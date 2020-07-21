HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Coaches deal with UIL delay

Odessa High and Permian coaches are dealing with a sudden change of events following Tuesday’s announcement from the University Interscholastic League delaying the start of the fall athletic season for all Class 5A and 6A schools.

Schools were originally eligible to open practice for football and volleyball on August 3.

Now both sports will start the conditioning period on Sept. 7, with volleyball taking the court on Sept. 14 and football teams hitting the field Sept. 24.

That will push the playoffs to November and December for volleyball and December and January, 2021, for football.

Cross Country and Team Tennis had their first competitions moved back three weeks to Sept. 7.

Class 1A-4A schools did not have their starting dates delayed, but some teams were searching for games or matches during the first four weeks of the season after losing higher-level opponents.

“I was at workouts with the girls,” Odessa High volleyball coach Victoria Smith said. “We broke out and I answered a few questions about August 3 and then I get into the office and realized ‘oh, never mind.’”

For Smith, the change has not come as too much of a shock.

“Of everything that we’ve been seeing and all of that stuff, I think it was kind of expected,” Smith said. “We were just waiting to see when it was going to be announced. I’m a little bit bummed because we’ve been going to strength and conditioning and seeing the girls get ready and get in shape because this is that time of the year. I wish it wasn’t happening but we’re going to roll with the punches.”

Odessa High head football coach, Danny Servance said the delay does offer a chance for some members of his staff to get ready.

“For us, it’s not really that bad of a situation,” Servance said. “We have new guys coming onto our staff so this gives them more time to get them acclimated and to get our kids acclimated.”

Servance added that the Bronchos’ regular-season schedule will remain the same, just pushed back four weeks.

Permian head volleyball coach Gillian Herrera said having a delayed season is better than no season.

“We’re just thankful that we get to play and the safety of our kids is number one,” Herrera said. “We still get to do the things that we like to do so we’re thankful for that.”

For volleyball, the district certification deadline has been moved from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17 with the state championships now scheduled to take place Dec. 11-12.

But changes are expected to be made to the schedules for both teams.

“We’ll have to withdraw from the Godley tournament,” Herrera said. “I’m sure the tournaments are going to have to be restructured for the 5A, 6A teams.”

Smith isn’t too sure what changes to the Lady Bronchos’ schedule will be made at the moment.

“I really don’t know,” Smith said. “Your guess is as good as mine. I have no idea.”