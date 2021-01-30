HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Salcido's goal pushes Permian past Wolfforth Frenship

AJ Salcido’s first-half goal ended up being the difference in the Permian boys soccer team’s 1-0 victory against Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory improved the Panthers to 5-4-1 overall, 1-1-0 in district. The Tigers dropped to 2-42, 0-1-1.

“It’s a big win,” Permian coach Luis Carmona said. “It’s a big win and we know that every game is going to be tough and every point we get out of every match is going to be critical. Our guys played well and we deserved the win.”

Permian’s Isia Gutierrez had a promising look early in the game but his attack was thwarted after Frenship goalkeeper Chad Pharies scooped up the loose ball.

The Panthers weren’t denied a few minutes later as Salcido came in on the right side of the box, and after being fed the ball from Reese Rivera, sent his shot into the back of the net for the 1-0 Permian lead in the game’s 18th minute.

“It was a good play by Reese to play me the ball and I was fortunate enough to get the goal,” Salcido said.

A Permian free kick by the Tigers’ Cristian Acevedo was knocked away by Pharies in the 23rd minute.

The Tigers began to get comfortable with possession and had a few close opportunities late in the half as Permian held on to its one-goal lead at the break.

Rain started to fall in the early stages of the second half and the Panthers nearly doubled their lead only to watch Amari Everage’s shot sail over the crossbar.

Soon after, the Tigers had an opportunity come and go on the other end with their corner kick that went out of bounds.

A counter attack by Frenship almost led to an equalizer as Jon Olivarez’s shot hit the crossbar and went out of bounds in the 59th minute, with the Panthers surviving a few more nervous moments late in the game before finishing with the victory.