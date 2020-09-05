HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Permian Basin Roundup

ANDREWS 42, MONAHANS 21
ANDREWS Quarterback E.J. Lopez completed 19-of-29 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns as the host Mustangs doubled up the Loboes in nondistrict play Friday at the Mustang Bowl.
Andrews improved to 2-0 on the season, while Monahans dropped to 0-2.
Luke Armendariz opened the scoring for Andrews with a 45-yard interception return just 55 seconds in the game and then added another touchdown on a 55-yard pass from Lopez in the third quarter.
Markeese Lawrence also scored twice for Andrews, on receptions of 16 and 23 yards, respectively.
Monahans’ Adan Saucedo matched Armendariz’s defensive effort, returning an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Andrews.................. 21.. 14 7 0 — 42
Monahans................. 7.... 0 7 7 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 45 interception return (Fernando Prendis kick), 11:05
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 16 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 6:10
Monahans: Jamarcus Perkins 10 run (Alonso Ruiz kick), 7:24
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 7 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 3:52
Second Quarter
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 23 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 8:17
Andrews: A.J. Britten 6 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:23.
Third Quarter
Monahans: Adan Saucedo 20 interception return (Alonso Ruiz kick), 1:42.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 55 pass from E. J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
Monahans: Leonard Davis 14 pass from Bond Heflin (Alonso Ruiz kick), 9:28.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Andrews Monahans
First Downs........................ 15.................... 16
Total Yards...................... 300.................. 247
Rushes-Yards.............. 18-48............. 53-152
Passing Yards................. 252.................... 95
Passing.................... 19-29-1............. 5-15-2
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-1................... 1-1
Punts-Avg....................... 2-39............ 4-28.75
Penalties-Yards............. 7-75................. 6-55
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 7-41, Brock Tijerina 2-17, Jaxon Lawdermilk 3-14, E.J. Lopez 3-9, Markeese Lawrence 1-3, Evan Jackson 2-(-36).
Monahans: Bryson Jaquez 21-85, Deagan Graham 16-64, Tanner Jones 3-3, Bond Heflin 9-(-13).
Passing
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 19-30-1—252
Monahans: Bond Heflin 5-15-2—95
Receiving
Andrews: Luke Armendarez 2-100, Markeese Lawrence 4-49, A.J. Britten 5-37, Anthony Trevino 1-31, Luis Cervantes 2-26, Brock Tijerina 1-4, Cody Cabrera 1-2, Gehrig Morris 1-(-2), Jaxon Lawdermile 1-(-3).
Monahans: Leonard Davis 3-94, Tanner Jones 1-3, Bryson Jaquez 1- (-2).
ALPINE 20, FORT STOCKTON 14
ALPINE Alpine quarterback Jayden Canaba scored on a 6-yard run with 62 seconds to play in the game to lift the Fightin’ Bucks past the visting Panthers Friday at Sul Ross State University.
It was Canaba’s second rushing touchdown of the fourth quarter and capped a 20-point second half by the home team.
Both teams are now 1-1 on the season following Fort Stockton’s victory on Aug. 28 in the first of a home-and-home series dictated by scheduling issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Panthers led 14-0 at halftime on touchdown runs of 19 yards by Jaylee Ibarra and 31 yards by Dominic Aguilar.
Canaba got Alpine on the scoreboard with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Nunez in the third quarter.
Fort Stockton............. 0.. 14 0 0 — 14
Alpine........................ 0.... 0 7 13 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 19 run (Dominic Aguilar kick), 5:20
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 31 run (Aguilar kick), 2:22.
Third Quarter
Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 43 pass from Jayden Canaba (Domique Fierro kick), 8:52.
Fourth Quarter
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 5 run (kick failed), 5:41.
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6 run (Dominque Fierro), 1:02
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Fort Stockton Alpine
First Downs.......................... 8.................... 12
Total Yards...................... 291.................. 298
Rushes-Yards............ 31-209............. 41-205
Passing Yards................... 82.................... 93
Passing...................... 9-18-0............. 6-16-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 4-35.1.............. 7-38.8
Penalties-Yards............. 9-83................. 7-70
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 16-113, Pedro Vasquez 10-70, Jaydrien Ramirez 3-19, AJ Garcia 1-8,
Alpine: Allen Vargas 16-132, Jayden Canaba 13-47, Blake Billings 4-16, Diego Monclova 1-8, Brady Cramp 1-6, Oscar Velasquez 1-(-1), Josh Haze 4- (-3), Cody Barragan 1-(-6).
Passing
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 9-18-0—82.
