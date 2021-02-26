  • February 26, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Crosstown rivalry, Part II, on tap at Ratliff Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Crosstown rivalry, Part II, on tap at Ratliff Stadium

Posted: Friday, February 26, 2021 12:02 am

Odessa American

Key points are up for grabs when Permian and Odessa High soccer teams meet for the second time this season on the pitch.

In the boys game, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start at Ratliff Stadium, Odessa High (3-4-5 overall, 1-3-3 in District 2-6A) is tied with Midland Lee for fifth place, one point behind Abilene High and Wolfforth Frenship. The Bronchos defeated the Panthers (5-6-2, 1-3-2) in the first meeting. Permian is one point behind Odessa high in the standings.

In the girls game, the Lady Panthers (9-0-2, 5-0-1) look to keep their unbeaten season going to stay atop the standings. The Lady Bronchos (6-6-2, 1-5-1) are just three points out of a playoff spot with five games to play. Permian won the first meeting.

Posted in , , , , on Friday, February 26, 2021 12:02 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

