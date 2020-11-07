HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stephens-Deary sets new record in Permian victory

Shy Stephens-Deary caught just five of the six passes that the Permian football team completed Friday night against rival Odessa High.
All five finished in the end zone.
Stephens-Deary had 226 yards receiving and a school single-game record five touchdowns in the Panthers’ 45-7 victory against the Bronchos in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.
The five touchdowns bests the previous high of four, set by Roy Williams against El Paso Irvin in 1998.
Permian quarterback Harper Terry completed 5 of 8 passes for 170 yards and four scores, with Zach Wheeler connecting with Stephens-Deary on the fifth touchdown.
“I just wanted to run hard every route, get open and try to make plays,” Stephens-Deary said. “It means a lot to be able to accomplish that.
“I’ve worked hard for it but I couldn’t have done it without my team and I thank them a lot for it.”
Permian improved to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in district. Odessa High dropped to 0-4, 0-3.
It was the seventh straight victory in the series for the Panthers, who host Midland High next week in their final home game of the regular season.
It didn’t take the Panthers long to get going after forcing Odessa High to punt on the opening possession of the game.
Terry marched Permian 78 yards in seven plays for the first touchdown of the game, capping the drive on a fourth-and-7 with a 32-yard pass to Stephens-Deary just 3:44 into the game.
After another quick series by the Bronchos, it was Terran Limuel’s turn to find the end zone. His 13-yard scamper over the left side came at the end of a six-play, 53-yard drive with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter.
The teams traded punts before the Panthers found the end zone for a third time, on the second Terry-to-Stephens-Deary connection. After Permian was called for a penalty that pushed the ball back to the Panthers’ 21, Terry dropped back and hit Stephens-Deary in stride down the left hash mark for the 79-yard score.
It was the duo’s second 79-yard scoring play in as many games.
Stephens-Deary added touchdown receptions of 27, 17 and then 71 yards to cap his record-setting night.
“It’s exciting and we’re all proud of him,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “Like Shy said, it took everyone’s effort for that to happen so we’re happy for him. It’s a great honor to have especially here at Permian.”
