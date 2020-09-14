HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 Honor Roll

RICARDO SERRANO
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Jr.
>> Position: RB
>> Last Week: Serrano carried the ball 25 times for 290 yards and a school single-game record five touchdowns, including a 60-yard TD run, in a 64-30 victory against Kermit on Friday at Rotary Field.
BRADLEY PERALTA
>> School: Kermit
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Sr.
>> Position: RB/LB
>> Last Week: Peralta had 10 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 65 and 75 yards, and contributed nine tackles on defense in a 64-30 loss to Pecos.
KANON GIBSON
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 185
>> Class: Soph.
>> Position: QB/DB
>> Last Week: Was 14-of-19 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 24 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-20 victory against Alpine Friday in Wink.
BLAKE FLOWERS
>> School: Seminole
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Soph.
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Flowers completed 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-36 loss to Denver City on Friday in Denver City.
E.J. LOPEZ
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Soph.
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Was 20-of-45 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions, in a 36-29 loss to Greenwood on Friday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
