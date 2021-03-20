HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High runs away from Midland Lee

MIDLAND The Odessa High softball team got the offense rolling in a big way en route to a 17-6 victory in five innings against Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Friday at Gene Smith Field.
Joley Cruz finished 2 for 4, including a three-run home run to lead the Lady Bronchos while Abegail Molina was 3 for 4 that included a second-inning grand slam to help Odessa High (13-5 overall, 3-1 district) score 10 runs in the first two innings.
Deysha Carrasco and Jaycie Pacheco had two hits each to lead the Lady Rebels (9-4-1, 0-3).