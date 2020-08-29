  • August 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 29 Scoreboard - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 29 Scoreboard

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, August 29, 2020 7:14 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 29 Scoreboard OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Andrews 1 0 0 0

Big Spring 1 0 0 0

Fort Stockton 1 0 0 0

San Angelo Lake View 1 0 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Andrews 56, Levelland 47

Big Spring 36, Vernon 14

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8

Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15

District 1-4A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Greenwood 1 0 0 0

Pecos 0 0 0 0

Monahans 0 1 0 0

Snyder 0 1 0 0

Sweetwater 0 1 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fredericksburg 55 Monahans 20

Friday, Aug. 28

Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12

Slaton 20, Snyder 14

Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32

District 2-4A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Borger 0 1 0 0

Levelland 0 1 0 0

Lubbock Estacado 0 1 0 0

Perryton 0 1 0 0

Seminole 0 1 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12

Dalhart 19, Perryton 8

Dumas 48, Seminole 8

Andrews 56, Levelland 47

Hereford 20, Borger 13

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Shallowater 1 0 0 0

Slaton 1 0 0 0

Brownfield 0 1 0 0

Denver City 0 1 0 0

Kermit 0 0 0 0

Lamesa 0 1 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Friona 26, Brownfield 13

McCamey at Kermit, ccd

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8

Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6

Slaton 20, Snyder 14

Idalou 41, Denver City 7

District 1-3A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Alpine 0 1 0 0

Anthony 0 0 0 0

Crane 0 0 0 0

Compass Academy 0 1 0 0

Tornillo 0 0 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15

New Home 51, Compass Academy 0

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Wink 1 0 0 0

McCamey 0 0 0 0

Plains 0 1 0 0

Seagraves 0 1 0 0

Iraan 0 0 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

McCamey at Kermit, ccd

Tahoka 32, Plains 14

Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14

Wink 36, Christoval 21

Iraan, open

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Fort Davis 1 0 0 0

Buena Vista 1 0 0 0

Marfa 0 1 0 0

Van Horn 0 0 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Mafa 12

Fort Davis 58, Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op 0

Buena Vista 44, Loop 24

Van Horn, open

District 6-1A Division I

Overall District

Team W L W L

Rankin 1 0 0 0

Garden City 0 1 0 0

Lenorah Grady 0 1 0 0

Micland TLCA 0 1 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Garden City 74, Sterling City 28

Roscoe Highland 54 Lenorah Grady 6

Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36

Loraine 52, Midland TLCA 7

District 5-1A Division II

Overall District

Team W L W L

Grandfalls-Royalty 1 0 0 0

Sanderson 0 0 0 0

Sierra Blanca 0 0 0 0

Balmorhea 0 1 0 0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Aug. 27

Sanderson vs. Lamesa Klondike at Rankin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36

Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Mafa 12

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, August 29, 2020 7:14 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
97°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 97°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 103°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 101 to 105F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]