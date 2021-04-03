Eli Hartman
OAT031721_Permian@OHSSoftball_05
Permian High School’s head softball coach Angela Arebalos talks to Madison Garcia (5) before she goes to bat in the third inning during a game against Odessa High March 16 at the Ratliff Softball Complex
- Abilene High 10, Permian 7
-
Thursday, Ratliff Softball Complex
Abilene High.. 003 132 1 — 10 8 2
Permian......... 000 016 0 — 7 5 3
Maddie Perez, Breana Barajas (6) and Chloe Melchor. Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. W — Perez. L — Belen. 2B — Abilene High: Barajas 2, KK Roberson, Amyah Starks, Melchor. Permian: Madison Garcia. HR — Permian: Emma Chavez.
Records — Abilene High 9-7, 4-3; Permian 8-7, 1-6,
Posted: Friday, April 2, 2021 8:31 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Abilene High holds off late rally from Permian
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
A late rally was not enough for the Permian softball team as it fell 10-7 to Abilene High in a District 2-6A game Thursday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.
The Lady Panthers put together a six-run sixth inning after trailing 9-1 to the Lady Eagles entering the frame. Abilene High was able to hold on after scoring a run in the top of the seventh.
Mackenzei Bernal finished with three hits to lead Permian (8-7 overall, 1-6 district) offensively while Emma Chavez added a two-run home run. Breana Barajas hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Abilene High (9-7, 4-3) while also recording the final four outs of the game in relief from the circle.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Softball,
Teams,
Permian,
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian
on
Friday, April 2, 2021 8:31 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
High School Softball,
Abilene High,
District 2-6a,
Lady Panthers,
Lady Eagles