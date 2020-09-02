  • September 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High School Scoreboard for Sept. 2

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High School Scoreboard for Sept. 2

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:18 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High School Scoreboard for Sept. 2

FOOTBALL

 

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Andrews...................... 1        0             0        0

Big Spring.................... 1        0             0        0

Fort Stockton................ 1        0             0        0

San Angelo Lake View. 1        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Andrews 56, Levelland 47

Big Spring 36, Vernon 14

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8

Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Monahans at Andrews, 7 p.m.

Fort Stockton at Alpine, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Pecos, 7 p.m.

Big Spring, Open

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Greenwood.................. 1        0             0        0

Pecos.......................... 0        0             0        0

Monahans................... 0        1             0        0

Snyder......................... 0        1             0        0

Sweetwater.................. 0        1             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fredericksburg 55 Monahans 20

Friday, Aug. 28

Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12

Slaton 20, Snyder 14

Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Monahans at Andrews, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Pecos, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Levelland, 7 p.m.

Greenwood at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola Jim Ned at Sweetwater, ccd.

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Borger.......................... 0        1             0        0

Levelland.................... 0        1             0        0

Lubbock Estacado...... 0        1             0        0

Perryton....................... 0        1             0        0

Seminole..................... 0        1             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12

Dalhart 19, Perryton 8

Dumas 48, Seminole 8

Andrews 56, Levelland 47

Hereford 20, Borger 13

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Dumas at Lubbock Estacado, 7 p.m.

Friona at Borger, 7 p.m.

Snyder at Levelland, 7 p.m.

Childress at Perryton, 7 p.m.

Shallowater at Seminole, 7 p.m.

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Shallowater................. 1        0             0        0

Slaton.......................... 1        0             0        0

Brownfield................... 0        1             0        0

Denver City................. 0        1             0        0

Kermit.......................... 0        0             0        0

Lamesa....................... 0        1             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Friona 26, Brownfield 13

McCamey at Kermit, ccd

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8

Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6

Slaton 20, Snyder 14

Idalou 41, Denver City 7

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Tulia at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

Kermit at Floydada, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

Shallowater at Seminole, 7 p.m.

Littlefield at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.

Abernathy at Slaton, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Alpine.......................... 0        1             0        0

Anthony....................... 0        0             0        0

Crane.......................... 0        0             0        0

Compass Academy.... 0        1             0        0

Tornillo........................ 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15

New Home 51, Compass Academy 0

Anthony, open

Tornillo, open

WEEK TWO

Thursday, Sept. 3

Compass Academy at Ropesville, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4

Fort Stockton at Alpine, 7 p.m.

Crane at Colorado City, 7:30 p.m.

Anthony, open

Tornillo, open

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wink............................ 1        0             0        0

McCamey................... 0        0             0        0

Plains.......................... 0        1             0        0

Seagraves................... 0        1             0        0

Iraan............................ 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

McCamey at Kermit, ccd

Tahoka 32, Plains 14

Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14

Wink 36, Christoval 21

Iraan, open

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Plains at Smyer, 7 p.m.

Tahoka at Seagraves, 7 p.m.

Iraan at Reagan County, 7:30 p.m.

Menard at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.

Ozona at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Fort Davis.................... 1        0             0        0

Buena Vista................. 1        0             0        0

Marfa........................... 0        1             0        0

Van Horn..................... 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Marfa 12

Fort Davis 58, Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op 0

Buena Vista 44, Loop 24

Van Horn, open

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Balmorhea at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Welch Dawson at Buena Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Marfa, open

Van Horn, open

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Rankin......................... 1        0             0        0

Garden City................. 0        1             0        0

Lenorah Grady............ 0        1             0        0

Micland TLCA............. 0        1             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Garden City 74, Sterling City 28

Roscoe Highland 54 Lenorah Grady 6

Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36

Loraine 52, Midland TLCA 7

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Garden City at O'Donnell, 7:30 p.m.

Lenorah Grady at Loraine, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin vs. White Deer at Whiteface, 7:30 p.m.

Midland TLCA at Lamesa Klondike, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 1        0             0        0

Sanderson................... 0        0             0        0

Sierra Blanca............... 0        0             0        0

Balmorhea................... 0        1             0        0                       

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Aug. 27

Sanderson vs. Lamesa Klondike at Rankin, ccd.

Friday, Aug. 28

Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36

Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Mafa 12

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Balmorhea at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Sanderson, open

 

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s Scores

Shallowater def. Andrews

25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 13-25, 15-2 

At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews

Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 13, Tatym Pack 8, Hannah Renteria 8, Alyssa Vasquez 7, Laura Madrilez 5. Miranda Trevino 2, Tori Woodside 2,

Blocks — Andrews: Tori Woodside 2, Alyssa Vasquez 1, Kassidy Epperson 1, Hannah Renteria 1.

Assists — Andrews: Miranda Trevino 23, Tatym Pack 18, Hannah Renteria 9, Erynn Pool 8, Anisa Jimenez 3.

Digs — Andrews: Tatym Pack 18, Hanna Wells 15, Kassidy Epperson 14, Hannah Renteria 9, Alyssa Vasquez 8, Miranda Trevino 7, Erynn Pool 4,  Laura Madrilez 3, Ashlynn Evans 2, Jamie Blinco 1.

Aces — Andrews: Tatym Pack 4, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 1.

Records

Shallowater 7-4; Andrews 10-1.

