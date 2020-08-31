  • August 31, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 Honor Roll

Posted: Monday, August 31, 2020 5:45 pm

E.J. Lopez

>> School: Andrews

>> Height:  6-foot-1

>> Weight: 170

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: QB

>> Last Week: Lopez completed 18 of 35 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 42 yards and one score, in a 56-47 victory against Levelland in the season opener on Friday.

Trey Cross

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: RB/LB

>> Last Week: The Greenwood running back helped the Rangers begin the season on the right note, rushing 31 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Greenwood’s 28-12 victory against Lubbock Estacado.

Kanon Gibson

>> School: Wink

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 185

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: QB/WR/FS

>> Last Week: The Wink quarterback had 30 carries for 190 yards and one touchdown, along with completing 6 of 11 passes for 63 yards, as the Wildcats opened their season with a 36-21 victory against Christoval

Blake Flowers

>> School: Seminole

>> Height: 6-foot-1

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: QB/DB

>> Last Week: Flowers was 14-of-38 passing for 234 yards and one touchdown in his first varsity start, a 48-8 loss against Dumas. Flowers spread the ball around with three receivers with more than 50 yards on the night.

Oscar Morales

>> School: Fort Davis

>> Height: 5-foot-9

>> Weight: 150

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB

>> Last Week: Morales didn’t have to work too hard to reach the century mark in rushing, carrying the ball seven times for 141 yards in the Indians’ 58-0 victory against Permian Basin Co-Op.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

