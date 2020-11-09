HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 11 Honor Roll

ABEL VELASQUEZ
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 187
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Running back/Linebacker
>> Last week: Rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries (12.5 yards per carry) and had one reception for 79 yards in a 46-37 loss to Gatesville. On defense, Velasquez had eight solo tackles, two assists, a tackle for loss and a sack.
RIVER POWERS
>> School: Seminole
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 147
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: Quarterback
>> Last week: Accounted for 312 total yards as Seminole clinched a playoff berth with a 49-48 victory against Levelland. Powers was 12-of-19 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries.
SLOAN ROWLAND
>> School: Seminole
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Linebacker
>> Position: Junior
>> Last week: Recorded nine solo tackles and 10 assists with a tackle for loss and an interception against Levelland. The Seminole defense picked off six passes with Cy Cramer and Trey Villalva each getting two.
MATTHEW ROSAS
>> School: McCamey
>> Height: 5-foot-6
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Slot receiver/Outside linebacker
>> Last week: Recorded 12 total tackles with five tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and blocked a punt as McCamey clinched the outright District 1-2A Division II championship with a 56-21 victory at Seagraves. Rosas also caught two passes for 47 yards, rushed once for 8 yards and ran for a two-point conversion.
BRYCE VIRDELL
>> School: Van Horn
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: 135
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Running back/safety
>> Last week: Rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries (20.3 yards per carry) as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth with a 75-26 victory against Marfa. On defense, Virdell returned an interception in the Van Horn end zone 86 yards for a fifth TD and made 11 tackles with one tackle for loss.
