  • October 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship leads after first round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship leads after first round

Scores

West Texas Boys Classic

Friday, Old Course, Odessa Country Club

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 293; 2. Seminole, 307; 3. Midland Lee, 320; 4. Permian I, 322; 5. Abilene High, 325; 6. (tie) Permian II, 326;and San Angelo Central 326; 8. Abilene Wylie, 328; 9. Lubbock Cooper, 332; 10. Monahans, 348; 11. Permian III, 365; 12. Andrews, 374; 13. (tie) Midland High 392; and Odessa High, 392.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Rex Newsom, Wolfforth Frenship, 69; 2. Cason Johnson Seminole, 72; 3. (tie) Logan Vargas, Wolfforth Frenship, 73; Leyton Hiebert, Wolfforth Frenship, 73, Jackson Comer, Midland Lee, 73; Jacob Wright, Abilene High 73; Kolby Montgomery, San Angelo Central, 73; and Karson Grigsby, Abilene Wylie, 73; 8. Rylan Martinez, Permian II, 75; 9. (tie) Justyn Sales, Seminole, 76; and Chase Williams, Permian I, 76

Team Results

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (293): Rex Newsom 69, Logan Vargas 73, Leyton Hiebert 73, Hunter Welch 78, Riley Spoon 85

SEMINOLE (307): Cason Johnson 72, Justyn Sales 76, Jake Berry 78, Ethan Robledo 82, Dylan Banman 89

MIDLAND LEE (320): Jackson Comer 73, Kellin Young 79, Drew Ironside 79, Gavin Poe 79, Caden Britton 82

PERMIAN I (322): Chase Williams 76, Juan Elias 79, Nicholas Pursley 80, Alan Martinez 87, Cris Solis 93

ABILENE HIGH (325): Jacob Wright 73, Jack Flores 82, Jett Voss 85, Koller Kackey 85, Alan Mercer 90

PERMIAN II (326): Rylan Martinez 75, Lucas Hagen 80, Jeff Glisson 85, Bryson Rodriguez 86, Tyler McCullough 87

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (326): Kolby Montgomery 73, Colin Leonard 78, Miguel Flores-Acton 80, Hayden Davenport 85, Cullen Honea 86

ABILENE WYLIE (328): Karson Grigsby 73, Tyler Cook 82, PJ McDonough 86, Jett Long 88, Noah Potter 204

LUBBOCK COOPER (332): Warren Finley 80, Treighton Bradbury 82, Ace Ericsson 84, Kaleb Dunn 86, Aiden Arnett 90

MONAHANS (348): Connor Hendricks 82, Cahrles Cernoch 86, Konner Iglehart 87, AJ Fuentes 93, Brandon Swanner 97

PERMIAN III (365): Nathan Oates 89, Easton Easley 90, Ethan SiFuentes 92,Zach Giba 95, Kayden Nall 200

ANDREWS (374): Jack Ballou 88, Jack Burgen 90, Zander Jeppesen 98, Garrett Marshall 98, Miken Hernandez 104

MIDLAND HIGH (392): Alec Young 85, Leo Sanchez 93, Marquis Martinez 101, Jacob Culler 113, Hagen Haskell 114

ODESSA HIGH (392): Josh Galvadon 89, Cooper Aranda 95, Aden Vasquez 103, Dillon Nabarrette 105, Sebastian Garcia 109

Other Medalists

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN: Richman Houston 69, Kade Burton 80

PERMIAN: Miguel Padilla, 92, Parker Presley 105, Ethan Tavarez 107

TRINITY: Davis Seybert 73

MIDLAND LEE: Dylan Bowerman 82.

Posted: Friday, October 9, 2020 7:02 pm

Posted: Friday, October 9, 2020 7:02 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Wolfforth Frenship put on an impressive show to finish the first day of the West Texas Boys Classic golf tournament with a comfortable lead in the team standings.

Led by Rex Newsom’s 3-under-par 69, the Tigers shot 293 as a team on the Old Course at Odessa Country Club, 14 shots better than second-place Seminole, with Midland Lee sitting in third at 320.

The tournament concludes today at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

“We looked pretty solid,” Frenship coach Daniel McDonald said. “We’re fairly deep. We have some good players.

“They want to do well and they’ll be happy with today’s score but they know they can do better.”

Newsom’s round put him at the top of the individual standings.

“I think I played really well,” Newsom said. “I made one bogey through nine holes. I knew I was going to have a good round so I tried to keep it calm and smooth the rest of the way.”

Playing at the Old Course, McDonald thought the conditions were perfect, saying that his team always enjoys competing in Odessa.

“We come because (Permian) Coach (Doak) Huddleston is a good friend of mine and Permian is in our district,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot of prestige in this tournament.”

Permian I currently sits fourth at 322, two shots behind Midland Lee.

“I had three teams out there and they all did pretty good,” Permian coach Gerald Huddleston said. “Permian I left a lot of shots out there.

“We have to stop leaving shots out there on the course. But I was pleased with the effort.”

Chase Williams carded a 4-over 76 to lead Permian’s top team, with Juan Elias (79) and Nicholas Pursley (80) helping the Panthers climb the standings.

The Indians were led by Cason Johnson who shot and even-par 72 and is second overall.

Midland Lee was paced by Jackson Comer’s 73, moving him into a tie for third with four other golfers — Abilene Wylie’s Karson Grigsby, Abilene High’s Koller Lackey, defending tournament champion Logan Vargas and Leyton Hiebert, both of Wolfforth Frenshipo.

While Vargas is not too happy about his performance on Friday, he’s hopeful that he can recover Saturday in the final round.

“I thought I could be a lot better today,” Vargas said. “I didn’t putt as well as I should’ve but not everyone’s going to be perfect.”

McDonald is also confident that his golfers can hang on to their lead as they get ready to tee off on a course that they are familiar with.

“At Ratliff, we’ve played really well,” McDonald said. “We’ve been there a lot of times. We’re used to it. We do pretty well there.”

Huddleston is hoping to see his team improve as well.

“We’ve been practicing at Ratliff and they should be able to go out there and do their best,” he said. “They did their best today and that’s all I can ask for.”

Odessa High and Midland High are both tied at 392.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Friday, October 9, 2020 7:02 pm.

