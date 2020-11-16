HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 Honor Roll

IVAN RUBIO
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 6-foot-0
>> Weight: 195
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last week: Completed 15 of 18 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns in a Class 2A Division II playoff victory against Ropesville Ropes. He also rushed for 50 yards on three carries. In 10 games, Rubio has 31 touchdown passes with just two interceptions.
TREY CROSS
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last week: Rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a Class 4A Division II playoff victory against Seminole. Cross’ touchdowns covered 38, 2, 13 and 81 yards. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry.
ISAIAH NUNEZ
>> School: Alpine
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Wide receiver/Defensive back
>> Last week: Caught three passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a Class 3A Division II playoff victory against Sonora. Nunez’s touchdowns covered 39 and 90 yards. He averaged 58.7 yards per reception as the Fightin’ Bucks defeated Sonora for the second time this season.
SLOAN ROWLAND
>> School: Seminole
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Linebacker
>> Last week: Recorded 14 solo tackles and six assists in a Class 4A Division I playoff loss to Greenwood. Rowland finished the season with 63 solo tackles, 47 assists, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, two quarterback pressures and four pass breakups.
JESSE PUTNAM
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 225
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Offensive line
>> Last week: Graded out at 96 percent at left tackle with two pancake blocks in a Class 2A Division II playoff victory against Sudan. Putnam and the rest of Wink’s offensive line posted an average grade of 90 percent with six pancakes in paving the way for 582 total yards.
