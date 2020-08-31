HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 Honor Roll

E.J. Lopez
>> School: Andrews
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 170
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: QB
>> Last Week: Lopez completed 18 of 35 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 42 yards and one score, in a 56-47 victory against Levelland in the season opener on Friday.
Trey Cross
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: RB/LB
>> Last Week: The Greenwood running back helped the Rangers begin the season on the right note, rushing 31 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Greenwood’s 28-12 victory against Lubbock Estacado.
Kanon Gibson
>> School: Wink
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 185
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: QB/WR/FS
>> Last Week: The Wink quarterback had 30 carries for 190 yards and one touchdown, along with completing 6 of 11 passes for 63 yards, as the Wildcats opened their season with a 36-21 victory against Christoval
Blake Flowers
>> School: Seminole
>> Height: 6-foot-1
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: QB/DB
>> Last Week: Flowers was 14-of-38 passing for 234 yards and one touchdown in his first varsity start, a 48-8 loss against Dumas. Flowers spread the ball around with three receivers with more than 50 yards on the night.
Oscar Morales
>> School: Fort Davis
>> Height: 5-foot-9
>> Weight: 150
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB
>> Last Week: Morales didn’t have to work too hard to reach the century mark in rushing, carrying the ball seven times for 141 yards in the Indians’ 58-0 victory against Permian Basin Co-Op.
