HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Permian Basin Roundup

PECOS 64, KERMIT 30
PECOS Ricardo Serrano finished with six rushing touchdowns while Armando Ortega ran for two more as Pecos pulled away from Kermit in the second half to record its first win of the season.
The Eagles (1-1 overall) built an early first half lead before scoring 45 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Bradley Peralta finished with 191 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets (0-2).
Kermit....................... 6.... 6 12 6 — 30
Pecos...................... 13.... 6 26 19 — 64
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 30 run (Kevin Leon kick)
Kermit: 60 kickoff return (conversion failed)
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 21 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
Kermit: Edgar Granillo 28 pass from Jeremiah Salazar (conversion failed)
Pecos: Ricardo Serrano 3 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
Pecos: Ricardo Serrano 60 run (kick failed)
Pecos: Ricardo Serrano 60 run (kick failed)
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 35 run (conversion failed)
Pecos: Ricardo Serrano 55 run (Kevin Leon kick)
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 65 run (conversion failed)
Pecos: Armando Ortega 5 run (Kevin Leon kick)
Fourth Quarter
Pecos: Ricardo Serrano 10 run (conversion failed)
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 75 run (conversion failed)
Pecos: Armando Ortega 3 run (kick failed
Pecos: Ricardo Serrano 1 run (Kevin Leon kick)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Kermit Pecos
First Downs........................ 10.................... 24
Total Yards...................... 308.................. 607
Rushes-Yards............ 19-205............. 69-604
Passing Yards................. 103...................... 3
Passing...................... 9-25-2............... 1-2-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0
Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a
Penalties-Yards............. 2-14................. 5-28
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Kermit: Bradley Peralta 11-191, Jeremiah Salazar 8-14.
Pecos: none reported.
Passing
Kermit: Jeremiah Salazar 9-24-2—103.
Pecos: none reported.
Receiving
Kermit: Edgar Granillo 1-28, Auden Gonzalez 2-22, Joel Garcia 1-9, Gerardo Perez 1-5, Team 4-39.
Pecos: none reported.
BIG SPRING 28, MONAHANS 6
BIG SPRING The Monahans Loboes couldn’t keep dig themselves out of an early hole, falling to Big Spring Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Gabriel Baeza led the Steers (2-0 overall) on offense, accounting for 254 total yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Ricky Escovedo finished with 18 tackles on defense to lead Big Spring and keep the Loboes (0-3) in check.
Monahans plays its first home game next Friday against Fort Stockton.
Monahans................. 0.... 0 0 6 — 6
Big Spring............... 14.... 7 0 7 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 13 run (kick good)
Big Spring: Jose Cantu 41 pass from Gabriel Baeza (kick good)
Second Quarter
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 10 run (kick good)
Fourth Quarter
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 13 run (kick good).
Monahans: 13 run (conversion failed)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Monahans Big Spring
First Downs........................ 17.................... 16
Total Yards...................... 258.................. 336
Rushes-Yards............ 30-113............. 25-121
Passing Yards................. 145.................. 215
Passing.................... 16-31-3........... 18-32-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 0-0................... 3-3
Punts-Avg....................... 5-45................. 4-36
Penalties-Yards......... 12-108................. 7-24
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Monahans: None reported.
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 7-39, Isaiah Johnson 4-25, Orlando Sanchez 8-21, Vincent Ortiz 4-20, Jose Cantu 1-8, Team 1-8.
Passing
Monahans: None reported.
Big Spring: Gabriel Baeza 18-32-1—215.
Receiving
Monahans: None reported.
Big Spring: Pablito Dehoyos 5-53, Kaegan Mitchell 3-50, Jose Cantu 3-45, Maverick Yanez 4-30, Orlando Sanchez 2-24, Java Ford 1-13.
DENVER CITY 50, SEMINOLE 36
DENVER CITY The Indians could not erase a 16-point halftime deficit as Denver City handed Seminole its third straight loss to begin the season.
Seminole quarterback Blake Flowers threw for 295 yards, finishing 26-of-38 passing with three touchdowns. His top target, River Powers, caught nine passes for 109 yards and two scores.
Jason Mejia made his impact on the ground, finishing with 149 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. He also finished with 23 yards receiving.
Mario Sanchez accumulated 497 total yards and six touchdowns to help Denver City move to 2-1 on the season.
Seminole................... 7.... 0 15 14 — 36
Denver City............. 14.... 9 13 14 — 50
SCORING SUMMARY
Not reported
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Seminole Denver City
First Downs....................... n/a................... n/a
Total Yards...................... 452.................. 582
Rushes-Yards............ 30-157............. 42-280
Passing Yards................. 295.................. 302
Passing.................... 26-38-0........... 10-16-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 2-41.5................... n/a
Penalties-Yards............... 0-0................... 0-0
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Seminole: Jason Mejia 16-149, Elijah Beard 1-18, Preston Stevenson 2-11, Nate Leyva 2-3, Trey Villava 2-(-5), Blake Flowers 7-(-19).
Denver City: Mario Sanchez 29-195, Uriel Rodriguez 12-80, Michael Farrell 1-5.
Passing
Semniole: Blake Flowers 26-38-0—295.
Denver City: Mario Sanchez 10-16-0—302.
Receiving
Seminole: River Powers 9-109, Elijah Beard 8-87, Preston Stevenson 4-53, Kaycen Andrews 3-23, Jason Mejia 2-23.
Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 5-118, E. Banuelas 3-67, Aiden Shirkey 5-68, Spencer Freeman 2-52, Michael Farrell 1-21.
WINK 38, ALPINE 20
WINK The Wink Wildcats kept up their hot start to the season Friday with a victory over Alpine at Wildcat Field.
Kanon Gibson led the offense once again for Wink (3-0), accounting for 345 total yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Grabiel Muniz finished with seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Wink.
Jayden Canaba led the way for the Fightin’ Bucks (1-2) with 117 yards passing and a touchdown while adding 54 yards and a score rushing.
Alpine........................ 7.... 6 7 0 — 20
Wink........................ 13.. 12 6 7 — 38
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Wink: Kanon Gibson 3 run (Brock Gibson kick), 8:29.
Alpine: Allen Vargas 1 run (D. Fierro kick), 3:07.
Wink: Grabiel Muniz 20 pass from Kanon Gibson (kick failed), 1:45.
Second Quarter
Wink: Kanon Gibson 28 run (run failed), 9:21.
Wink: Grabiel Muniz 9 pss from Kanon Gibson (pass failed), 2:35.
Alpine: Brady Crump 8 passs from J. Canaba (D. Fierro kick), 0:30.
Third Quarter
Wink: Kanon Gibson 1 run (kick failed), 8:07.
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 2 run (D. Fierro kick), 4:21.
Fourth Quarter
Wink: Kanon Gibson 3 run (Brock Gibson kick), 3:34.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Alpine Wink
First Downs........................ 13.................... 25
Total Yards...................... 236.................. 440
Rushes-Yards............ 35-119............. 48-259
Passing Yards................. 117.................. 181
Passing...................... 8-22-1........... 14-19-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 6-27.0.............. 4-25.0
Penalties-Yards............. 6-50................. 4-35
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 16-54, Allen Vargas 13-39, Jordan Rodriguez 1-11, Blake Billings 3-10, Aiden Garcia 1-8, Oscar Velasquez 1-7.
Wink: Kanon Gibson 24-164, Mason Morgan 16-68, Zachary Yactayo 1-8, Ricky Jacquez 2-5, Junior Quiroz 2-3, Grabiel Muniz 1-3, Bryan Wilcox 1-2, Team 1-6.
Passing
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 8-21-1—117, Jeremy Dominguez 0-1-0—0.
Wink: Kanon Gibson 14-19-0—181.
Receiving
Alpine: Blake Billings 1-44, Brady Crump 3-41, Isaiah Nunez 2-22, Aiden Garcia 2-10.
Wink: Grabiel Muniz 7-88, Junior Quiroz 5-81, Brock Gibson 1-8, Jordan Tally 1-4.
JUNCTION 50, IRAAN 8
IRAAN Junction got off to a fast start and never looked back Friday as the Eagles defeated Iraan at Brave Stadium.
The Braves (0-2) matched the opening score from Junction as Braden Kent connected with J.D. Solis for a 44-yard touchdown. However, Iraan was unable to do much offensively after that.
Junction quarterback Chance Condarco threw for 158 yards and four touchdowns and Tyler Hill had a touchdown rushing and receiving in the victory.
Junction.................. 25.. 19 6 0 — 50
Iraan......................... 6.... 0 0 2 — 8
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Junction: 21 yard run (kick failed), 7:30.
Iraan: J.D. Solis 44 pass from Braden Kent (run failed), 7:16.
Junction: 4 yard run (pass failed), 4:49.
Junction: Tyler Hill 1 pass from Chance Condarco (Rafael Benavides kick), 1:21.
Junction: Will Castleberry 30 pass from Chance Condarco (Rafael Benavides kick), 1:08.
Second Quarter
Junction: Ian Plumley 14 pass from Severiano Saucedo (Rafael Benavides kick), 9:46.
Junction: Roy Timms 49 pass from Chance Condarco (kick failed), 6:46.
Junction: Isaiah Gonzales 9 pass from Chance Condarco (kick failed), 1:55.
Third Quarter
Junction: Tyler Hill 4 run (kick blocked), 5:00.
Fourth Quarter
Iraan: Safety, 2:40.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Junction Iraan
First Downs........................ 19.................... 10
Total Yards...................... 318.................. 184
Rushes-Yards............ 21-141............. 42-140
Passing Yards................. 176.................... 44
Passing.................... 12-23-0............... 1-8-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg.................... 3-27.7.............. 4-10.5
Penalties-Yards............. 6-40................. 6-45
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Junction: Isaiah Gonzales 5-62, Colton House 6-30, Team 2-25, Will Castleberry 1-12, Zach Ainsworth 2-9, Tyler Hill 1-4, Keith Powers 1-0, Larry Telles 3-(-1).
Iraan: J.D. Solis 9-55, Tony Barrera 15-50, Isaiah Smith 3-18, Gavin Aguirre 2-14, Angel Zapata 7-6, Daniel Reyes 1-0, Javier Hernandez 1-0, Braden Kent 4-(-3).
Passing
Junction: Chance Condarcao 10-28-0—158, Ian Plumley 1-1-0—14, Colton House 1-1-0—4.
Iraan: Braden Kent 1-8-1—44.
Receiving
Junction: Roy Timms 1-49, Will Castleberry 2-39, Tyler Hill 4-37. Isaiah Gonzales 1-20, Severiano Saucedo 1-14, Caden Dale 2-14, Zach Ainsworth 1-3.
Iraan: J.D. Solis 1-44.
