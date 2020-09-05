HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High school scoreboard for Sept. 5

FOOTBALL
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews 2 0 0 0
San Angelo Lake View 2 0 0 0
Big Spring 1 0 0 0
Fort Stockton 1 1 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Andrews 42, Monahans 21
Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14
San Angelo Lake View 44, Pecos 41
Big Spring, Open
WEEK THREE
Thursday, Sept. 10
Fort Stockton vs. Glen Rose at San Angelo, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Andrews at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Monahans at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Sweetwater at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Greenwood 1 1 0 0
Pecos 0 1 0 0
Sweetwater 0 1 0 0
Monahans 0 2 0 0
Snyder 0 2 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Andrews 42, Monahans 21
San Angelo Lake View 44, Pecos 41
Levlland 26, Snyder 10
Brownwood 35, Greenwood 15
Tuscola Jim Ned at Sweetwater, canceled
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Andrews at Greenwood, 7 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
Monahans at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Kermit at Pecos, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Lamesa, 7 p.m.
Sweetwater at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Borger 0 2 0 0
Levelland 0 2 0 0
Lubbock Estacado 0 2 0 0
Perryton 0 2 0 0
Seminole 0 2 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Dumas 38, Lubbock Estacdo 13
Friona 27, Borger 21
Levelland 26, Snyder 10
Childress 35, Perryton 17
Shallowater 34, Seminole 14
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Borger at Pampa, 7 p.m.
Levelland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.
Lubbock Estacado at Canyon, 7 p.m.
Perryton at Dumas, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater 2 0 0 0
Denver City 1 1 0 0
Slaton 1 1 0 0
Kermit 0 1 0 0
Brownfield 0 2 0 0
Lamesa 0 2 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Tulia 10, Brownfield 7
Floydada 22, Kermit 6
Muleshoe 42, Lamesa 6
Shallowater 34, Seminole 14
Denver City 28, Littlefied 14
Abernathy 21, Slaton 13
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Brownfield at Idalou, 7 p.m.
Kermit at Pecos, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Lamesa, 7 p.m.
Levelland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.
Slaton at New Deal, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Crane 1 0 0 0
Alpine 1 1 0 0
Anthony 0 0 0 0
Tornillo 0 0 0 0
Compass Academy 0 2 0 0
WEEK TWO
Thursday, Sept. 3
Ropesville 61, Compass Academy 0
Friday, Sept. 4
Alpine 20, Fort Stockton 14
Crane 37, Colorado City 0
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Alpine at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
Compass Academy at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.
Club Titanes (Mexico) at Tornillo, 8 p.m.
Anthony, open
Crane, open
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink 2 0 0 0
McCamey 1 0 0 0
Seagraves 1 1 0 0
Iraan 0 1 0 0
Plains 0 2 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Smyer 40, Plains 12
Tahoka 25, Seagraves 14
Reagan County 62, Iraan 0
McCamey 56, Menard 6
Wink 35, Ozona 19
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
New Home at Plains, 7 p.m.
Seagraves at Ralls, 7 p.m.
Junction at Iraan, 7:30 p.m.
Compass Academy at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.
Alpine at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Buena Vista 1 1 0 0
Fort Davis 1 1 0 0
Marfa 0 1 0 0
Van Horn 0 0 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Balmorhea 62, Fort Davis 14
Sanderson 52, Buena Vista 48
Marfa, open
Van Horn, open
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Fort Davis at Mertzon Irion County, 7:30 p.m.
Buena Vista at Grandfall-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Marfa, open
Van Horn, open
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin 2 0 0 0
Garden City 0 2 0 0
Lenorah Grady 0 2 0 0
Micland TLCA 0 2 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
O’Donnell 88, Garden City 50
Loraine 38, Lenorah Grady 28
Rankin 73, White Deer 34
Lamesa Klondike 52, Midland TLCA 0
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Garden City vs. Hart at Southland, 7:30 p.m.
Lamesa Klondike at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin at Gail Borden County, 7:30 p.m.
Midland TLCA, open
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Grandfalls-Royalty 2 0 0 0
Sanderson 1 0 0 0
Balmorhea 1 1 0 0
Sierra Blanca 0 0 0 0
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Permian Basin Co-Op 6
Balmorhea 61, Fort Davis 14
Sanderson 52, Buena Vista 48
WEEK THREE
Friday, Sept. 11
Barksdale Nueces Canyon at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.
Buena Vista at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Sanderson, open
Sierra Blanca, open
VOLLEYBALL
Sweetwater def. Compass Academy
25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20
At Sweetwater H.S.
Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Jade Rivera 1, Laci Satterwhite 1.
Blocks — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 4, Jade Rivera 1.
Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Haley Stillwell 1.
Digs — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 13, Chloe Villasana 3, Madison Molinar 9, Carleigh Jones 2, Paige Jones 5, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1, Haley Stillwell 3.
Aces — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 3, Carleigh Jones 4, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Haley Stillwell 1.
Sub-Varsity
JV: Sweetwater def. Compass Academy, 25-18, 25-27, 15-6..
Andrews def. Levelland
25-15, 25-15, 25-20
At Andrews Performance Center
Kills — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 9, Tatym Pack 8, Hannah Renteria 3, Kassidy Epperson 14, Miranda Trevino 1, Tori Woodside 3, Laura Madrilez 1.
Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 3.5, Laura Madrilez .5.
Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 11, Tatym Pack 2, Kassidy Epperson 1, Miranda Trevino 17.
Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 7, Ashlynn Evans 1, Erynn Pool 6, Tatym Pack 5, Hannah Renteria 2, Kassidy Epperson 13, Miranda Trevino 6, Laura Madrilez 3.
Aces — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 3, Tatym Pack 3, Kassidy Epperson 2, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 4.
Records
Andrews 11-1.
Sub-Varsity
JV: Andrews def. Levelland
Freshmen: Levelland def. Andrews 2-0.
