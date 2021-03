HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian girls take title in Seminole, boys finish second

The Permian girls golf team battled through windy conditions to earn the team title at the Gaines County Golf Tournament Saturday at Gaines County Golf Course.

The Lady Panthers (323-333—656) had four golfers finish in the top 10 led by Jocelyn Dominguez (79-80—159) who finished third overall. Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla (73-73—146) won the individual title by four strokes over Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed (75-75—150).Midland Lee (333-346—679) and Andrews (334-349—673) finished second and third, respectively.

On the boys side, the Permian boys (297-322—619) finished in second place behind Midland Lee (303-307—610). Nick Pursley (71-78—149) and Chase Williams (72-77—149) finished tied for second, three strokes behind Davis Seybert (76-70—146). Odessa High finished 10th and was led by Mario Salvidor (94-100—194).