andrews (8-3, R2), TBD
Springtown (9-2, W4) vs. Big Spring (5-3, T2), TBD
———
Division II
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24
Celina 52, Vernon 0
Lubbock Estacado 48, Pecos 6
Iowa Park (7-2, R3) vs. Sanger (8-1, T4), (n)
Graham 61, Van Alstyne 10
Perryton 34, Monahans 20
Aubrey 62, Mineral Wells 14
Greenwood 50, Seminole 20
AREA PLAYOFFS
Sweetwater (8-1, W1) vs. Celina (4-4, R4), TBD
Lubbock Estacado (5-6, W2) vs. Iowa Park-Sanger winner
Graham (8-1, W3) vs. Perryton (5-5, R2), TBD
Aubrey (10-1, W4) vs. Greenwood (6-3, R1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
———
CLASS 3A
Division I
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Shallowater 58, Amarillo River Road 7
Pilot Point 56, Clyde 16
Bushland 70, Slaton 14
Wall 20. Boyd 14 (OT)
Jim Ned 21, Paradise 18
Dalhart 44, Lamesa 14
Brock 42, Early 7
Denver City 41, Littlefield 22
AREA PLAYOFFS
Shallowater (9-0, W1) vs. Pilot Point (8-3, R4), TBD
Bushland (8-2, W2) vs. Wall (8-3, R3), 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Snyder
Jim Ned (9-1, W3) vs. Dalhart (8-3, R2), TBD
Brock (11-0, W4) vs. Denver City (7-1, R1), TBD
———
Division II
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Crane 49, Brady 15
Childress 28, Abernathy 21
Ballinger (9-1, W2) def. Compass Academy (1-7, F1), forfeit
Spearman 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 34
Canadian 62, Coahoma 14
Bangs (8-1, R2) def. Tornillo (3-4, T1), forfeit
Idalou 55, Friona 22
Alpine 30, Sonora 22
AREA PLAYOFFS
Crane (8-1, W1) vs. Childress (8-2, T3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Shallowater H.S.
Ballinger (10-1, W2) vs. Spearman (10-1, R3), TBD
Canadian (10-1, W3) vs. Bangs (9-1, R2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Vernon
Idalou (9-0, W4) vs. Alpine (7-4, R1), TBD
———
CLASS 2A
Division I
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7
San Saba 31, Forsan 17
Post (10-0, W2) def. Stinnett West Texas (4-6, F1), forfeit
Anson 45, Winters 7
Hawley 34, Goldthwaite 20
Sundown 34, Farwell 6
Cisco 70, Stamford 32
Olton 35, New Deal 33
AREA PLAYOFFS
Panhandle (9-2, W1) vs. San Saba (8-2, R4), TBD
Post (11-0, W2) vs. Anson (8-2, R3), TBD
Hawley (9-2, W3) vs. Sundown (9-2, R2), TBD
Cisco (8-3, W4) vs. Olton (8-3, R1), 7 p.m. Friday, Wolf Stadium, Colorado City
———
Division II
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
McCamey 60, Ropes 20
Wheeler 45, Sunray 7
Smyer 40, Seagraves 21
Stratford 20, Clarendon 18
Vega 54, Shamrock 22
Bovina 19, Plains 7
Wellington 30, Gruver 0
Wink 53, Sudan 29
AREA PLAYOFFS
McCamey (9-1, W1) vs. Wheeler (9-2, R4), 7 p.m. Friday, Antelope Stadium, Abernathy.
Smyer (8-3, W2) vs. Stratford (6-4, R3), TBD.
Vegas (9-2, W3) vs. Bovina (4-6, R2), TBD
Wellington (10-0, W4) vs. Wink (10-1, R1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater
———
CLASS 1A
Region II
Division I
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Garden City 56, Fort Davis 20
Westbrook 45, Ira 0
Sterling City 61, Hermleigh 12
Rankin (8-1, W6) def. Van Horn (4-2, R5), forfeit
REGIONAL
Garden City (6-5, R6) vs. Westbrook (10-1, R8), TBD
Sterling City (10-0, W8) vs. Rankin (9-1, W6), 6:30 P.M. Friday, James H. Bird Memorial Stadium, Big Lake
———
Division II
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Balmorhea 68, Loraine 0
Jayton 45, Chillicothe 0
Motley County 52, Benjamin 6
Blackwell 46, Sierra Blanca 24
AREA PLAYOFFS
Balmorhea (8-1, W5) vs. Jayton (10-1, W7), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bearkat Stadium, Garden City
Motley County (7-2, R7) vs. Blackwell (8-3, W6), TBD
VOLLEYBALL
2020 UIL Playoffs
Region I
CLASS 4A
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Decatur def. Hereford, 28-26, 25-18, 26-24
Canyon def. Graham, 25-22, 23-25, 27-22, 25-18
REGIONAL FINAL
Decatur def. Canyon, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-11
———
CLASS 3A
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Holliday def. Brownfield, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Bushland def. Henrietta, 29-27, 25-13, 25-21
REGIONAL FINAL
Holliday (23-4, W7) vs. Bushland (28-2, W1), (n)
———
CLASS 2A
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Albany def. Plains, 22-25, 25-18. 25-22, 25-16
Wink def. De Leon, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10
REGIONAL FINAL
Albany def. Wink 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
———
CLASS 1A
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Sterling City def. Vernon Northside, 25-12, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22
Veribest def. Van Horn, 5 sets
REGIONAL FINAL
Sterling City def. Veribest 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 25-19
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.