HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sept. 25 Area Roundup

ANDREWS 45, LUBBOCK ESTACADO 44
ANDREWS A failed extra point in the final minutes proved to be the difference Friday as Andrews held on for a narrow victory over Lubbock Estacado at the Mustang Bowl.
E.J. Lopez finished with 294 yards passing and four touchdown passes in the victory for the Mustangs (4-1) while Brock Tijerina finished with 125 total yards and a touchdown rushing and receiving.
T.J. Steele finished with 258 total yards and four rushing touchdowns for the Matadors (1-4).
Lubbock Estacado.... 6.. 15 10 13 — 45
Andrews.................... 7.. 21 10 7 — 44
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 1 run (kick failed), 8:53.
Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 4 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:17.
Second Quarter
Andrews: Luis Cervantes 1 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 6:42.
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 9 run (Zadrian Rodriguez pass from Jay’lon Dobbins), 4:36.
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 4 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:03.
Lubbock Estacado: Detreavien Chiles 52 pass from Jay’lon Dobbins (Ulises Villareal kick), 0:50.
Andrews: Luke Armendariz 59 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:02.
Third Quarter
Andrews: Anthony Trevino 22 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 9:55.
Andrews: Fernando Prendis 42 field goal, 5:52.
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 58 run (Ulises Villareal kick), 1:20.
Lubbock Estacado: Ulises Villareal 28 field goal, 0:50.
Fourth Quarter
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 15 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 8:50.
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 65 run (Ulises Villareal kick), 3:46.
Lubbock Estacado: Ja’Iris Hunter 41 interception return (run failed), 2:38.
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Lubbock Estacado Andrews
First Downs........................ 16.................... 25
Total Yards...................... 449.................. 453
Rushes-Yards............ 33-312............. 35-159
Passing Yards................. 137.................. 294
Passing...................... 6-18-1........... 22-45-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 2-0
Punts-Avg.................... 5-44.2.............. 5-35.6
Penalties-Yards......... 14-115................. 8-50
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 6-140, Antwoine Jones 5-112, J’Kameron Thomas 8-34, Jay’lon Dobbins 8-33, Detreavien Chiles 1-(-7).
Andrews: Brock Tijerina 12-110, Luis Cervantes 15-52, Markeese Lawrence 2-1, E.J. Lopez 6-(-4).
Passing
Lubbock Estacado: Jay’lon Dobbins 6-18-1—137.
Andrews: E.J. Lopez 22-45-1—294.
Receiving
Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 5-118, Cameron Bluitt 1-19.
Andrews: A.J. Britten 7-102, Luke Armendariz 6-79, Anthony Trevino 2-47, Markeese Lawrence 5-35, Cody Cabrera 1-16, Brock Tijerina 1-15.
PECOS 28, FORT STOCKTON 21
FORT STOCKTON Ezekiel Saldana had 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns Friday while Abel Velasquez had a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a score as Pecos defeated Fort Stockton at Panther Stadium.
The Eagles (2-1 overall) have won back to back games and open district play next week at Greenwood.
Dominic Aguilar finished with 424 total yards of offense and a touchdown for the Panthers (1-4).
Pecos........................ 7.... 7 7 7 — 28
Fort Stockton............. 0.. 13 0 8 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 60 kickoff return (Kevin Leon kick).
Second Quarter
Fort Stockton: 5 run (kick good).
Pecos: Abel Velasquez 86 run (Kevin Leon kick).
Fort Stockton: 5 run (kick faile).
Third Quarter
Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 6 run (Kevin Leon kick)
Fourth Quarter
Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 76 run (Kevin Leon kick)
Fort Stockton: 8 pass (conversion good).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Pecos Fort Stockton
First Downs........................ 13.................... 19
Total Yards...................... 412.................. 437
Rushes-Yards............ 52-412............. 33-168
Passing Yards..................... 0.................. 269
Passing........................ 0-2-0........... 18-27-0
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0
Punts-Avg...................... 0-0.0.............. 4-32.0
Penalties-Yards............. 9-39................. 6-32
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 7-200, Armando Ortega 15-102, Abel Velasquez 8-47, Sean Castillo 9-45, Brian Fuentes 5-18,
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 29-155, Jaydrien Ramirez 1-5, Diego Renteria 1-4, Michael Ortega 2-4.
Passing
Pecos: Eli Sandoval 0-2-0—0.
Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 18-27-0—269.
Receiving
Pecos: None.
Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 5-88, Eliazar Lopez 5-81, Cruz Rojas 3-45, Devon Rodriguez 3-30, Jaden Ureste 1-19, Isaiah Garcia 1-6.
SEMINOLE 51, MULESHOE 40
MULESHOE River Powers finished with 294 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Seminole got its first win of the season against Muleshoe Friday at Benny Douglas Stadium.
