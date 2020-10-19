HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Honor Roll

Brayden Fuentes
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 175
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: WR-FS
>> Last Week: Had 18 total tackles and an interception in a 38-33 victory against Wink. Fuentes also recovered a blocked punt and intercepted two passes on conversion attempts, returning one 100 yards for two points. On offense, he caught three passes for 55 yards and a TD and caught two passes on two-point conversions.
E.J. Lopez
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Accounted for 417 total yards and four touchdowns in a 56-35 victory against Big Spring. Lopez completed 23 of 38 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 20 yards and a score. Receivers Luke Armendariz (7 catches, 164 yards, 3 TDs) and Markeese Lawrence (9-152) were Lopez’s main targets.
Daemon Rodriguez
>> School: Grandfalls-Royalty
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: RB-LB
>> Last Week: Rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder, caught one pass for a 7-yard TD and made 16 tackles in a 72-55 victory against Midland TLCA as the Cowboys snapped a four-game losing streak.
Pedro Vasquez
>> School: Fort Stockton
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: RB-DB
>> Last Week: Rushed for 147 yards with three touchdowns on 12 carries and made nine tackles as the Panthers ended a five-game losing streak with a 65-28 victory Thursday at San Angelo Lake View.
Ezekiel Saldana
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 5-foot-7
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB
>> Last Week: Averaged 17.3 yards per carry in a 63-39 loss to Sweetwater. Saldana finished with 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 75 and 77 yards.
