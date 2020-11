HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian girls take title in Andrews, boys finish second

The Permian girls golf team closed out the fall season on a good note Saturday by winning the Andrews Fall Invitational at Andrews County Golf Course.

The Lady Panthers (318-330—648) finished ahead of host Andrews (334-351—685) and Lubbock-Cooper (341-350—691) to take the top spot.

Rylie Rodriguez won the individual title with a two-day total of 149 (74-75) and was one of three Lady Panthers to finish in the Top 10. Angela Aguirre (77-81—159) finished tied for third, while Kyndal Ward (83-86—169) was eighth.

The Permian boys (328-319—647) finished in second place behind Midland Lee (298-324—622). Juan Elias (79-76—155) and Nicholas Pursley (80-76—156) finished fourth and fifth place, respectively, for the Panthers.

Midland Lee’s Kellen Young (69-77—146) won the individual title by a shot over Big Spring’s Alex Leuschner (72-75—147).

Cooper Aranda (95-91—186) was the low Broncho player for the weekend.