HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 4 honor roll

KANON GIBSON
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 185
>> Class: Soph.
>> Position: QB-FS
>> Last Week: Accounted for more than 400 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in a 61-46 victory at Eldorado. Gibson completed 11 of 21 passes for 208 yards and three TDs and rushed for 196 yards and three TDs. He also recorded six tackles on defense.
JUAN PULIDO
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 200
>> Class: Sr.
>> Position: LB
>> Last Week: Recorded 22 tackles (14 solo) with six tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in a 40-30 victory against Kermit at El Ave Stadium.
E.J. LOPEZ
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Soph.
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 387 yards and seven touchdowns in a 54-13 victory at Seminole. He also had a rushing touchdown. Lopez's longest play was a 96-yard TD pass to Markeese Lawrence.
MICHAEL LOPEZ
>> School: Monahans
>> Height: 5-foot-6
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Sr.
>> Position: LB-PR
>> Last Week: Had 125 yards on five punt returns, two of which set up the Monahans offense in the red zone, in a 39-21 victory against Fort Stockton at Estes Memorial Stadium. He also had eight tackles, with one tackle for loss, as the Loboes won for the first time this season.
IVAN RUBIO
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 205
>> Class: Sr.
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Accounted for 320 total yards and six touchdowns in a 31-30 overtime loss to Forsan at Badger Stadium. Rubio completed 10 of 18 passes for 216 yards and four TDs and rushed for 104 and two TDs on 17 carries.
