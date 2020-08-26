  • August 26, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 26 Scoreboard - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 26 Scoreboard

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:24 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 26 Scoreboard OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FOOTBALL

 

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Andrews...................... 0        0             0        0

Big Spring.................... 0        0             0        0

Fort Stockton................ 0        0             0        0

San Angelo Lake View. 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Andrews at Levelland, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

Alpine at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Greenwood.................. 0        0             0        0

Monahans................... 0        0             0        0

Pecos.......................... 0        0             0        0

Snyder......................... 0        0             0        0

Sweetwater.................. 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fredericksburg vs. Monahans, 7 p.m., San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.

Friday, Aug. 28

Lubbock Estacado at Greenwood, 7 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.

Slaton at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Stephenville at Sweetwater, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Borger.......................... 0        0             0        0

Levelland.................... 0        0             0        0

Lubbock Estacado...... 0        0             0        0

Perryton....................... 0        0             0        0

Seminole..................... 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Lubbock Estacado at Greenwood, 7 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.

Dalhart at Perryton, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Dumas, 7 p.m.

Andrews at Levelland, 7 p.m.

Hereford at Borger, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Brownfield................... 0        0             0        0

Denver City................. 0        0             0        0

Kermit.......................... 0        0             0        0

Lamesa....................... 0        0             0        0

Shallowater................. 0        0             0        0

Slaton.......................... 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Brownfield at Friona, 7 p.m.

McCamey at Kermit, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

Abernathy at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

Slaton at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Denver City at Idalou, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Alpine.......................... 0        0             0        0

Anthony....................... 0        0             0        0

Crane.......................... 0        0             0        0

Compass Academy.... 0        0             0        0

Tornillo........................ 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Alpine at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.

Compass Academy at New Home, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

McCamey................... 0        0             0        0

Plains.......................... 0        0             0        0

Seagraves................... 0        0             0        0

Wink............................ 0        0             0        0

Iraan............................ 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

McCamey at Kermit, 7 p.m.

Tahoka at Plains, 7 p.m.

Seagraves at Hale Center, 7 p.m.

Christoval at Wink, 7 p.m.

Iraan, open

———

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Fort Davis.................... 0        0             0        0

Buena Vista................. 0        0             0        0

Marfa........................... 0        0             0        0

Van Horn..................... 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Grandfalls-Royalty at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Buena Vista, open

Van Horn, open

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Garden City................. 0        0             0        0

Lenorah Grady............ 0        0             0        0

Rankin......................... 0        0             0        0

Micland TLCA............. 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Garden City at Sterling City, 7:30 p.m.

Roscoe Highland at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.

Rankin at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.

Midland TLCA at Loraine, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Balmorhea................... 0        0             0        0                       

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 0        0             0        0

Sanderson................... 0        0             0        0

Sierra Blanca............... 0        0             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

 

WEEK ONE

Friday, Aug. 28

Rankin at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

WEEK TWO

Friday, Sept. 4

Balmorhea vs. Van Horn site TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Blanca at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.

Sanderson, open

 

VOLLEYBALL

Andrews def. Fort Davis

25-16, 25-5, 25-21

 Tuesday, At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews

Kills — Amdrews: Haley Gafford 3, Alyssa Vasquez 5, Tatym Pack 1, Hannah Renteria 5, Kassidy Epperson 13, Miranda Trevino 1, Tori Woodside 4, Laura Madrilez 1

Blocks — Andrews: None.

Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 11, Miranda Trevino 15, Kassidy Epperson 1, Anisa Jimenez 1

Digs — Andrews: Haley Gafford 3, Alyssa Vasquez 5, Erynn Pool 6, Tatym Pack 17, Kassidy Epperson 7, Miranda Trevino 3, Anisa Jimenz 2, Laura Madrilez 1, Hanna Wells 15.

Aces — Andrews: Erynn Pool 1, Tatym Pack 4, Kassidy Epperson 3, Miranda Trevino 1

Freshmen: Andrews def. Fort Davis JV

 

Andrews def. Sterling City

25-8, 25-23, 25-19

Tuesday, At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews

Kills — Andrews: Ashlynn Evans 5, Alyssa Vasquez 5, Tatym Pack 11, Hannah Renteria 10, Kassidy Epperson 7, Miranda Trevino 2, Tori Woodisde 3

Blocks — Andrews: None.

Assists — Andrews: Ashlynn Evans 1, Alyssa Vasquez 1, Erynn Pool 8, Kassidy Epperson 1, Miranda Trevino 13, Tori Woodside 1, Anisa Jimenez 5, Hanna Wells 1.

Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 12, Tatym Pack 5, Erynn Pool 4, Hannah Renteria 9, Kassidy Epperson 8, Miranda Trevino 4, Tori Woodsside 1, Anisa Jimenez 2, Hanna Wells 5

Aces — Andrews: Erynn Pool 1, Tatym Pack 2, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 1

Sub-Varsity

JV: Andrews def. Sterling City

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:24 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
91°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 70°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 105°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]