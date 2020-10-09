HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Wolfforth Frenship leads after first round

Wolfforth Frenship put on an impressive show to finish the first day of the West Texas Boys Classic golf tournament with a comfortable lead in the team standings.

Led by Rex Newsom’s 3-under-par 69, the Tigers shot 293 as a team on the Old Course at Odessa Country Club, 14 shots better than second-place Seminole, with Midland Lee sitting in third at 320.

The tournament concludes today at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links.

“We looked pretty solid,” Frenship coach Daniel McDonald said. “We’re fairly deep. We have some good players.

“They want to do well and they’ll be happy with today’s score but they know they can do better.”

Newsom’s round put him at the top of the individual standings.

“I think I played really well,” Newsom said. “I made one bogey through nine holes. I knew I was going to have a good round so I tried to keep it calm and smooth the rest of the way.”

Playing at the Old Course, McDonald thought the conditions were perfect, saying that his team always enjoys competing in Odessa.

“We come because (Permian) Coach (Doak) Huddleston is a good friend of mine and Permian is in our district,” McDonald said. “There’s a lot of prestige in this tournament.”

Permian I currently sits fourth at 322, two shots behind Midland Lee.

“I had three teams out there and they all did pretty good,” Permian coach Gerald Huddleston said. “Permian I left a lot of shots out there.

“We have to stop leaving shots out there on the course. But I was pleased with the effort.”

Chase Williams carded a 4-over 76 to lead Permian’s top team, with Juan Elias (79) and Nicholas Pursley (80) helping the Panthers climb the standings.

The Indians were led by Cason Johnson who shot and even-par 72 and is second overall.

Midland Lee was paced by Jackson Comer’s 73, moving him into a tie for third with four other golfers — Abilene Wylie’s Karson Grigsby, Abilene High’s Koller Lackey, defending tournament champion Logan Vargas and Leyton Hiebert, both of Wolfforth Frenshipo.

While Vargas is not too happy about his performance on Friday, he’s hopeful that he can recover Saturday in the final round.

“I thought I could be a lot better today,” Vargas said. “I didn’t putt as well as I should’ve but not everyone’s going to be perfect.”

McDonald is also confident that his golfers can hang on to their lead as they get ready to tee off on a course that they are familiar with.

“At Ratliff, we’ve played really well,” McDonald said. “We’ve been there a lot of times. We’re used to it. We do pretty well there.”

Huddleston is hoping to see his team improve as well.

“We’ve been practicing at Ratliff and they should be able to go out there and do their best,” he said. “They did their best today and that’s all I can ask for.”

Odessa High and Midland High are both tied at 392.