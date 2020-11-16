  • November 16, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 Honor Roll - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 Honor Roll

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 7:25 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 Honor Roll OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

IVAN RUBIO

>> School: McCamey

>> Height: 6-foot-0

>> Weight: 195

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Quarterback

>> Last week: Completed 15 of 18 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns in a Class 2A Division II playoff victory against Ropesville Ropes. He also rushed for 50 yards on three carries. In 10 games, Rubio has 31 touchdown passes with just two interceptions.

 

TREY CROSS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last week: Rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a Class 4A Division II playoff victory against Seminole. Cross’ touchdowns covered 38, 2, 13 and 81 yards. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry.

 

ISAIAH NUNEZ

>> School: Alpine

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: Wide receiver/Defensive back

>> Last week: Caught three passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in a Class 3A Division II playoff victory against Sonora. Nunez’s touchdowns covered 39 and 90 yards. He averaged 58.7 yards per reception as the Fightin’ Bucks defeated Sonora for the second time this season.

 

SLOAN ROWLAND

>> School: Seminole

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Linebacker

>> Last week: Recorded 14 solo tackles and six assists in a Class 4A Division I playoff loss to Greenwood. Rowland finished the season with 63 solo tackles, 47 assists, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, two quarterback pressures and four pass breakups.

 

JESSE PUTNAM

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 225

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Offensive line

>> Last week: Graded out at 96 percent at left tackle with two pancake blocks in a Class 2A Division II playoff victory against Sudan. Putnam and the rest of Wink’s offensive line posted an average grade of 90 percent with six pancakes in paving the way for 582 total yards.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Monday, November 16, 2020 7:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 40°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 72°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 50°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]