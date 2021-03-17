HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Odessa High makes delayed trip to state

The student-athletes of the Odessa High powerlifting team are looking to make up for lost time.

The team was unable to compete at the state meet in 2020 — and in the boys case, the regional meet as well — due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting sports down for the remainder of the school year.

Fast forward a year later and eight girls, along with three boys, are set to compete at their respective state meets over the next couple of weeks.

The girls start Thursday in Corpus Christi with the boys competing in Abilene March 27.

For head coach Dean Garza, he takes a lot of pride in seeing the students get that chance.

“It’s been a great year because so many of them didn’t get to finish last year,” Garza said. “Just the fact that they’re getting to compete is awesome. They can now see the results of what they’ve accomplished all year.”

The Odessa High girls finished in second place at the regional meet March 5 in Monahans and had three regional champions — all seniors — of the eight state qualifiers: Sierra Jones in the 123-pound weight class, Alejandra Valenzuela at 148 and Kaia Minjarez at 181.

A fourth senior, Amber Steger, is also among the eight going to state.

It will be her first time going to state and as she prepares for her final high school competition, she’s looking to make the most of her chance. Her twin sister, Abby, qualified for the regional meet.

“It definitely pushed me because my sister had a chance to go to state last year and I saw what it did to her when she worked hard and didn’t get a chance to show that at state,” Steger said. “It definitely pushed me to be better and try to go to state for her as well.”’

The other girls state qualifiers include: sophomore Aile Lopez (105), junior Yulissa Lucio (132), junior Celeste Estrada (181) and freshman Nohemi Nave (220).

Steger added that the connection between both the girls and boys teams have all helped them get to where they are now.

“We all push each other to do our best and there’s no way I’d be here right now without them,” she said. “They push me to be the best I can be.”

The three boys qualified for state as regional champions at their regional meet March 13 in Plainview.

Emilio Dominguez qualified as a super heavyweight while Gary Brooks (242) and Isaac Estrada (132) all broke previous records at the regional meet in their respective weight classes.

Estrada broke a record in the squat with a 505-pound lift, bench press (315) and total at 1,285 pounds. Brooks set a new record in the squat (785) and total (1,745). The best scores from squats, bench press and dead lift make up a competitors total score.

Juan Carreon (220) and David Rojas (123) also earned medals at the regional meet by finishing third and fifth place, respectively.

“I’m shooting for a 1,300 total,” said Estrada, a two-time state qualifier. “I know it’s a goal but ultimately I’m going to go into state and just enjoy it and have fun because this will be the last meet that I have with these guys.

“It’s a really big opportunity because I felt like I made a lot of progress from my sophomore year to junior year. It just really sucked to not be able to compete last year.”

Garza said that it was a different experience coaching the powerlifters this season, saying that the COVID restrictions “really zapped us” in terms of the numbers of student-athletes that participate.

Despite that, he’s made the best of the situation and has seen plenty of growth in the kids both in and out of the weight room.

“It’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish,” he said. “A lot of those who didn’t go to state still set personal records and it builds that confidence in them as individuals.

“They get better at powerlifting but that confidence carries them through to everything that you do. That’s the biggest thing I see and this year is no exception.”

