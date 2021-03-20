  • March 20, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian struggles against Midland High - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian struggles against Midland High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 20, 2021 6:39 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian struggles against Midland High Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

The Permian softball team was held in check offensively and could not overcome an early deficit, falling 8-2 to Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The only runs for the Lady Panthers (7-5 overall, 0-4 district) came in the bottom of the fifth inning on a solo home run from Alexis Belen, while Mackenzei Bernal scored on a Midland High error.

Alex Aguilar went the distance for Midland High (17-2-1, 3-0) and finished by throwing nine strikeouts to just one walk and five hits.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, March 20, 2021 6:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
70°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSE at 20mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 72°/Low 47°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 71°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 72°/Low 45°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]