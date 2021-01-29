  • January 29, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos shut out by Bobcats - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos shut out by Bobcats

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 9:55 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos shut out by Bobcats

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High boys soccer team was shut out Friday for the second time this season, falling 2-0 to San Angelo Central at Old Bobcat Stadium.

Both goals for the Bobcats came in the first half as they took over first place after the first week of District 2-6A play.

The Bronchos will look to earn their first district win when they face Permian at 5:30 p.m Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

