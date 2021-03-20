Eli Hartman
Permian's Alexis Belen (31) winds up to throw the ball in the first inning against Odessa High Tuesday night at Ratliff Stadium.
Posted: Saturday, March 20, 2021 6:39 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian struggles against Midland High
The Permian softball team was held in check offensively and could not overcome an early deficit, falling 8-2 to Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.
The only runs for the Lady Panthers (7-5 overall, 0-4 district) came in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run from Alexis Belen, while Mackenzei Bernal scored on a Midland High error.
Alex Aguilar went the distance for Midland High (17-2-1, 3-0) and finished by throwing nine strikeouts to just one walk and five hits.