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Sandhills Invitational

 

Wednesday, Ward County Golf Course, Monahans

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. Crane, 52; 2. Presidio, 88; 3. Alpine, 96; 4. Pecos, 108; 5. Greenwood, 115; 6. Kermit, 131; 7. Monahans, 185.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Kallie Bullard, Pecos, 12 minutes, 28.84 seconds; 2. Karsyn Payton, Greenwood, 12:48..56; 3. Alejandra Valles, Presidio, 13:21.25; 4. Marissa Davila, Kermit, 13:21.43; 5. Natalie Bernard, Crane, 13:21.83; 6. Leslie Esquivel, Fort Stockton, 13:22.42; 7. Railey Rodriguez, Crane, 13:23.15;  8. Aubrey White, Monahans, 13:24.96; 9. Amaya Davla, Kermit, 13:30.91; 10. Hope Silvas, 13:32.92.

Other Area Runners

ALPINE: 13: Kylie Penders, 13:46.18; 15. Vanessa Rice, 13:49.81; 21. Tannin Ritchie, 14:20.34; 24. Kylie Garcia, 14:32.09; 39. Jasmine De Leon, 15:22.50; 43. Nora Hillery, 15:42.51; 48. Elizabeth Uranga, 16:06.48.

CRANE: 11: Jacqueline Santos, 13:35.31; 12. Madelyn Bernadrd, 13:40.22; 17. Angelina Perez, 13:54.87; 20. Nalleli Murguia, 14:13.93; 25. Miraya Morado, 14:33.21; 35. Layla Ybarra, 15:11.62.

FORT STOCKTON: 16: Ali Jackson, 13:50.62; 32. Natalie Molinar, 15:00.53; 46. Katie Villareal, 16:02.81.

GREENWOOD: 18: Kylie Knoapp, 13:58.06; 28. Jackie Rameriz, 14:45.84; 31. Leeanna Crudgington, 14:55.84; 36. Isabella McConaughey, 15:12.34;  37. Bree Knapp, 15:15.75; 41. Vaye Savage, 15:26.75.

KERMIT: 34: Jackline Islas, 15:09.31; 40: Zenia Florez, 15:26.21; 44: Sarah Acosta, 15:52.81; 57. Alexus Ramirez, 19:04.62.

MONAHANS: 33: Leslie Tavarez, 15:04.78; 45. Aryssa Sanchez, 16:00.48; 49. Marina Gonzalez, 16:17.94; 50. Layla Renteria, 16:19.72; 51. Cheyanne Simonton, 16:26.22; 53. Jessica McClain, 16:42.06.

PECOS: 26: Arlene Franco, 14:39.81; 29. Halie Gonzalex, 14:49.62; 42. Amrie Vasquez, 15:31.28; 52. Jocelynn Reyes, 16:26.75; 54. Alexis Martinez, 17:14.15; 55. Kiersten Lopez, 17:14.15; 56. Gabby Dominguez, 17:28.98.

PRESIDIO: 14. Sofia Garcia, 13:49.34; 19. Judith Bustamante, 14:11.15; 22. Adilene Porras, 14:25.58; 30. Crystal Catano, 14:51.34; 39. D. Sanchez, 15:25.60.

———

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Presidio, 45; 2. Crane, 46; 3. Pecos, 67; 4. Fort Stockton, 113; 5. Alpine, 125; 6. Kermit, 140; 7. Greenwood, 162.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Marco Rey, Presidio, 17 minutes, 2.03 seconds; 2. Armando Hernandez, Crane, 17:19.09; 3. Emilio Rios, Presidio, 17:48.03; 4. William Hall, Crane, 17:59.44; 5. Taylor Watson, Crane, 18:06.94; 6. Esteban Morales, Presidio, 18:19.78; 7. Fabian Perez, Fort Stockton, 18:29.38; 8. D’Angelo Gonzales, Alpine, 18:32.46; 9. Angel Sanchez. Pecos, 18:44.12; 10. Angel Baeza, Pecos, 18:53.47.

Other Area Runners

ALPINE: 15: Griffin Carlin, Alpine, 19:15.47; 27. Marco Martinez, 20:35.28; 36. Aaron Miller, 22:51.97; 39. Javy Prieto, 23:13.96; 43. Martin Sablatura, 23:47.56; 49. Andres Uranga, 24:39.59.

CRANE: 12: Lucas Rizo, 18:52.84; 23. Silas Garcia, 20:18.30; 26. Dominic Mirelez, 20:31.46.

FORT STOCKTON: 19: Jesus Hernandez, 19:35.88; 20. Lakota Franklin, 19:49.44; 21. Juan Vela, 19:51.15; 46. Aiden Rayos, 24:00.45.

GREENWOOD: 30. Bradley Beck, 21:13.88; 31. Sawyer Morrow, 21:43.84; 32. Tristian Thompson, 21:56.84; 34. Hunter Fontenot, 22:08.75; 35. Avery Cruz, 22:41.53; 37. Gael Cervantes, 23:07.81; 42. Andrew Lawrence, 23:41.06; 44. Grant Luebke, 23:48:32; 47. Ian Stewart, 24:07.32.

KERMIT: 13: Pete Valenzuela, 19:00.31; 24. Zeke Morales, 20;25.88; 25. Bhavya Kaushik, 20:29.46; 38. Rhyne Bale, 23:11.15; 40. Isidoro Gardea, 23:21.06; 45. Adiel Anaya, 23:49.31; 48. Jesse Sullivan, 24:33.31; 50. Zack Barron, 25:02.81.

MONAHANS: 16: Jordan Purcell,19:24.03; 28. Ruben Garcia, 20:51.38.

PECOS: 11: Ethan Chavez, 18:53.47; 14: Zach Moya, 19:06.66; 22. Shane Serrano, 20:10.34; 29. Andrew Garcia, 20:59.39; 41. Adriel Carrasco, 23:21.50.

PRESIDIO: 17: Jose Fernandez, 19:30.38; 18. Alejandro Porras, 19:30.68; 33. Jose Juarez, 21:57.72.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:18 pm.

