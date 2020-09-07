HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Honor Roll

IVAN RUBIO
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 185
>> Class: Sr.
>> Position: QB/DB
>> Last Week: Rubio completed 6 of 10 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 60 yards and two touchdowns against Menard.
BROCK GIBSON
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-3
>> Weight: 225
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: TE/MLB
>> Last Week: Gibson caught six passes for 67 yards and one touchdown on offense, then led the Wildcats with 13 tackles on defense against Ozona.
LUKE ARMENDARIZ
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 5-foot-7
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Sr.
>> Position: WR/CB
>> Last Week: Armendariz found the end zone offensively and defensively for the Mustangs against Monahans, returning an interception 45 yards for a score and then catching a 55-yard TD pass.
JAXON WILLIS
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 180
>> Class: Jr.
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Willis opened the season on a high note, finishing 16-of-26 passing for 332 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception, in a victory against Colorado City.
DONNY BISHOP
>> School: Crane
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Jr.
>> Position: WR/CB
>> Last Week: Bishop caught five passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, including a 97-yard TD reception for the Golden Cranes first score of the season.
