  • March 18, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Estrada leads Odessa High at state; Crane's Smith, McCamey's Martinez earn top-three finishes

HIGH SCHOOL POWERLIFTING: Estrada leads Odessa High at state; Crane's Smith, McCamey's Martinez earn top-three finishes

Posted: Thursday, March 18, 2021 8:44 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

Odessa High’s Celeste Estrada was the top finisher for the Odessa High girls powerlifting team, earning fifth place in her 181-pound weight class at the Class 6A state meet Thursday at the American Bank Center.

Estrada finished by lifting a total of 810 pounds between the squat, bench and deadlift. Kaia Minjarez finished behind Estrada in sixth place with 795 pounds.

Amber Steger and Alejandra Valenzuela finished ninth and tenth, respectively, in the 148-pound weight class for the Lady Bronchos. Nohemi Nave (220) was ninth, Sierra Jones (123) 12th and Yulissa Lucio (132) finished 16th in their respective weight classes.

Grace Smith (97) finished as the top finisher for Crane by finishing second in her class by lifting a total of 640 pounds, only finishing behind Madison Villa of Sadler S&S Consolidated. Bethany Todd (114) and Bryshana Solis (165) finished seventh and 12th place in their respective weight classes. Kermit's Karen Rangel (220) finished 10th as well on Thursday.

In Class 1A/2A, McCamey’s Genesis Martinez (114) finished third with 705 pounds with Wink’s Maci Garrett (148) finishing fifth with a personal-best 805 pounds. Garrett is the first state qualifier and medalist for powerlifting in Wink High School history.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

