HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Abilene High holds off late rally from Permian

A late rally was not enough for the Permian softball team as it fell 10-7 to Abilene High in a District 2-6A game Thursday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

The Lady Panthers put together a six-run sixth inning after trailing 9-1 to the Lady Eagles entering the frame. Abilene High was able to hold on after scoring a run in the top of the seventh.

Mackenzei Bernal finished with three hits to lead Permian (8-7 overall, 1-6 district) offensively while Emma Chavez added a two-run home run. Breana Barajas hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Abilene High (9-7, 4-3) while also recording the final four outs of the game in relief from the circle.