  • October 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink drives home a victory against Crane

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink drives home a victory against Crane

Wink 34, Crane 20

Wink.......................... 8.. 20     0     6   —    34

Crane........................ 0.... 0   12     8   —    20

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Grabiel Muniz 27 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson pass from Kanon Gibson), 5:12.

Second Quarter

Wink: Brock Gibson 16 pass from Kanon Gibson (Mason Morgan run), 5:38.

Wink: Mason Morgan 47 run (run failed), 2:48.

Wink: Mason Morgan 24 pass from Kanon Gibson (pass failed), :19.

Third Quarter

Crane: Donny Bishop 9 pass from Jaxon Willis (run failed), 3:12.

Crane: Trevor Owens 44 pass from Jaxon Willis (pass failed), :47.

Fourth Quarter

Crane: Jaxon Willis 11 run (Jaxon Willis run), 9;29.

Wink: Kanon Gibson 1 run (pass failed), 2:07.

TEAM STATISTICS

                                       Wink                Crane

First Downs........................ 20.................... 19

Total Yards...................... 416.................. 393

Rushes-Yards............ 40-223............... 24-89

Passing Yards................. 193.................. 304

Passing.................... 11-14-0........... 30-48-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 0-0

Punts-Avg.................... 3-42.6................ 0-0.0

Penalties-Yards......... 12-145................. 7-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Wink: Kanon Gibson 22-114, Mason Morgan 15-102, Grabiel Muniz 2-12, Team 1-(-5).

Crane: Jaxon Willis 14-74, Jeren McDonald 7-23, Isaias Sanchez 1-0, Joshua Rocha 1-0, Team 1-(-9).

Passing

Wink: Kanon Gibson 11-14-0—193.

Crane: Jaxon Willis 30-48-1—304.

Receiving

Wink: Brock Gibson 4-67, Grabiel Muniz 3-54, Jordan Tally 2-40, Mason Morgan 2-32.

Crane: Donny Bishop 13-109, Trevor Owens 6-74, Joshua Rocha 4-33, Jeren McDonald 3-25, Ronaldo Cervantes 2-29, Pacen Smith 1-9, JJ Dominguez 18, Manuel Aranda 1-7.

Interceptions

Wink: Brock Gibson 1-12.

 

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:21 am

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 12:21 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink drives home a victory against Crane By Lee Scheide

CRANE After dominating the first half Friday, Wink struggled in the second half and watched host Crane pull within one score early in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats responded with a drive of more than seven minutes, with quarterback Kanon Gibson sneaking over from the 1 to help cement a 34-20 victory in nondistrict play at El Ave Stadium.

“After they scored to make it 28-20 we talked about needing a drive,” Wink coach Brian Gibson said. “We said we needed a score and they went out and did it.”

Gibson finished with 21 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown, with running back Mason Morgan adding 102 yards on 15 carries, with one score.

Gibson also finished 11-of-13 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis was 30-of-48 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

“Too big of a hole in the first half,” Crane coach Jeff Cordell said. “That’s what we told the kids after the game.

“That (Wink) is a very good football team, well coached, with very good players. There’s a reason they are ranked No. 5 in the state in their division; it was a very good test for us and we’ll learn from it.”

Crane’s offense tried to put pressure on the Wildcats from the opening drive with a hurry-up scheme that snapped the ball every 20 seconds. But Wink was up to the challenge, allowing a pair of first downs before forcing the Golden Cranes to turn the ball over on downs just 2:18 into the game.

The Wildcats then proceeded to eat up clock and yardage with their opening possession, driving 73 yards in 11 plays for the first score of the game when Grabiel Muniz caught a 27-yard touchdown from Kanon Gibson with 5:12 remaining in the opening quarter.

Crane then embarked on its most frustrating drive of the night.

After taking the ball at their 40 yard line after a squib kick, the Golden Cranes watched Willis get sacked for a 14-yard loss on second down, only to have the Wildcats bail them out on third down with a facemask penalty that moved the ball to midfield.

Willis connected with Donny Bishop for an apparent 50-yard touchdown on the next play, only to have that called back on a holding penalty.

Eventually, after 18 snaps on the drive, the Golden Cranes missed a 31-yard field goal attempt with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter.





