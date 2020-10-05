  • October 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Honor Roll - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Honor Roll

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 8:57 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Honor Roll OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

TREY CROSS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Broke Greenwood’s single-game rushing record with 369 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries as the Rangers opened District 1-4A Division II play with a 39-10 victory against Pecos. Cross, who averaged 15.4 yards per carry, surpassed the mark of 325 yards set by Stace Bell in 2016.

 

MICHAEL GUTIERREZ

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 215

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Linebacker

>> Last Week: Broke Greenwood’s single-game tackles record with 24 in the district opener against Pecos. Gutierrez had nine solo tackles and 15 assists to better the mark of 23 set by John Mark Hopper in 2002. Gutierrez’s stat line included one tackle for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.

 

MATTHEW ROSAS

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 5-foot-6

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Running back/Linebacker

>> Last Week: Made an impact on both sides of the ball in the Badgers’ 40-12 victory against Petrolia at Roscoe. On offense, Rosas rushed 15 times for 130 yards (8.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown and caught one pass for 24 yards. Defensively, he made nine tackles with a sack and two tackles for loss. He also blocked a punt.

 

LUIS CERVANTES

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 175

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Linebacker

>> Last Week: Recorded 21 tackles with a tackle for loss, a sack, two hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Mustangs’ 51-7 homecoming victory against Hereford.

 

FELIPE GONZALES

>> School: Van Horn

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Safety

>> Last Week: Recorded 10 tackles and recovered two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns, in the Eagles’ 46-0 victory against Grandfalls-Royalty. Gonzales’ returns covered 8 yards for the first score of the game and 31 yards to help Van Horn take a 32-0 halftime lead, He also converted one PAT kick.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Monday, October 5, 2020 8:57 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 59°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 93°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 60°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]