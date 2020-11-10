HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Servance hopes Bronchos understand message

Odessa High head coach Danny Servance had a message for his team at the end of Monday’s practice.
That message revolved around stepping up as leaders and also being accountable to teammates and others around them both on and off the field.
Servance said that he wanted to make sure that his team understood how important it was not to take anything for granted in what has been an unconventional season.
“We’re blessed to have the opportunity to play,” Servance said. “I also told them not to disrespect the game.
“You disrespect it by not giving it everything you have on every single play. That’s what we want to see when we’re talking about accountability and leadership.”
It’s all part of the process to regroup after the Bronchos lost, 45-7, their annual crosstown rivalry game against Permian. Odessa High is now 0-4 overall, 0-3 in District 2-6A play.
Servance said that the game plan was to try and make the Panthers more one-dimensional offensively. It didn’t go according to plan.
“We put them in a situation where we wanted to take away the run and make them have to throw the ball,” Servance said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do a great job of stopping the pass and those are things that we have to continue to work on.”
Servance noted that part of the Bronchos’ recent struggles have come down to just staying healthy. Safety Jesse Cervantes made his return to the lineup after missing the week before against San Angelo Central.
The shuffled lineups have created a situation where more freshmen and sophomores are seeing extended playing time.
It has been a transition for many of those players but Servance hopes that it can pay off long term.
“There are little nuances that you don’t see at the lower levels that you see on Friday nights that those guys have to learn and understand and they’re doing that,” he said.
The path does not get any easier for Odessa High as the Bronchos travel to face Midland Lee at 7 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.
The Rebels (5-1, 2-1) have won two straight games after falling to Permian back on Oct. 16 and Servance said the key to slowing them down comes down to being physical.
“They impose their will on you and it’s always a great challenge when you play football teams like that,” he said. ‘You have to match that for all four quarters and that’s what I’m expecting from our group against them.”
>> CHANGING GEARS: Servance added that there was a greater emphasis on throwing the ball against Permian after passing for just 27 yards against San Angelo Central.
The Bronchos did improve on that mark as quarterback Diego Cervantes completed 12 of 22 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Cervantes also carried the ball five times against the Panthers compared to 19 against San Angelo Central.
Servance is hoping for more from the passing game and offensive balance the rest of the way.
“We wanted to get the quick passing game going with our guys,” Servance said. “A lot of those opportunities were there but we just didn’t make plays.
“We have to catch those balls and sustain those drives in order to be effective.”
>> BACK TO THE TALL CITY: The Bronchos and Rebels will face each other at Grande Communications Stadium for the first time since 2017 after the previous two meetings were played at Ratliff Stadium.
>> SERIES HISTORY: Midland Lee leads the all-time series 38-21 against the Bronchos with the Rebels winning the last five meetings. The last Bronchos victory over Lee came in 2014, a 21-10 victory.
>> SUBVARSITY RESULTS: Permian JV 49, Odessa High JV 26; Permian Freshman Black 60, Odessa High Freshman Red 0; Permian Freshman White 30, Odessa High Freshman White 12. Odessa High’s JV team is 1-4 and the Freshman teams are a combined 1-6.
The Odessa High JV team hosts Midland Lee at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium. The Freshman teams will travel to Memorial Stadium in Midland to face the Rebels Wednesday. Freshman White kicks off at 5 p.m., followed by Freshmen Rad at 7.
