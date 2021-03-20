HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian struggles against Midland High

The Permian softball team was held in check offensively and could not overcome an early deficit, falling 8-2 to Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The only runs for the Lady Panthers (7-5 overall, 0-4 district) came in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run from Alexis Belen, while Mackenzei Bernal scored on a Midland High error.

Alex Aguilar went the distance for Midland High (17-2-1, 3-0) and finished by throwing nine strikeouts to just one walk and five hits.