HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos finish with fourth straight draw against Bulldogs

MIDLAND The Odessa High boys’ soccer team collected a valuable point when it faced off against Midland High on Monday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Though the Bronchos finished in a 1-1 tie in District 2-6A play, this result was more satisfying after three straight draws in games that Odessa High led late.

“It feels good, the boys played good,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “We have peace with today’s tie. They did some good things, we did some good things.”

The Bronchos (3-4-7, 1-3-5, seven points) attacked early in the matchup, taking a 1-0 lead with 22 minutes left in the first half. Sergio Hernandez went into the penalty box to finish a cross from Kobe Ross with a low header.

It took Midland High (8-0-4, 5-0-3, 13 points) 11 minutes to get back in the game, as Ricardo Melendez took advantage of a loose ball near the Odessa High goal. The teams went into the halftime break with a tied score.

Odessa High continued to create chances over the second half, including an early shot from Ross that went over Midland High’s crossbar and set the tone for the rest of the game. The Bronchos’ attack slowed down later in the half after a shot from Aidric Rivera was blocked in front of goal.

Midland High had chances to score late in the game, but couldn’t capitalize to clinch its sixth district victory.

Ortiz said his team looked well organized in the second half, but it has to focus on pressing if it wants to create more chances at scoring. He wants to see his players behind the ball when their opponents have possession.

Midland High head coach Jason Bush told his team before the game that this is the time it should be playing its best and taking that momentum into the playoffs.

He also said he wants his players to focus on watching film and taking care of themselves through varying cold and warm weather with a quick turnaround to their next game Tuesday.

Odessa High will host Midland Lee at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

