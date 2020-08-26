HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Aug. 26 Scoreboard

FOOTBALL
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews...................... 0 0 0 0
Big Spring.................... 0 0 0 0
Fort Stockton................ 0 0 0 0
San Angelo Lake View. 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Andrews at Levelland, 7 p.m.
Vernon at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.
Alpine at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Greenwood.................. 0 0 0 0
Monahans................... 0 0 0 0
Pecos.......................... 0 0 0 0
Snyder......................... 0 0 0 0
Sweetwater.................. 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Aug. 27
Fredericksburg vs. Monahans, 7 p.m., San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo.
Friday, Aug. 28
Lubbock Estacado at Greenwood, 7 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
Slaton at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Stephenville at Sweetwater, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Borger.......................... 0 0 0 0
Levelland.................... 0 0 0 0
Lubbock Estacado...... 0 0 0 0
Perryton....................... 0 0 0 0
Seminole..................... 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Lubbock Estacado at Greenwood, 7 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium, Midland.
Dalhart at Perryton, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Dumas, 7 p.m.
Andrews at Levelland, 7 p.m.
Hereford at Borger, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Brownfield................... 0 0 0 0
Denver City................. 0 0 0 0
Kermit.......................... 0 0 0 0
Lamesa....................... 0 0 0 0
Shallowater................. 0 0 0 0
Slaton.......................... 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Brownfield at Friona, 7 p.m.
McCamey at Kermit, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.
Abernathy at Shallowater, 7 p.m.
Slaton at Snyder, 7 p.m.
Denver City at Idalou, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Alpine.......................... 0 0 0 0
Anthony....................... 0 0 0 0
Crane.......................... 0 0 0 0
Compass Academy.... 0 0 0 0
Tornillo........................ 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Alpine at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.
Compass Academy at New Home, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
McCamey................... 0 0 0 0
Plains.......................... 0 0 0 0
Seagraves................... 0 0 0 0
Wink............................ 0 0 0 0
Iraan............................ 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
McCamey at Kermit, 7 p.m.
Tahoka at Plains, 7 p.m.
Seagraves at Hale Center, 7 p.m.
Christoval at Wink, 7 p.m.
Iraan, open
———
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Fort Davis.................... 0 0 0 0
Buena Vista................. 0 0 0 0
Marfa........................... 0 0 0 0
Van Horn..................... 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Grandfalls-Royalty at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Buena Vista, open
Van Horn, open
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Garden City................. 0 0 0 0
Lenorah Grady............ 0 0 0 0
Rankin......................... 0 0 0 0
Micland TLCA............. 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Garden City at Sterling City, 7:30 p.m.
Roscoe Highland at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.
Rankin at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.
Midland TLCA at Loraine, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea................... 0 0 0 0
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 0 0 0 0
Sanderson................... 0 0 0 0
Sierra Blanca............... 0 0 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Friday, Aug. 28
Rankin at Balmorhea, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.
WEEK TWO
Friday, Sept. 4
Balmorhea vs. Van Horn site TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Grandfalls-Royalty, 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Blanca at Fort Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Sanderson, open
VOLLEYBALL
Andrews def. Fort Davis
25-16, 25-5, 25-21
Tuesday, At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews
Kills — Amdrews: Haley Gafford 3, Alyssa Vasquez 5, Tatym Pack 1, Hannah Renteria 5, Kassidy Epperson 13, Miranda Trevino 1, Tori Woodside 4, Laura Madrilez 1
Blocks — Andrews: None.
Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 11, Miranda Trevino 15, Kassidy Epperson 1, Anisa Jimenez 1
Digs — Andrews: Haley Gafford 3, Alyssa Vasquez 5, Erynn Pool 6, Tatym Pack 17, Kassidy Epperson 7, Miranda Trevino 3, Anisa Jimenz 2, Laura Madrilez 1, Hanna Wells 15.
Aces — Andrews: Erynn Pool 1, Tatym Pack 4, Kassidy Epperson 3, Miranda Trevino 1
Freshmen: Andrews def. Fort Davis JV
Andrews def. Sterling City
25-8, 25-23, 25-19
Tuesday, At Andrews Performance Center, Andrews
Kills — Andrews: Ashlynn Evans 5, Alyssa Vasquez 5, Tatym Pack 11, Hannah Renteria 10, Kassidy Epperson 7, Miranda Trevino 2, Tori Woodisde 3
Blocks — Andrews: None.
Assists — Andrews: Ashlynn Evans 1, Alyssa Vasquez 1, Erynn Pool 8, Kassidy Epperson 1, Miranda Trevino 13, Tori Woodside 1, Anisa Jimenez 5, Hanna Wells 1.
Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 12, Tatym Pack 5, Erynn Pool 4, Hannah Renteria 9, Kassidy Epperson 8, Miranda Trevino 4, Tori Woodsside 1, Anisa Jimenez 2, Hanna Wells 5
Aces — Andrews: Erynn Pool 1, Tatym Pack 2, Miranda Trevino 2, Hanna Wells 1
Sub-Varsity
JV: Andrews def. Sterling City
