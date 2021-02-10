  • February 10, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos struggle to contain Eagles in defeat

District 2-6A Standings

BOYS

                                             W      L      T   Pts

Midland High (6-0-2) ………..      3      0      1    7

Abilene High (8-4-1) ………...3    1      0      6

S.A. Central (6-5-2) …………..1   1      1      3

Wolfforth Frenship (3-5-2) ......1     2      1      3

Permian (5-5-2) ………..........1    2      1      3

Midland Lee (4-3-3) ………….1  2      1      3

Odessa High (3-4-3) ………..     .1      3      1     3

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Abilene High 4, Odessa High 2

Midland High 2, Midland Lee 0

Permian at San Angelo Central, ppd.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

Wednesday, Feb. 10

San Angelo Central at Permian, 5:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Friday, Feb. 12

Midland High at Abilene High, 5:30 p.m.., Shotwell Stadium

Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Permian, open

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos struggle to contain Eagles in defeat By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Things started off slowly for the Odessa High soccer team in the first half against Abilene High.

The game picked up in the second half but the Bronchos were unable to erase a two-goal deficit, falling 4-2 to the Eagles in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The difference, according to Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz, was the fact that Odessa High was unable to contain the aggressive offensive attack from Abilene High while struggling with its own mistakes.

“It was just one of those night things didn’t work out for us,” Ortiz said. “Give credit to Abilene High because they have a lot of guys that are quality players and did a good job tonight.”

Sergio Hernandez provided the offensive spark for the Bronchos with two goals, both of which came after halftime.

Abilene High got its offensive boost from Dieudonne Miruho and Bernard Kamungo as the duo finished with two goals each in the victory.

The Eagles got on the board in the 14th minute when they took the ball away from a Bronchos defender in Odessa High’s end of the field and Miruho turned in the first goal of the game off the assist from Kamungo for a 1-0 lead.

The score remained that way at halftime before both teams started to find open space down the field.

It appeared that Odessa High (3-4-3 overall, 1-3-1 district) found an equalizer in the 47th minute on a breakaway before the officials called the Bronchos offsides.

Less than a minute later, Miruho was running down the field and put his second goal of the game in the back of the net.

Hernandez’s first goal for Odessa High came in the 55th minute when his shot bounced in off a deflection by the Abilene High goalkeeper.

From there, it was Kamungo who came through in the 60th minute with the eventual game-winning goal, then closed out the scoring for Abilene High (8-4-1, 3-1-0) later in the second half with a strong shot from just outside the box that found the upper corner of the net.

“I think our explosiveness on the attack was really good today,” Abilene High head coach Kyle Riese said. “This is the first game we’ve come out in district with our high press.

“I think it was what we needed today and the players executed it really well.”

Hernandez got his second goal for Odessa High on a breakaway in the final 10 minutes but there was not enough time to complete a comeback.

