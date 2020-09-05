  • September 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink shakes off slow start to pull away from Ozona

Wink 35, Ozona 19

Ozona........................ 0.... 0     6   13   —    19

Wink.......................... 0.. 14     6   15   —    35

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

Wink: Grabiel Muniz 3 run (Brock Gibson kick), 4:16.

Wink: Jordan Tally 29 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick), 1:52.

Third Quarter

Wink: Braden Dunlap 21 pass from Kanon Gibson (pass failed failed), 7:57.

Ozona: Xaden Badillo 66 pass from Jesse Vega (kick blocked), 5:39.

Fourth Quarter

Wink: Brock Gibson 16 pass from Kanon Gibson (G. Muniz pass from K. Gibson), 11:13.

Ozona: Marco Rodriguez 14 pass from Jesse Vega (Lane Smith kick), 7:26.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 3 run (Brock Gibson kick), 1:48.

Ozona: Jose Dominguez 25 pass from Jesse Vega (pass failed), 0:29.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Ozona                 Wink

First Downs........................ 11.................... 20

Total Yards...................... 249.................. 389

Rushes-Yards.............. 19-30............. 37-220

Passing Yards................. 219.................. 169

Passing.................... 19-36-0........... 14-18-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 2-1................... 3-3

Punts-Avg.................... 1-40.0.............. 2-39.0

Penalties-Yards............. 7-90................. 3-25

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Ozona: Matthew DeLaGarza 3-19, Jesse Vega 3-15, Jose Domingeuz 10-1, Carlos Cantu 2-(-1), Joe Perez 1-(-4).

Wink: Kanon Gibson 20-96, Mason Morgan 12-76, Grabiel Muniz 3-27, Junior Quiroz 1-25, Team 1-(-4).

Passing

Ozona: Jesse Vega 19-36-0—219.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 14-18-1—169.

Receiving

Ozona: Marco Rodriguez 5-96, Joe Perez 5-90,  Xaden Badillo 1-66, Jose Dominguez 4-24, Lane Smith 2-13, Matthew DeLaGarza 1-10 Jose Munoz 1-4.

Wink: Brock Gibson 6-56, Grabiel Muniz 3-44, Jordan Talley 2-33, Braden Dunlap 2-29, Junior Quiroz 1-7.

Interceptions

Ozona: Jose Dominguez 1-20.

Wink: None.

 By Tony Venegas Tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Posted: Saturday, September 5, 2020 12:39 am

WINK Wink coach Brian Gibson admitted that it was not the prettiest game that his Wildcats played.

In the end, style points did not matter.

Wink overcame a slow start offensively, and four turnovers, to pull away for a 35-19 victory against Ozona in nondistrict played Friday at Wildcat Field.

The biggest challenge that both teams faced early on was holding onto the football in a scoreless first quarter.

Wink lost a fumble on a punt return following Ozona’s first possession.

The momentum swung back and forth shortly after that as Ozona fumbled inside the Wink 5-yard line and the Wildcats gave the ball back to the Lions on their first offensive snap of the game.

The Wink defense then settled things down, holding Ozona out of the end zone on the next possession.

“I think our fight is really tremendous,” Gibson said. “Even with a rocky start, we didn’t panic. They just stayed together, knew what they were capable of doing and they were able to right the ship tonight.”

The Wildcats (2-0) got on the board late in the first half thanks to a 3-yard run by Grabiel Muniz. After stopping the Lions on downs, the Wildcats responded two plays later with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kanon Gibson to Brandon Tally to take a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats extended their lead early in the second half as Gibson found Braden Dunlap for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Ozona was able to hang around and stay in the game thanks to the arm of quarterback Jesse Vega.

Vega finished 19-of-36 passing for 219 yards and three second-half touchdowns.

The Lions showed some life after a blocked punt on its first second-half possession, with Jose Dominguez intercepting a Gibson pass on the Wildcats’ ensuing drive.

 Ozona turned that play into a 66-yard touchdown pass from Vega to Xaden Badillo.

The comeback appeared to be on after Ozona recovered a Wink fumble two plays later.

Ozona couldn’t convert, however, and turned the ball over on downs, one of four times the Lions wasted scoring opportunities.

That would come to haunt them in the fourth quarter after Vega led them on a pair of scoring drives.

The biggest thing tonight is that we just didn’t execute,” Ozona head coach Jarryd Taylor said. “We had a lot of big chances at big plays that we didn’t execute.

“Wink is a heck of a team and they did a great job but I just felt like we hurt ourselves quite a bit.”

The Wink offense was methodical on its final two possessions of the second half, scoring both times. The first touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from Kanon Gibson to older brother Brock early in the fourth quarter.

Kanon Gibson sealed the victory with a 3-yard touchdown run after leading the Wildcats on a final drive that ate up the majority of the final 7:24 of the clock.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

 

 

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, September 5, 2020 12:39 am. | Tags: , , , ,

