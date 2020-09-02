HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: High School Scoreboard for Sept. 2

FOOTBALL
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews...................... 1 0 0 0
Big Spring.................... 1 0 0 0
Fort Stockton................ 1 0 0 0
San Angelo Lake View. 1 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Andrews 56, Levelland 47
Big Spring 36, Vernon 14
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8
Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Monahans at Andrews, 7 p.m.
Fort Stockton at Alpine, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Pecos, 7 p.m.
Big Spring, Open
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Greenwood.................. 1 0 0 0
Pecos.......................... 0 0 0 0
Monahans................... 0 1 0 0
Snyder......................... 0 1 0 0
Sweetwater.................. 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Aug. 27
Fredericksburg 55 Monahans 20
Friday, Aug. 28
Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12
Slaton 20, Snyder 14
Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Monahans at Andrews, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Pecos, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Levelland, 7 p.m.
Greenwood at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola Jim Ned at Sweetwater, ccd.
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Borger.......................... 0 1 0 0
Levelland.................... 0 1 0 0
Lubbock Estacado...... 0 1 0 0
Perryton....................... 0 1 0 0
Seminole..................... 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12
Dalhart 19, Perryton 8
Dumas 48, Seminole 8
Andrews 56, Levelland 47
Hereford 20, Borger 13
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Dumas at Lubbock Estacado, 7 p.m.
Friona at Borger, 7 p.m.
Snyder at Levelland, 7 p.m.
Childress at Perryton, 7 p.m.
Shallowater at Seminole, 7 p.m.
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater................. 1 0 0 0
Slaton.......................... 1 0 0 0
Brownfield................... 0 1 0 0
Denver City................. 0 1 0 0
Kermit.......................... 0 0 0 0
Lamesa....................... 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Friona 26, Brownfield 13
McCamey at Kermit, ccd
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8
Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6
Slaton 20, Snyder 14
Idalou 41, Denver City 7
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Tulia at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
Kermit at Floydada, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at Muleshoe, 7 p.m.
Shallowater at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Littlefield at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.
Abernathy at Slaton, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Alpine.......................... 0 1 0 0
Anthony....................... 0 0 0 0
Crane.......................... 0 0 0 0
Compass Academy.... 0 1 0 0
Tornillo........................ 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15
New Home 51, Compass Academy 0
Anthony, open
Tornillo, open
WEEK TWO
Thursday, Sept. 3
Compass Academy at Ropesville, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
Fort Stockton at Alpine, 7 p.m.
Crane at Colorado City, 7:30 p.m.
Anthony, open
Tornillo, open
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink............................ 1 0 0 0
McCamey................... 0 0 0 0
Plains.......................... 0 1 0 0
Seagraves................... 0 1 0 0
Iraan............................ 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
McCamey at Kermit, ccd
Tahoka 32, Plains 14
Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14
Wink 36, Christoval 21
Iraan, open
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Plains at Smyer, 7 p.m.
Tahoka at Seagraves, 7 p.m.
Iraan at Reagan County, 7:30 p.m.
Menard at McCamey, 7:30 p.m.
Ozona at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Fort Davis.................... 1 0 0 0
Buena Vista................. 1 0 0 0
Marfa........................... 0 1 0 0
Van Horn..................... 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Marfa 12
Fort Davis 58, Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op 0
Buena Vista 44, Loop 24
Van Horn, open
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Balmorhea at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Welch Dawson at Buena Vista, 7:30 p.m.
Marfa, open
Van Horn, open
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin......................... 1 0 0 0
Garden City................. 0 1 0 0
Lenorah Grady............ 0 1 0 0
Micland TLCA............. 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Garden City 74, Sterling City 28
Roscoe Highland 54 Lenorah Grady 6
Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36
Loraine 52, Midland TLCA 7
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Garden City at O'Donnell, 7:30 p.m.
Lenorah Grady at Loraine, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin vs. White Deer at Whiteface, 7:30 p.m.
Midland TLCA at Lamesa Klondike, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 1 0 0 0
Sanderson................... 0 0 0 0
Sierra Blanca............... 0 0 0 0
Balmorhea................... 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Aug. 27
Sanderson vs. Lamesa Klondike at Rankin, ccd.
Friday, Aug. 28
Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36
Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Mafa 12
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Sanderson, open
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday’s Scores
Shallowater def. Andrews
25-15, 20-25, 27-25, 13-25, 15-2
At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews
Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 13, Tatym Pack 8, Hannah Renteria 8, Alyssa Vasquez 7, Laura Madrilez 5. Miranda Trevino 2, Tori Woodside 2,
Blocks — Andrews: Tori Woodside 2, Alyssa Vasquez 1, Kassidy Epperson 1, Hannah Renteria 1.
Assists — Andrews: Miranda Trevino 23, Tatym Pack 18, Hannah Renteria 9, Erynn Pool 8, Anisa Jimenez 3.
Digs — Andrews: Tatym Pack 18, Hanna Wells 15, Kassidy Epperson 14, Hannah Renteria 9, Alyssa Vasquez 8, Miranda Trevino 7, Erynn Pool 4, Laura Madrilez 3, Ashlynn Evans 2, Jamie Blinco 1.
Aces — Andrews: Tatym Pack 4, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 1.
