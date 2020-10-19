  • October 19, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Honor Roll

Posted: Monday, October 19, 2020 6:18 pm

Brayden Fuentes

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 175

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: WR-FS

>> Last Week: Had 18 total tackles and an interception in a 38-33 victory against Wink. Fuentes also recovered a blocked punt and intercepted two passes on conversion attempts, returning one 100 yards for two points. On offense, he caught three passes for 55 yards and a TD and caught two passes on two-point conversions.

 

E.J. Lopez

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: QB

>> Last Week: Accounted for 417 total yards and four touchdowns in a 56-35 victory against Big Spring. Lopez completed 23 of 38 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 20 yards and a score. Receivers Luke Armendariz (7 catches, 164 yards, 3 TDs) and Markeese Lawrence (9-152) were Lopez’s main targets.

 

Daemon Rodriguez

>> School: Grandfalls-Royalty

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: RB-LB

>> Last Week: Rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder, caught one pass for a 7-yard TD and made 16 tackles in a 72-55 victory against Midland TLCA as the Cowboys snapped a four-game losing streak.

 

Pedro Vasquez

>> School: Fort Stockton

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: RB-DB

>> Last Week: Rushed for 147 yards with three touchdowns on 12 carries and made nine tackles as the Panthers ended a five-game losing streak with a 65-28 victory Thursday at San Angelo Lake View.

 

Ezekiel Saldana

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-7

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB

>> Last Week: Averaged 17.3 yards per carry in a 63-39 loss to Sweetwater. Saldana finished with 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 75 and 77 yards.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

