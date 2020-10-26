HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Honor Roll

E.J. LOPEZ
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Passed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-27 victory at San Angelo Lake View. Lopez completed 35 of 47 passes, connecting with 13 receivers. All six touchdowns came in the first half and went to different receivers.
ANDREW BANMAN
>> School: Seminole
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Linebacker
>> Last Week: Was in on 20 tackles (five solo, 15 assists) and had a quarterback pressure in a 20-7 victory against Borger. The Indians defense held the Bulldogs to 289 total yards, 63 of which came on Borger's touchdown in the first quarter.
IVAN RUBIO
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 195
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: In just one half of action, Rubio accounted for 299 total yards and six touchdowns in a 55-7 victory at Iraan. Rubio was 11-of-13 passing for 219 yards with five touchdowns, each to a different receiver, and rushed for 80 yards and a score on four carries.
JAXON WILLIS
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 180
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last Week: Accounted for 275 total yards with two touchdowns and engineered the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of a 31-28 victory against Alpine. Willis was 21-of-34 passing for 237 yards and the deciding TD, a 31-yarder to Trevor Owens with 4:55 to go. He added 38 yards and a TD rushing and also ran for a two-point conversion.
FELIPE GONZALES
>> School: Van Horn
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 140
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back/Safety
>> Last Week: Rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries and made 16 tackles on defense as the Eagles opened District 5-1A Division I play with a 52-24 victory against Buena Vista.
