  • September 28, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 5 honor roll

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 5 honor roll

Posted: Monday, September 28, 2020 5:20 pm

Posted: Monday, September 28, 2020 5:20 pm

DONNY BISHOP

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: WR/CB

>> Last Week: Posted his second 200-yard receiving game of the season with 14 catches for 223 yards, an average of 15.9 yards per catch, and a touchdown in the Golden Cranes’ 31-21 victory at Denver City.

DOMINIC AGUILAR

>> School: Fort Stockton

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: 185

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: QB

>> Last Week: Amassed 422 total yards and had a hand in all three Fort Stockton touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Pecos. Aguilar completed 18 of 27 passes for 267 yards and one TD, and rushed 29 times for 155 yards and two scores.

EZEKIEL SALDANA

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-7

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB

>> Last Week: Rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in a 28-21 victory at Fort Stockton. Saldana’s TDs, which covered 6 and 76 yards, both came in the second half as Pecos pulled away from a 14-13 halftime lead.

MACK PAYNE

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 230

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: OL/DL

>> Last Week: Graded out at 86 percent on his blocking assignments with six pancakes in a 52-22 victory at Smyer. He also made seven tackles on defense. Payne and his linemates paved the way for a Wildcat offense that rolled up 570 total yards with 377 rushing. Wink averaged 7.3 yards per play and 9.7 yards per rushing attempt.

OSCAR MORALES

>> School: Fort Davis

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB

>> Last Week: Accounted for 247 total yards and six touchdowns on 25 touches in a 62-16 victory against Sanderson. Morales averaged 10 yards per carry (17 for 170) with three rushing TDs. He also completed 3 of 8 passes for 77 yards and three scores.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