Alpine: Jayden Canaba 6-16-1—93
Receiving
Fort Stockton: Devon Rodriguez 2-33, Jaylee Ibarra 4-27, Pedro Vasquez 1-9, Cruz Rojas 1-4, Jaden Ureste 1-1.
Alpine: Isaiah Nunez 3-65, Brady Crump 2-22, Diego Monclova 1-6
SHALLOWATER 34, SEMINOLE 14
SEMINOLE The host Indians spotted the visiting Mustangs a two-score lead in the first half and weren’t able to catch up in nondistrict game Friday at Wigwam Stadium.
It was the home opener for Seminole (0-2).
Indians quarterback Blake Flowers was 19-of-41 passing for 213 and one touchdown, with Cy Cramer adding a rushing touchdown in the loss.
FLOYDADA 22, KERMIT 6
FLOYDADA Playing in their new stadium for the first time, the host Whirlwinds opened up a 12-point lead at halftime and never looked back in nondistrict play Friday at Wester Field.
Kermit (0-1) took the game on short notice after its originally scheduled game against Anthony was canceled because of the COVID-19 restrictions facing all the schools in the El Paso area.
The Whirlwinds (1-1) took a 12-0 halftime lead before scoring 10 in the third quarter.
Kermit finished with 155 total yards (61 passing, 94 rushing). Bradley Peralta had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Yellow Jackets.
REAGAN COUNTY 62, IRAAN 0
BIG LAKE Quarterback Jacob Gallegos completed 8 of 10 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Owls past the Braves in nondistrict play Friday.
Reagan County improved to 1-1 on the season, while Iraan now is 0-1.
Dylan Dodd, Eric Garcia, Isaac Perez, Christian Gallindo and Alexavier Reyes each scored one rushing touchdown on the night for Reagan County.
The Owls’ defense was stingy all night, allowing the Braves just 47 yards of total offense.
Tony Barrera rushed 10 times for 35 yards to lead Iraan.
Iraan......................... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0
Reagan County....... 22.. 20 13 7 — 62
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Reagan County: 18 pass from Jacob Gallegos (Christian Gallindo run), 7:03.
Reagan County: Jayden Gonzalez 63 pass from Jacob Gallegos (pass failed), 5:47.
Reagan County: Elijah Gonzalez 19 pass from Jacob Gallegos
Second Quarter
Reagan County: Christian Gallindo 26 pass from Jacob Gallegos (Octavian Reyes kick), 9:46.
Reagan County: Isaac Perez 5 run (Alexavier Reyes kick), 6:35.
Reagan County: Alexavier Reyes 10 run (pass failed), :57.
Third Quarter
Reagan County: Christian Gallindo 1 run (Alexavier Reyes kick), 9:46.
Reagan County: Eric Garcia 1 run (kick failed), 1:08.
Fourth Quarter
Reagan County: Dylan Dodd 25 run (Alexavier Reyes kick), 5:24.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Iraan Reagan Cty
First Downs.......................... 3.................... 22
Total Yards........................ 47.................. 383
Rushes-Yards.............. 26-47............. 32-233
Passing Yards..................... 0.................. 150
Passing........................ 0-2-2............. 8-10-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 2-2................... 0-0
Punts-Avg.................... 3-28.7................ 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards............. 2-15................. 5-30
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Iraan: Tony Barrera 10-35, Gavin Aguirre 6-21, Braden Kent 5-3, JD Soli 4-0, Team 1-(-12).
Reagan County: Jacob Gallegos 6-71, Unknown 5-28, Team 1-25, Dylan Dodd 1-25, Hunter Fuller 1-22, Eric Garcia 5-21, Isaac Perez 4-19, Christian Gallinso 3-16, Alexavier 3-14, Eddie Gonzales 1-0, Javy DeLeon 1-(-3), Alex Sosa 1-(-5).
Passing
Iraan: Braden Kent 0-2-2—0.
Reagan County: 8-10-0—150.
Receiving
Iraan: None.
Reagan County: Jayden Gonzalez 1-63, Christian Gallindo 3-39, Elijah Gonzalez 1-19, N/A 1-18, N/A, 1-8, Connor Norton 1-3.
MCCAMEY 56, MENARD 6
MCCAMEY Opening their season after a week delay, the host Badgers routed the visiting Yellowjackets in nondistrict play Friday at Badger Stadium.
Zachary Rosas carried the ball five times for 153 yards and two touchdowns to pace McCamey’s running game, which gained 295 yards on 26 carries, with four touchdowns, on the night.
Quarterback Ivan Rubio rushed four times for 60 yard and two touchdowns and completed 6 of 10 passes for 117 yards and three scores.
Matt Rosas, Nano Rodriguez and Caden Johnson all had touchdown receptions for the Badgers.
