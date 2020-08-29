HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 29 Scoreboard

CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews 1 0 0 0
Big Spring 1 0 0 0
Fort Stockton 1 0 0 0
San Angelo Lake View 1 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Andrews 56, Levelland 47
Big Spring 36, Vernon 14
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8
Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Greenwood 1 0 0 0
Pecos 0 0 0 0
Monahans 0 1 0 0
Snyder 0 1 0 0
Sweetwater 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Aug. 27
Fredericksburg 55 Monahans 20
Friday, Aug. 28
Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12
Slaton 20, Snyder 14
Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Borger 0 1 0 0
Levelland 0 1 0 0
Lubbock Estacado 0 1 0 0
Perryton 0 1 0 0
Seminole 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12
Dalhart 19, Perryton 8
Dumas 48, Seminole 8
Andrews 56, Levelland 47
Hereford 20, Borger 13
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater 1 0 0 0
Slaton 1 0 0 0
Brownfield 0 1 0 0
Denver City 0 1 0 0
Kermit 0 0 0 0
Lamesa 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Friona 26, Brownfield 13
McCamey at Kermit, ccd
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8
Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6
Slaton 20, Snyder 14
Idalou 41, Denver City 7
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Alpine 0 1 0 0
Anthony 0 0 0 0
Crane 0 0 0 0
Compass Academy 0 1 0 0
Tornillo 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15
New Home 51, Compass Academy 0
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink 1 0 0 0
McCamey 0 0 0 0
Plains 0 1 0 0
Seagraves 0 1 0 0
Iraan 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
McCamey at Kermit, ccd
Tahoka 32, Plains 14
Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14
Wink 36, Christoval 21
Iraan, open
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Fort Davis 1 0 0 0
Buena Vista 1 0 0 0
Marfa 0 1 0 0
Van Horn 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Mafa 12
Fort Davis 58, Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op 0
Buena Vista 44, Loop 24
Van Horn, open
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin 1 0 0 0
Garden City 0 1 0 0
Lenorah Grady 0 1 0 0
Micland TLCA 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Garden City 74, Sterling City 28
Roscoe Highland 54 Lenorah Grady 6
Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36
Loraine 52, Midland TLCA 7
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Grandfalls-Royalty 1 0 0 0
Sanderson 0 0 0 0
Sierra Blanca 0 0 0 0
Balmorhea 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Aug. 27
Sanderson vs. Lamesa Klondike at Rankin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36
Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Mafa 12
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.