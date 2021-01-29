HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos shut out by Bobcats

The Odessa High boys soccer team was shut out Friday for the second time this season, falling 2-0 to San Angelo Central at Old Bobcat Stadium.

Both goals for the Bobcats came in the first half as they took over first place after the first week of District 2-6A play.

The Bronchos will look to earn their first district win when they face Permian at 5:30 p.m Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.