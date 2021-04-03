  • April 3, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Abilene High holds off late rally from Permian - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Abilene High holds off late rally from Permian

Abilene High 10, Permian 7

Thursday, Ratliff Softball Complex

Abilene High.. 003  132     1   —   10      8     2

Permian......... 000  016     0   —     7      5     3

Maddie Perez, Breana Barajas (6) and Chloe Melchor. Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. W — Perez. L — Belen. 2B — Abilene High: Barajas 2, KK Roberson, Amyah Starks, Melchor. Permian: Madison Garcia. HR — Permian: Emma Chavez.

Records — Abilene High 9-7, 4-3; Permian 8-7, 1-6,

Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 8:31 pm

A late rally was not enough for the Permian softball team as it fell 10-7 to Abilene High in a District 2-6A game Thursday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers put together a six-run sixth inning after trailing 9-1 to the Lady Eagles entering the frame. Abilene High was able to hold on after scoring a run in the top of the seventh.

Mackenzei Bernal finished with three hits to lead Permian (8-7 overall, 1-6 district) offensively while Emma Chavez added a two-run home run. Breana Barajas hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Abilene High (9-7, 4-3) while also recording the final four outs of the game in relief from the circle.

