HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Permian Basin Capsules

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 3-5 overall, 2-0 District 2-4A Division I; Andrews 7-2, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Fort Stockton def. Big Spring, 28-7; Andrews def. San Angelo Lake View, 56-7.
>> Radio: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton); FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Panthers have won two straight to set up this matchup for the district title. Quarterback Dominic Aguilar is the offensive catlyst with 929 yards passing (eight touchdowns) and 788 yards rushing (three touchdowns. … Quarterback E.J. Lopez is the leader for the Mustangs, completing 205 of 363 passes for 3,096 yards and 34 touchdowns. Wide receivers Luke Armendariz (58 receptions, 1,173 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Markeese Lawrence (42-674-9) are the main targets.
MONAHANS LOBOES AT SWEETWATER MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl.
>> Records: Monahans 4-5 overall, 2-1 District 1-4A Division II; Sweetwater 6-1, 3-0.
>> Last Week: Monahans def. Snyder, 35-19; Sweetwater def. Pecos, 63-39.
>> Radio: FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Sweetwater 66, Monahans 40.
>> Notes: The Loboes made some changes on the offensive side and its has paid off with four victories in the past six games to clinch a playoff berth heading into the final regular-season contest.
SNYDER TIGERS AT PECOS EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Rotary Field, Pecos.
>> Records: Snyder 2-5 overall, 0-3 District 1-4A II; Pecos 2-4, 0-3.
>> Last Week: Snyder lost to Greenwood, 17-14; Pecos lost to Monahans, 35-19
>> Radio: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Pecos 49, Snyder 24.
>> Notes: This one is for the district’s final playoff spot on the closing Friday of the regular season. Ezekiel Saldana, Abel Velasquez and Ricardo Serrano are going to have to carry the Eagles back to the postseason.
SEMINOLE INDIANS AT PERRYTON RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Ranger Field.
>> Records: Seminole 3-5 overall, 1-1 District 2-4A Division II; Perryton 2-5, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Seminole def. Borger, 20-7; Perryton lost to Lubbock Estacado, 26-20.
>> Radio: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: River Powers and Blake Flowers have become a dominant duo at quarterback for the Indians, while running back Jason Mejia is the workhorse out of the backfield with 670 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Oscar Ariza and Andrew Banman each have 92 tackles to lead the defense.
DENVER CITY MUSTANGS AT KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Walton Field.
>> Records: Denver City 5-4 overall, 3-1 District 1-3A Division I; Kermit 0-7, 0-4.
>> Last Week: Denver City def. Brownfield, 33-13; Kermit lost to Shallowater, 52-7.
>> Radio: 98xfm.com
>> Last Season: Denver City 63, Kermit 21.
>> Notes: It’s been a tough season for the Yellow Jackets and it’s not going to get any easier tonight against the Mustangs.
COMPASS ACADEMY COUGARS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buck Stadium.
>> Records: Compass Academy 1-5 overall, 1-1 District 1-3A Division II; Alpine 4-4, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Compass Academy def. Anthony 31-16; Alpine lost to Crane, 31-28.
>> Radio: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The Cougars are going to be on an emotional high after winning the first game in program history last week. … The host Fightin’ Bucks are looking to erase the memory of last week’s loss to Crane.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT TORNILLO COYOTES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Coyote Stadium.
>> Records: Crane 6-1 overall, 3-0 District 1-3A Division II; Tornillo 2-1, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Crane def. Alpine, 31-28; Tornillo did not play.
>> Radio: myelave.com.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Crane clinched the district title with last week’s victory against Alpine. Quarterback Jaxon Willis is having another solid season, completing 121 of 190 passes for 1,731 yards and 22 touchdowns.
IRAAN BRAVES AT WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Wildcat Field.
>> Records: Iraan 0-6 overall, 0-3, District 1-2A Division II; Wink 7-1, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Iraan lost to McCamey 55-7; Wink did not play.
>> Radio: west11sports.com
>> Last Season: Wink 33, Iraan 0.
>> Notes: Wink is coming off a bye week and the Wildcats have had two weeks to think about their loss to McCamey. Quarterback Kanon Gibson has passed for 1,518 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,077 yards and 12 scores.
PLAINS COWBOYS AT MCCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Badger Stadium.
>> Records: Plains 2-5 overall, 2-0 District 1-2A Division II; McCamey 6-1, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Plains def. Seagraves, 14-7; McCamey def. Iraan, 55-7.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Both teams have clinched playoff spots. … McCamey was able to stay focused last week against Iraan after a huge victory against then No. 5 Wink on Oct. 16.
BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT MARFA SHORTHORNS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Martin Field.
>> Records: Buena Vista 4-4 overall, 0-1 District 5-1A Division I; Marfa 1-4, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Buena Vista lost to Van Horn, 52-24; Marfa lost to Fort Davis, 40-19.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Marfa 45, Buena Vista 14.
>> Notes: The Longhorns make the trip up the mountain to face a Shorthorns team looking for a victory to have a chance at the playoffs.
VAN HORN EAGLES AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field.
>> Records: Van Horn 3-1 overall, 1-0 District 5-1A Division I; Fort Davis 4-3, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Buena Vista, 52-24; Fort Davis def. Marfa, 40-19.
>> Radio: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: Van Horn has adapted quickly to the six-man game. The Eagles will get a solid road test from the Indians in what amounts to the district title game in the penultimate week of the regular season.
MIDLAND TLCA EAGLES AT RANKIN RED DEVILS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Red Devil Stadium.
>> Records: Midland TLCA 3-5 overall, 0-1 District 6-1A Division I; Ranking 7-1, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Midland TLCA lost to Garden City, 52-0; Rankindef. Lenorah Grady, 52-0.
>> Radio: mixlr.com/red-devil-radio.
>> Last Season: Did not play.
>> Notes: The final home game of the regular season for the Red Devils, who are looking to solidfy a spot in the playoffs.
GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS AT SANDERSON EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium.
>> Records: Grandfalls-Royalty 3-5 overall, 0-1 District 1-5A Division II; Sanderson 1-6, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Grandfalls-Royalty lost to Balmorhea, 76-0; Sanderson lost to Sierra Blanca, 59-30.
>> Radio: None.
>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 67, Sanderson 34.
>> Notes: The loser of this game is out of the playoff picture. … The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a poor effort against Balmorhea last week.