Records
Shallowater 7-4; Andrews 10-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandhills Invitational
Wednesday, Ward County Golf Course, Monahans
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. Crane, 52; 2. Presidio, 88; 3. Alpine, 96; 4. Pecos, 108; 5. Greenwood, 115; 6. Kermit, 131; 7. Monahans, 185.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Kallie Bullard, Pecos, 12 minutes, 28.84 seconds; 2. Karsyn Payton, Greenwood, 12:48..56; 3. Alejandra Valles, Presidio, 13:21.25; 4. Marissa Davila, Kermit, 13:21.43; 5. Natalie Bernard, Crane, 13:21.83; 6. Leslie Esquivel, Fort Stockton, 13:22.42; 7. Railey Rodriguez, Crane, 13:23.15; 8. Aubrey White, Monahans, 13:24.96; 9. Amaya Davla, Kermit, 13:30.91; 10. Hope Silvas, 13:32.92.
Other Area Runners
ALPINE: 13: Kylie Penders, 13:46.18; 15. Vanessa Rice, 13:49.81; 21. Tannin Ritchie, 14:20.34; 24. Kylie Garcia, 14:32.09; 39. Jasmine De Leon, 15:22.50; 43. Nora Hillery, 15:42.51; 48. Elizabeth Uranga, 16:06.48.
CRANE: 11: Jacqueline Santos, 13:35.31; 12. Madelyn Bernadrd, 13:40.22; 17. Angelina Perez, 13:54.87; 20. Nalleli Murguia, 14:13.93; 25. Miraya Morado, 14:33.21; 35. Layla Ybarra, 15:11.62.
FORT STOCKTON: 16: Ali Jackson, 13:50.62; 32. Natalie Molinar, 15:00.53; 46. Katie Villareal, 16:02.81.
GREENWOOD: 18: Kylie Knoapp, 13:58.06; 28. Jackie Rameriz, 14:45.84; 31. Leeanna Crudgington, 14:55.84; 36. Isabella McConaughey, 15:12.34; 37. Bree Knapp, 15:15.75; 41. Vaye Savage, 15:26.75.
KERMIT: 34: Jackline Islas, 15:09.31; 40: Zenia Florez, 15:26.21; 44: Sarah Acosta, 15:52.81; 57. Alexus Ramirez, 19:04.62.
MONAHANS: 33: Leslie Tavarez, 15:04.78; 45. Aryssa Sanchez, 16:00.48; 49. Marina Gonzalez, 16:17.94; 50. Layla Renteria, 16:19.72; 51. Cheyanne Simonton, 16:26.22; 53. Jessica McClain, 16:42.06.
PECOS: 26: Arlene Franco, 14:39.81; 29. Halie Gonzalex, 14:49.62; 42. Amrie Vasquez, 15:31.28; 52. Jocelynn Reyes, 16:26.75; 54. Alexis Martinez, 17:14.15; 55. Kiersten Lopez, 17:14.15; 56. Gabby Dominguez, 17:28.98.
PRESIDIO: 14. Sofia Garcia, 13:49.34; 19. Judith Bustamante, 14:11.15; 22. Adilene Porras, 14:25.58; 30. Crystal Catano, 14:51.34; 39. D. Sanchez, 15:25.60.
———
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Presidio, 45; 2. Crane, 46; 3. Pecos, 67; 4. Fort Stockton, 113; 5. Alpine, 125; 6. Kermit, 140; 7. Greenwood, 162.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Marco Rey, Presidio, 17 minutes, 2.03 seconds; 2. Armando Hernandez, Crane, 17:19.09; 3. Emilio Rios, Presidio, 17:48.03; 4. William Hall, Crane, 17:59.44; 5. Taylor Watson, Crane, 18:06.94; 6. Esteban Morales, Presidio, 18:19.78; 7. Fabian Perez, Fort Stockton, 18:29.38; 8. D’Angelo Gonzales, Alpine, 18:32.46; 9. Angel Sanchez. Pecos, 18:44.12; 10. Angel Baeza, Pecos, 18:53.47.
Other Area Runners
ALPINE: 15: Griffin Carlin, Alpine, 19:15.47; 27. Marco Martinez, 20:35.28; 36. Aaron Miller, 22:51.97; 39. Javy Prieto, 23:13.96; 43. Martin Sablatura, 23:47.56; 49. Andres Uranga, 24:39.59.
CRANE: 12: Lucas Rizo, 18:52.84; 23. Silas Garcia, 20:18.30; 26. Dominic Mirelez, 20:31.46.
FORT STOCKTON: 19: Jesus Hernandez, 19:35.88; 20. Lakota Franklin, 19:49.44; 21. Juan Vela, 19:51.15; 46. Aiden Rayos, 24:00.45.
GREENWOOD: 30. Bradley Beck, 21:13.88; 31. Sawyer Morrow, 21:43.84; 32. Tristian Thompson, 21:56.84; 34. Hunter Fontenot, 22:08.75; 35. Avery Cruz, 22:41.53; 37. Gael Cervantes, 23:07.81; 42. Andrew Lawrence, 23:41.06; 44. Grant Luebke, 23:48:32; 47. Ian Stewart, 24:07.32.
KERMIT: 13: Pete Valenzuela, 19:00.31; 24. Zeke Morales, 20;25.88; 25. Bhavya Kaushik, 20:29.46; 38. Rhyne Bale, 23:11.15; 40. Isidoro Gardea, 23:21.06; 45. Adiel Anaya, 23:49.31; 48. Jesse Sullivan, 24:33.31; 50. Zack Barron, 25:02.81.
MONAHANS: 16: Jordan Purcell,19:24.03; 28. Ruben Garcia, 20:51.38.
PECOS: 11: Ethan Chavez, 18:53.47; 14: Zach Moya, 19:06.66; 22. Shane Serrano, 20:10.34; 29. Andrew Garcia, 20:59.39; 41. Adriel Carrasco, 23:21.50.
PRESIDIO: 17: Jose Fernandez, 19:30.38; 18. Alejandro Porras, 19:30.68; 33. Jose Juarez, 21:57.72.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.