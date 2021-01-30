  • January 30, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Salcido's goal pushes Permian past Wolfforth Frenship - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Salcido's goal pushes Permian past Wolfforth Frenship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 2-6A

BOYS

W L T Pts

S.A. Central (6-4-2) …………..1 0 1 3

Midland High (4-0-1) ……….. 1 0 0 2

Abilene High (6-4-1) ………...1 1 0 2

Permian (5-4-1) ………..........1 1 0 2

Midland Lee (4-1-2) ………….1 0 0 2

Wolfforth Frenship (2-4-2) ......0 1 1 1

Odessa High (2-3-2) ……….. .0 2 0 0

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Midland High 3, Odessa High 2

Abilene High 4, Permian 3

San Angelo Central 1, Wolfforth Frenship 1

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Jan. 29

Permian 1, Wolfforth Frenship 0

San Angelo Central 2, Odessa High 0

Midland Lee 4, Abilene High 3

Midland High, open

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Odessa High at Permian, 5:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian-Wolfforth Frenship

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 11:28 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Salcido's goal pushes Permian past Wolfforth Frenship By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

AJ Salcido’s first-half goal ended up being the difference in the Permian boys soccer team’s 1-0 victory against Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory improved the Panthers to 5-4-1 overall, 1-1-0 in district. The Tigers dropped to 2-42, 0-1-1.

“It’s a big win,” Permian coach Luis Carmona said. “It’s a big win and we know that every game is going to be tough and every point we get out of every match is going to be critical. Our guys played well and we deserved the win.”

Permian’s Isia Gutierrez had a promising look early in the game but his attack was thwarted after Frenship goalkeeper Chad Pharies scooped up the loose ball.

The Panthers weren’t denied a few minutes later as Salcido came in on the right side of the box, and after being fed the ball from Reese Rivera, sent his shot into the back of the net for the 1-0 Permian lead in the game’s 18th minute.

“It was a good play by Reese to play me the ball and I was fortunate enough to get the goal,” Salcido said.

A Permian free kick by the Tigers’ Cristian Acevedo was knocked away by Pharies in the 23rd minute.

The Tigers began to get comfortable with possession and had a few close opportunities late in the half as Permian held on to its one-goal lead at the break.

Rain started to fall in the early stages of the second half and the Panthers nearly doubled their lead only to watch Amari Everage’s shot sail over the crossbar.

Soon after, the Tigers had an opportunity come and go on the other end with their corner kick that went out of bounds.

A counter attack by Frenship almost led to an equalizer as Jon Olivarez’s shot hit the crossbar and went out of bounds in the 59th minute, with the Panthers surviving a few more nervous moments late in the game before finishing with the victory.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Friday, January 29, 2021 11:28 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
52°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]