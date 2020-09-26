HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Van Horn falls to Garden City

GARDEN CITY The Garden City Bearkats used a strong third quarter Friday in their 52-32 win over Van Horn at Bearkat Stadium.
Trailing 20-16 at the half, the Bearkats (3-2) outscored the Eagles 30-12 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
“I do wish that we had come out a little bit hotter,” Garden City coach Jeff Jones said. “They came out pretty well.
“They’re athletic and they’re still learning the game. That’s going to be the team to beat. They’re going to get better and better.”
The Eagles (1-1) opened the scoring on a 5-yard run by Bryce Virdell, scoring with 6:02 left in the first quarter. Jermaine Corralez’s extra point gave the Eagles an 8-0 lead.
Van Horn managed to hold off Garden City’s fast-moving offense on the ensuing drive and then the Eagles thanked their defense by going down the field and finding the end zone again, with Corralez connecting with Damian Yearicks on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
This time, however, the Eagles’ extra-point attempt was blocked and their lead was only 14-0 with 3:06 left in the first quarter.
Garden City, however, was able to get things going on its next drive.
Sebastian Balcazar drove into the end zone on a 9-yard run and with the extra point by Nick Lara, the Bearkats trailed 14-8.
Van Horn responded quickly with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Corralez to Felipe Gonzales and the PAT was blocked with 3:39 left in the second quarter.
The Bearkats were able to get a crucial touchdown before the end of the first half when John Lopez scored on a 5-yard run and with the extra point, the Bearkats only trailed 20-16 at the half.
Alejandro Talamantes began the second half on a promising note for the Bearkats, scoring on a 45-yard kickoff return for a 24-20 lead, Garden City’s first of the game.
Both teams then took turns exchanging the lead before Garden City went ahead 46-32 before the end of the third.
“We played a really well-coached team,” Van Horn coach Brock Tyrrell said. “Our kids were coming into our second game and they gave their best effort.
“I told them that all I ask is for their best effort and they gave that. There’s a lot for us to learn. We learned a lot tonight but we’re going to move forward.”
