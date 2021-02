Both the Permian boys and girls soccer games at San Angelo Central were postponed Tuesday due to the city of San Angelo issuing a ‘do not use’ advisory for the city’s water supply.

After the decision Monday, all campuses at San Angelo ISD were closed as a result of the move.

The games were rescheduled for Wednesday, with the boys game at 5:30 p.m. and the girls game at 7:30 p.m. at Old Bobcat Stadium.