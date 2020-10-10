  • October 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Grigsby wins individual title after lengthy playoff

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Grigsby wins individual title after lengthy playoff

Bio Box

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

West Texas Boys Classic

Friday, Odessa Country Club/Saturday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 293-290—583: 2. (tie) Midland Lee, 320-320—620; and Seminole, 307-323—620; 4. Permian I, 322-325—637; 5. San Angelo Central, 326-332—647; 6. Lubbock Cooper, 332-323—655; 7. Abilene Wylie, 328-355—663; 8. Abilene High, 325-339—664; 9. Permian II, 326-342—667; 10. Monahans, 348-339—687; 11. Permian III 365-358—723; 12. Andrews. 374-359—733; 13. Midland High, 392-374—766; 14. Odessa High, 392-409—801

Top 10 Individuals

1. Karson Gribsby, Abilene Wylie, 73-66—139; 2. Richman Houston, Midland Christian, 69-70—139; 3. Davis Seybert, Trinity, 73-67—140; 4. Logan Vargas, Wolfforth Frenship, 73-68—142; 5. Jacob Wright, Abilene High, 73-70—143; 5. (tie) Rex Newsom, 69-75—144; and Jackson Comer, Midland Lee, 73-72—144; 7. (tied) Cason Johnson, Seminole, 72-76—148; and Leyton Hiebert, Wolfforth Frenship, 73-75—148, 9. Hunter Welch, Wolfforth Frenship, 78-72—150; 10. Chase Williams, Permian I, 322-325—637

Team Results

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (293-290—583): Logan Vargas 73-68—142; Rex Newsom 69-75—144; Leyton Hiebert, 73-75—148; Hunter Welch, 78-72—150; Riley Spoon 85-79—164

MIDLAND LEE (320-320—620): Jackson Comer, 73-72—144; Cade Briton, 82-76—157; Kellin Young, 79-80—159; Drew Ironside, 79-83—162; Gavin Poe, 79-86—165

SEMINOLE (307-323—620): Cason Johnson 72-76—148; Jake Berry 78-77—155; Justyn Sales, 76-80-156; Ethan Robledo, 82-80—162; Dylan Banman 89-90—179

PERMIAN I (322-325—637): Chase Williams, 76-78—154; Nicholas Pursley, 80-75—155; Juan Elias 79-81—160; Alan Martinez 87-82—168

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (326-332—647): Colin Leonard-78-74—152; Miguel Flores-Acton, 80-78—158; Kolby Montgomery, 73-86—159; Hayden Davenport 85-93—178

LUBBOCK COOPER (332-323—655): Treighton Bradbury, 82-73—155; Warren Finley, 80-84—164; Kaleb Dunn, 86-79—165; Ace Ericsson 84-92—176; Aiden Arnett, 90-87—177

ABILENE WYLIE (328-355—663): Karson Gribsby 73-66—139; PJ McDonough, 86-81—167; Tyler Cook, 82-94—175; Jett Long 88-94—182; Noah Potter 104-98—202

ABILENE HIGH (325-339—664): Jacob Wright, 73-70—143; Jack Flores, 82-88—170; Koller Lackey, 85-89—174; Alan Mercer, 90-92—182; Jett Voss, 85-97—282

PERMIAN II (326-342—667): Rylan Montana, 75-86—161; Lucas Hagen, 80-84—164, Tyler McCullough, 87-84—171; Bryson Rodriguez, 86-87—173; Jeff Glisson 85-95—180

MONAHANS (348-339—687): Cahrles Cernoch, 86-76—162; Connor Hendricks, 82-84—166; Konner Iglehart, 87-89—176; AJ Fuentes 93-90—183; Brandon Swanner 97-95—192

PERMIAN III (365-358—723): Easton Easley 90-86—176; Nathan Oates, 89-84—177; Ethan SiFuentes 92-88—180; Zach Giba 95-96—191; Kayden Nall 200-109—209

ANDREWS (374-359—733): Jack Burgern, 90-82—172; Jack Ballou 88-73—182; Zander Jeppesen 98-92—190; Miken Hernandez 104-93—197; Garrett Marshall, 98-100—198

MIDLAND HIGH (392-374—766): Alec Young, 85-81—161; Leo Sanchez, 93-80—173; Marquis Martinez, 101-96—197; Jacob Culler, 113-117—230; Hagen Haskell, 114-NS—NS

ODESSA HIGH (392-409—801): Cooper Aranda, 95-94—189; Dillon Nabarrette 105-90—195; Josh Galvadon, 89-107—196; Aden Vasquez, 203-119—222; Sebastian Garcia, 109-118—227

Other Medalists

MIDLAND LEE: Dylan Bowerman, 82-87—168

TRINITY: Davis Seybert 73-67—140

PERMIAN: Miguel Padilla, 92-96—187; Parker Presley, 105-100—205; Ethan Tavarez, 107-98—205

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN: Richman Houston, 69-70—139; Kade Burton, 80-78—158

Posted: Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:43 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

It took six playoff holes, but eventually an individual champion was crowned at the West Texas Boys Golf Classic on Saturday at the Ratliff Ranch Links course.

Abilene Wylie’s Karson Grigsby was the one who prevailed over Midland Christian’s Richman Houston, shooting 4-under-par for the six holes. He shot 6-under from the final round before the playoff.

“It was too many holes in my opinion,” Grigsby said. “But all season, my game has been going pretty well. I’ve never played on this golf course before but I played it pretty consistently. My short game has been good these past few tournaments.”

Houston shot 2-under in the playoff.

“It was hard fought the entire way,” Houston said. “He played his heart out and it was a heck of a playoff.”

The tournament began Friday at the Old Course at Odessa Country club before wrapping up at Ratliff Ranch.

Grigsby went 73-66—139 from, the two rounds while Houston was 69-70—139.

For the team title, it was another tournament in Odessa captured by Wolfforth Frenship.

The Tigers finished with a two-day total of 293-290—583.

“We played really well today,” Frenship coach Daniel McDonald said. “We’ve been successful, but at times we struggled here today, but we hit the ball really well. We came back a little bit and we finished it up and held our own.”

Frenship also came away with the team title honors last year in Odessa on a course that has almost become the Tigers’ home away from home.

“Our kids like to play here,” McDonald said. “I do junior high golf and high school golf. I tell our junior high kids that if they can start playing at Ratliff during the summer, it’s going to pay off. Odessa Country Club is a great venue. Everything usually comes together here. We have a lot of great talent. They take pride in winning.”

Frenship’s Logan Vargas led his team, going 73-68—142. Rex Newsom was second on the squad, going 69-75—144 after leading the field at the end of Day 1.

“It was a much better day today for me,” Vargas said. “I felt like I got going today and I felt good. Our team did well. We could’ve done a lot better but we came away with the win and that’s all that matters.”

Moving forward, McDonald said his team is still eyeing a strong showing in the district and regional tournaments in the spring.

“Our goal is to win district and we don’t count our chickens until the eggs hatch,” McDonald said. “We’ll have a chance at winning district again. We’re looking forward to that again.”

Midland Lee was second with 320-320—620, while Seminole finished third at 307-323—620. Permian I was fourth with 322-325—637.

“Frenship is good,” Permian coach Gerald Huddleston said. “Coach McDonald does a good job with his team. Midland Lee did a good job. They and Seminole played well. We played pretty well. We cut our score down. I’m proud of our team. We didn’t make the same mistakes as we did on Friday.”

Odessa High finished 14th after going 392-409—801.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Saturday, October 10, 2020 7:43 pm.

