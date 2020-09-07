  • September 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Honor Roll - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Honor Roll

Posted: Monday, September 7, 2020 4:27 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 2 Honor Roll

IVAN RUBIO

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 185

>> Class: Sr.

>> Position: QB/DB

>> Last Week: Rubio completed 6 of 10 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 60 yards and two touchdowns against Menard.

BROCK GIBSON

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-3

>> Weight: 225

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: TE/MLB

>> Last Week: Gibson caught six passes for 67 yards and one touchdown on offense, then led the Wildcats with 13 tackles on defense against Ozona.

LUKE ARMENDARIZ

>> School: Andrews

>> Height: 5-foot-7

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sr.

>> Position: WR/CB

>> Last Week: Armendariz found the end zone offensively and defensively for the Mustangs against Monahans, returning an interception 45 yards for a score and then catching a 55-yard TD pass.

JAXON WILLIS

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 180

>> Class: Jr.

>> Position: QB

>> Last Week: Willis opened the season on a high note, finishing 16-of-26 passing for 332 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception, in a victory against Colorado City.

 

DONNY BISHOP

>> School: Crane

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Jr.

>> Position: WR/CB

>> Last Week: Bishop caught five passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, including a 97-yard TD reception for the Golden Cranes first score of the season.

