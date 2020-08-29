  • August 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink begins season with win

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink begins season with win

Posted: Saturday, August 29, 2020 7:01 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink begins season with win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WINK The Wink football team began the season Friday with a 36-21 home victory against Christoval at Wildcat Field.

The Wildcats erased an early 7-0 deficit and tied things up on a 5-yard run by Mason Morgan along with Brock Gibson’s extra point.

Wink put up 14 points in the third quarter and 15 in the fourth while holding Christoval to only eight points in the second half.

Kanon Gibson had 30 carries for 190 yards rushing and a touchdown while going 6-of-11 passing for 63 yards.

Brock Gibson had two receptions for 36 yards.

