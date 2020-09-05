  • September 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High school scoreboard for Sept. 5 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High school scoreboard for Sept. 5

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 5, 2020 7:01 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High school scoreboard for Sept. 5 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FOOTBALL

District 2-4A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Andrews 2 0 0 0

San Angelo Lake View 2 0 0 0

Big Spring 1 0 0 0

Fort Stockton 1 1 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Andrews 42, Monahans 21

Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14

San Angelo Lake View 44, Pecos 41

Big Spring, Open

WEEK THREE

Thursday, Sept. 10

Fort Stockton vs. Glen Rose at San Angelo, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Andrews at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Monahans at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Sweetwater at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-4A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Greenwood 1 1 0 0

Pecos 0 1 0 0

Sweetwater 0 1 0 0

Monahans 0 2 0 0

Snyder 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Andrews 42, Monahans 21

San Angelo Lake View 44, Pecos 41

Levlland 26, Snyder 10

Brownwood 35, Greenwood 15

Tuscola Jim Ned at Sweetwater, canceled

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Andrews at Greenwood, 7 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.

Monahans at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Kermit at Pecos, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Lamesa, 7 p.m.

Sweetwater at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

———

District 2-4A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Borger 0 2 0 0

Levelland 0 2 0 0

Lubbock Estacado 0 2 0 0

Perryton 0 2 0 0

Seminole 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacdo 13

Friona 27, Borger 21

Levelland 26, Snyder 10

Childress 35, Perryton 17

Shallowater 34, Seminole 14

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Borger at Pampa, 7 p.m.

Levelland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

Lubbock Estacado at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Perryton at Dumas, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Shallowater 2 0 0 0

Denver City 1 1 0 0

Slaton 1 1 0 0

Kermit 0 1 0 0

Brownfield 0 2 0 0

Lamesa 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Tulia 10, Brownfield 7

Floydada 22, Kermit 6

Muleshoe 42, Lamesa 6

Shallowater 34, Seminole 14

Denver City 28, Littlefied 14

Abernathy 21, Slaton 13

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Brownfield at Idalou, 7 p.m.

Kermit at Pecos, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Lamesa, 7 p.m.

Levelland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.

Slaton at New Deal, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Crane 1 0 0 0

Alpine 1 1 0 0

Anthony 0 0 0 0

Tornillo 0 0 0 0

Compass Academy 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Thursday, Sept. 3

Ropesville 61, Compass Academy 0

Friday, Sept. 4

Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14

Crane 37, Colorado City 0

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Alpine at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

Compass Academy at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.

Club Titanes (Mexico) at Tornillo, 8 p.m.

Anthony, open

Crane, open

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Wink 2 0 0 0

McCamey 1 0 0 0

Seagraves 1 1 0 0

Iraan 0 1 0 0

Plains 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Smyer 40, Plains 12

Tahoka 25, Seagraves 14

Reagan County 62, Iraan 0

McCamey 56, Menard 6

Wink 35, Ozona 19

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

New Home at Plains, 7 p.m.

Seagraves at Ralls, 7 p.m.

Junction at Iraan, 7:30 p.m.

Compass Academy at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.

Alpine at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Buena Vista 1 1 0 0

Fort Davis 1 1 0 0

Marfa 0 1 0 0

Van Horn 0 0 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Balmorhea 62, Fort Davis 14

Sanderson 52, Buena Vista 48

Marfa, open

Van Horn, open

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Fort Davis at Mertzon Irion County, 7:30 p.m.

Buena Vista at Grandfall-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Marfa, open

Van Horn, open

———

District 6-1A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Rankin 2 0 0 0

Garden City 0 2 0 0

Lenorah Grady 0 2 0 0

Micland TLCA 0 2 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

O’Donnell 88, Garden City 50

Loraine 38, Lenorah Grady 28

Rankin 73, White Deer 34

Lamesa Klondike 52, Midland TLCA 0

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Garden City vs. Hart at Southland, 7:30 p.m.

Lamesa Klondike at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin at Gail Borden County, 7:30 p.m.

Midland TLCA, open

———

District 5-1A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Grandfalls-Royalty 2 0 0 0

Sanderson 1 0 0 0

Balmorhea 1 1 0 0

Sierra Blanca 0 0 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Permian Basin Co-Op 6

Balmorhea 61, Fort Davis 14

Sanderson 52, Buena Vista 48

WEEK THREE

Friday, Sept. 11

Barksdale Nueces Canyon at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.

Buena Vista at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Sanderson, open

Sierra Blanca, open

VOLLEYBALL

Sweetwater def. Compass Academy

25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20

At Sweetwater H.S.

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Jade Rivera 1, Laci Satterwhite 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 4, Jade Rivera 1.

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Haley Stillwell 1.

Digs — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 13, Chloe Villasana 3, Madison Molinar 9, Carleigh Jones 2, Paige Jones 5, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1, Haley Stillwell 3.

Aces — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 3, Carleigh Jones 4, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Haley Stillwell 1.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Sweetwater def. Compass Academy, 25-18, 25-27, 15-6..

Andrews def. Levelland

25-15, 25-15, 25-20

At Andrews Performance Center

Kills — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 9, Tatym Pack 8, Hannah Renteria 3, Kassidy Epperson 14, Miranda Trevino 1, Tori Woodside 3, Laura Madrilez 1.

Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 3.5, Laura Madrilez .5.

Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 11, Tatym Pack 2, Kassidy Epperson 1, Miranda Trevino 17.

Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 7, Ashlynn Evans 1, Erynn Pool 6, Tatym Pack 5, Hannah Renteria 2, Kassidy Epperson 13, Miranda Trevino 6, Laura Madrilez 3.

Aces — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 3, Tatym Pack 3, Kassidy Epperson 2, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 4.

Records

Andrews 11-1.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Andrews def. Levelland

Freshmen: Levelland def. Andrews 2-0.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 5, 2020 7:01 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
87°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SE at 8mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 92°/Low 68°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 69°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]