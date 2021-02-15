  • February 15, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: ECISD athletic events postponed again due to inclement weather

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 5:34 pm

The Ector County ISD athletic department announced on social media Monday that all athletic events scheduled for Tuesday would be postponed due to inclement weather.

The opening softball games for Permian and Odessa High are both canceled and the Permian soccer games scheduled for Tuesday against Midland Lee at Ratliff Stadium.

The Permian boys basketball team is also waiting to play its final regular season game at Wolfforth Frenship while Odessa High is still scheduled to host San Angelo Central.

Permian’s game has been tentatively rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wolfforth per head coach Tim Thomas.

Odessa High head coach Neal Welch said Monday night that the game against the Bobcats was tentatively rescheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The UIL also sent out a memo over the weekend allowing for district certification deadlines to be extended. Details on when those games could be rescheduled have yet to be determined.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

