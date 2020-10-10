HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Grigsby wins individual title after lengthy playoff

It took six playoff holes, but eventually an individual champion was crowned at the West Texas Boys Golf Classic on Saturday at the Ratliff Ranch Links course.

Abilene Wylie’s Karson Grigsby was the one who prevailed over Midland Christian’s Richman Houston, shooting 4-under-par for the six holes. He shot 6-under from the final round before the playoff.

“It was too many holes in my opinion,” Grigsby said. “But all season, my game has been going pretty well. I’ve never played on this golf course before but I played it pretty consistently. My short game has been good these past few tournaments.”

Houston shot 2-under in the playoff.

“It was hard fought the entire way,” Houston said. “He played his heart out and it was a heck of a playoff.”

The tournament began Friday at the Old Course at Odessa Country club before wrapping up at Ratliff Ranch.

Grigsby went 73-66—139 from, the two rounds while Houston was 69-70—139.

For the team title, it was another tournament in Odessa captured by Wolfforth Frenship.

The Tigers finished with a two-day total of 293-290—583.

“We played really well today,” Frenship coach Daniel McDonald said. “We’ve been successful, but at times we struggled here today, but we hit the ball really well. We came back a little bit and we finished it up and held our own.”

Frenship also came away with the team title honors last year in Odessa on a course that has almost become the Tigers’ home away from home.

“Our kids like to play here,” McDonald said. “I do junior high golf and high school golf. I tell our junior high kids that if they can start playing at Ratliff during the summer, it’s going to pay off. Odessa Country Club is a great venue. Everything usually comes together here. We have a lot of great talent. They take pride in winning.”

Frenship’s Logan Vargas led his team, going 73-68—142. Rex Newsom was second on the squad, going 69-75—144 after leading the field at the end of Day 1.

“It was a much better day today for me,” Vargas said. “I felt like I got going today and I felt good. Our team did well. We could’ve done a lot better but we came away with the win and that’s all that matters.”

Moving forward, McDonald said his team is still eyeing a strong showing in the district and regional tournaments in the spring.

“Our goal is to win district and we don’t count our chickens until the eggs hatch,” McDonald said. “We’ll have a chance at winning district again. We’re looking forward to that again.”

Midland Lee was second with 320-320—620, while Seminole finished third at 307-323—620. Permian I was fourth with 322-325—637.

“Frenship is good,” Permian coach Gerald Huddleston said. “Coach McDonald does a good job with his team. Midland Lee did a good job. They and Seminole played well. We played pretty well. We cut our score down. I’m proud of our team. We didn’t make the same mistakes as we did on Friday.”

Odessa High finished 14th after going 392-409—801.