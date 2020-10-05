HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Honor Roll

TREY CROSS
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Broke Greenwood’s single-game rushing record with 369 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries as the Rangers opened District 1-4A Division II play with a 39-10 victory against Pecos. Cross, who averaged 15.4 yards per carry, surpassed the mark of 325 yards set by Stace Bell in 2016.
MICHAEL GUTIERREZ
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 215
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Linebacker
>> Last Week: Broke Greenwood’s single-game tackles record with 24 in the district opener against Pecos. Gutierrez had nine solo tackles and 15 assists to better the mark of 23 set by John Mark Hopper in 2002. Gutierrez’s stat line included one tackle for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
MATTHEW ROSAS
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 5-foot-6
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Running back/Linebacker
>> Last Week: Made an impact on both sides of the ball in the Badgers’ 40-12 victory against Petrolia at Roscoe. On offense, Rosas rushed 15 times for 130 yards (8.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown and caught one pass for 24 yards. Defensively, he made nine tackles with a sack and two tackles for loss. He also blocked a punt.
LUIS CERVANTES
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 175
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Linebacker
>> Last Week: Recorded 21 tackles with a tackle for loss, a sack, two hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Mustangs’ 51-7 homecoming victory against Hereford.
FELIPE GONZALES
>> School: Van Horn
>> Height: N/A
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Safety
>> Last Week: Recorded 10 tackles and recovered two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns, in the Eagles’ 46-0 victory against Grandfalls-Royalty. Gonzales’ returns covered 8 yards for the first score of the game and 31 yards to help Van Horn take a 32-0 halftime lead, He also converted one PAT kick.
