HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 5 honor roll

DONNY BISHOP
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: WR/CB
>> Last Week: Posted his second 200-yard receiving game of the season with 14 catches for 223 yards, an average of 15.9 yards per catch, and a touchdown in the Golden Cranes’ 31-21 victory at Denver City.
DOMINIC AGUILAR
>> School: Fort Stockton
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 185
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Amassed 422 total yards and had a hand in all three Fort Stockton touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Pecos. Aguilar completed 18 of 27 passes for 267 yards and one TD, and rushed 29 times for 155 yards and two scores.
EZEKIEL SALDANA
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 5-foot-7
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB
>> Last Week: Rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in a 28-21 victory at Fort Stockton. Saldana’s TDs, which covered 6 and 76 yards, both came in the second half as Pecos pulled away from a 14-13 halftime lead.
MACK PAYNE
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 230
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: OL/DL
>> Last Week: Graded out at 86 percent on his blocking assignments with six pancakes in a 52-22 victory at Smyer. He also made seven tackles on defense. Payne and his linemates paved the way for a Wildcat offense that rolled up 570 total yards with 377 rushing. Wink averaged 7.3 yards per play and 9.7 yards per rushing attempt.
OSCAR MORALES
>> School: Fort Davis
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB
>> Last Week: Accounted for 247 total yards and six touchdowns on 25 touches in a 62-16 victory against Sanderson. Morales averaged 10 yards per carry (17 for 170) with three rushing TDs. He also completed 3 of 8 passes for 77 yards and three scores.
