Odessa High School’s Nivea Saenz (5) gets ready to round second base after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against Abilene High School Tuesday evening at Ratliff Softball Complex.
Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 11:18 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Villa, Saenz lead Odessa High past Abilene High
The bottom of the batting order came through for the Odessa High softball team against Abilene High.
Alexis Villa drove in four runs from the seventh spot in the lineup and Nivea Saenz homered twice and drove in three runs from the eighth spot as the Lady Bronchos defeated the Lady Eagles, 12-5, in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.
Joley Cruz also homered and drove in three runs for Odessa High (15-5 overall, 4-1 in district).
Bre Barajas homered twice and drove in three runs for Abilene High (8-5, 3-1), with Jazzy Cantu adding a home run, a triple and three RBIs for the Lady Eagles.
