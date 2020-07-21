  • July 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Coaches deal with UIL delay - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Coaches deal with UIL delay

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:10 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Coaches deal with UIL delay By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Odessa High and Permian coaches are dealing with a sudden change of events following Tuesday’s announcement from the University Interscholastic League delaying the start of the fall athletic season for all Class 5A and 6A schools.

Schools were originally eligible to open practice for football and volleyball on August 3.

Now both sports will start the conditioning period on Sept. 7, with volleyball taking the court on Sept. 14 and football teams hitting the field Sept. 24.

That will push the playoffs to November and December for volleyball and December and January, 2021, for football.

Cross Country and Team Tennis had their first competitions moved back three weeks to Sept. 7.

Class 1A-4A schools did not have their starting dates delayed, but some teams were searching for games or matches during the first four weeks of the season after losing higher-level opponents.

“I was at workouts with the girls,” Odessa High volleyball coach Victoria Smith said. “We broke out and I answered a few questions about August 3 and then I get into the office and realized ‘oh, never mind.’”

For Smith, the change has not come as too much of a shock.

“Of everything that we’ve been seeing and all of that stuff, I think it was kind of expected,” Smith said. “We were just waiting to see when it was going to be announced. I’m a little bit bummed because we’ve been going to strength and conditioning and seeing the girls get ready and get in shape because this is that time of the year. I wish it wasn’t happening but we’re going to roll with the punches.”

Odessa High head football coach, Danny Servance said the delay does offer a chance for some members of his staff to get ready.

“For us, it’s not really that bad of a situation,” Servance said. “We have new guys coming onto our staff so this gives them more time to get them acclimated and to get our kids acclimated.”

Servance added that the Bronchos’ regular-season schedule will remain the same, just pushed back four weeks.

Permian head volleyball coach Gillian Herrera said having a delayed season is better than no season.

“We’re just thankful that we get to play and the safety of our kids is number one,” Herrera said. “We still get to do the things that we like to do so we’re thankful for that.”

For volleyball, the district certification deadline has been moved from Oct. 31 to Nov. 17 with the state championships now scheduled to take place Dec. 11-12.

But changes are expected to be made to the schedules for both teams.

“We’ll have to withdraw from the Godley tournament,” Herrera said. “I’m sure the tournaments are going to have to be restructured for the 5A, 6A teams.”

Smith isn’t too sure what changes to the Lady Bronchos’ schedule will be made at the moment.

“I really don’t know,” Smith said. “Your guess is as good as mine. I have no idea.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 6:10 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Showers in the Vicinity
85°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: NE at 17mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]