  • September 14, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Honor Roll - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Honor Roll

Posted: Monday, September 14, 2020 6:24 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Honor Roll OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

RICARDO SERRANO

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Jr.

>> Position: RB

>> Last Week: Serrano carried the ball 25 times for 290 yards and a school single-game record five touchdowns, including a 60-yard TD run, in a 64-30 victory against Kermit on Friday at Rotary Field.

BRADLEY PERALTA

>> School: Kermit

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sr.

>> Position: RB/LB

>> Last Week: Peralta had 10 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 65 and 75 yards, and contributed nine tackles on defense in a 64-30 loss to Pecos.

KANON GIBSON

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 185

>> Class: Soph.

>> Position: QB/DB

>> Last Week: Was 14-of-19 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 24 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-20 victory against Alpine Friday in Wink.

BLAKE FLOWERS

>> School: Seminole

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Soph.

>> Position: QB

>> Last Week: Flowers completed 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-36 loss to Denver City on Friday in Denver City.

E.J. LOPEZ

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Soph.

>> Position: QB

>> Last Week: Was 20-of-45 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions, in a 36-29 loss to Greenwood on Friday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

