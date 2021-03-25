HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: District 2-6A Championships back in the swing of things

It was this time last year when sports started shutting down all around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and athletes at all levels were affected.

Area gymnastics teams were also impacted as having their 2020 season come to an end before they could compete in their district championship meet.

Things are different this year, as the District 2-6A Championship began Thursday with compulsories at the Odessa High Gymnastics Gym.

The optional round starts at 9 a.m. Friday.

Permian, Odessa High, Abilene High, Abilene Cooper and San Angelo Central were on the apparatus, their teams looking for a ticket to the regional tournament next week.

The San Angelo Central boys (168.70 points) closed out the championship’s first day with a 12-point advantage over Abilene Cooper (157.40).

Permian (156.00) used strong performances in the vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar to jump over Odessa High (154.70), which is fourth.

“To see them come out here today and come in third the way they did was actually pretty surprising to me,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “The way they handled themselves considering these circumstances, I thought they did a great job.”

The Bronchos were led by Seth Regalado, who heads into Friday’s optional leading the all-around at 57 points. San Angelo Central’s Emiliano Hinojos (56.60) was second, while Abilene High’s Joel Dantzler (54.80) sat in third.

Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said he was happy with Regalado’s strong showing, mentioning him as his team’s top gymnast.

“He’s a great inspiration for the team, for sure.” Enriquez said. “He’s a great kid, all around.

“I’m proud to call him one of my athletes, I’m proud to be his coach.”

This year’s District 2-6A championship featured a combination of aspects seen before and during the pandemic. Parents were allowed in the gym to see their children compete, but had to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.

Gymnasts also had to wear their masks if they weren’t competing.

A Zoom livestream was also taking during the competition’s first day, for those who couldn’t make it to see the athletes in person.

“We always love having the parents, I have them on Zoom also,” Enriquez said. “Even though they’re not here, we know that they’re enjoying their part of it. Having the crowd here is just awesome, it’s just a cherry on top.”

Odessa High girls head coach Gayla Billingsley said having spectators at both the boys and girls events gave the competition a sense of normalcy.

“It just runs smooth and every workout has been smooth,” Billingsley said. “It’s been great here. It’s been a relief to come to work and it feels normal.”

The girls competition took place earlier in the day, with San Angelo Central (116.45) finishing the compulsory round in first place, followed by Permian (104.05). Odessa High sits third at 97.50.

San Angelo Central also had four of its gymnasts take the top four spots in the girls all-around. Madison Vogel led the all-around with a 39.25.

Permian girls head coach Casey Werner said her team was ready to go out and compete, especially since her gymnasts didn’t have a district championship last year.

“We had a great practice this week, I know the girls were pretty hyped,” Werner said. “They were ready, we were excited to be here and they definitely showed it today.”