Jason Mejia was the leading rusher for the Indians (1-4) finishing with 84 yards on 12 carries and two scores. Elijah Beard and Preston Stevenson each had touchdown catches for Seminole in the victory.
The Mules dropped to 2-3 on the season.
Seminole................. 14.. 17 13 7 — 51
Muleshoe.................. 8.. 12 0 20 — 40
SCORING SUMMARY
None available
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Seminole Muleshoe
First Downs........................ 23.................... 19
Total Yards...................... 460.................. 373
Rushes-Yards............ 30-222............... 26-42
Passing Yards................. 238.................. 329
Passing.................... 20-31-1........... 29-47-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 4-4................... 0-0
Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................... 0-0
Penalties-Yards............. 9-50................. 8-69
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Seminole: Jason Mejia 12-84, River Powers 6-56, Elijah Beard 1-32, Nate Leyva 2-20, Aiden Ward 4-14, Preston Stevenson 4-12, Cy Cramer 1-4.
Muleshoe: None reported.
Passing
Seminole: River Powers 20-31-1—238.
Muleshoe: None reported.
Receiving
Seminole: Elijah Beard 4-64, Preston Stevenson 4-56, Kaycen Andrews 3-37, Kross Carter 3-26, Jason Mejia 2-23, Blake Flowers 1-16, Victor Cabrera 1-10, Edgar Castro 1-5, TJ Huston 1-1.
Muleshoe: None reported.
CANYON 48, GREENWOOD 0
CANYON Canyon jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Eagles defeated Greenwood in nondistrict play Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium.
All of the points for the Eagles came in the first half as the Rangers (2-2) offense was held in check with 199 total yards.
Trey Cross led Greenwood on 71 yards rushing on 29 carries.
Greenwood............... 0.... 0 0 0 — 0
Canyon.................... 20.. 28 0 0 — 48
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Canyon: 54 pass (conversion good).
Canyon: 22 pass (kick).
Canyon: 63 pass (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
Canyon: 46 Pass (Kick)
Canyon: 1 Run (Kick)
Canyon: 21 Pass (Kick)
Canyon: 20 Run (Kick)
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Greenwood Canyon
First Downs........................ 10.................... 17
Total Yards...................... 199.................. 426
Rushes-Yards............ 35-110............. 39-162
Passing Yards................... 89.................. 264
Passing...................... 8-20-0........... 12-15-1
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0
Punts-Avg....................... 5-37................... 0-0
Penalties-Yards............. 4-27................. 2-20
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Greenwood: Trey Cross 25-71, John Breeden 4-29, Aaron Fikes 4-19, Ty Flowers 2-(-9).
Canyon: None reported.
Passing
Greenwood: Ty Flowers 8-20-0—89.
Canyon: None reported.
Receiving
Greenwood: Isaiah Ramirez 6-71, Aaron Fikes 1-4, John Breeden 1-4.
Canyon: None reported.
MONAHANS 29, LAMESA 8
LAMESA A big second half effort proved to be the difference Friiday for Monahans as the Loboes pulled away to defeat Lamesa at Tornado Stadium.
The Loboes (2-3) won their second straight game thanks to outscoring the Golden Tornadoes 20-0 in the second half.
Monahans continues its road trip next Friday with a game at Seminole.
Monahans................. 7.... 2 14 6 — 29
Lamesa..................... 0.... 8 0 0 — 22
CRANE 31, DENVER CITY 21
CRANE Jaxon Willis finished with 455 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns as Crane rallied Friday to defeat Denver City at El Ave Stadium.
Trailing 21-17 at the end of the third quarter, Willis connected on touchdown passes with Donny Bishop and Ronaldo Cervantes to help seal the victory.
Bishop finished with 223 yards receiving on 14 catches for the Golden Cranes (3-0).
Denver City............... 0.... 7 14 0 — 21
Crane........................ 0.. 14 3 14 — 31
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
Crane: Trevor Owens 30 pass from Jaxon Willis (pass failed).
Crane: Jaxon Willis 6 run (Pacen Smith pass from Jaxon Willis).
Denver City: RJ Hurtado 4 pass from Mario Sanchez (kick good).
Third Quarter
Crane: Ronaldo Cervantes 20 FG.
Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 11 run (kick good).
Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 45 pass from Mario Sanchez (kick good).
Fourth Quarter
Crane: Donny Bishop 32 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick).
Crane: Ronaldo Cervantes 48 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Denver City Crane
First Downs........................ 21.................... 26
Total Yards....................... n/a.................. 534
Rushes-Yards.................. n/a............. 31-179
Passing Yards.................. n/a.................. 355
Passing............................ n/a........... 27-36-1
Fumbles-Lost................... n/a................... 0-0
Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a
Penalties-Yards............. 6-16................. 6-16
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Denver City: None reported.
Crane: Jaxon Willis 15-100, Jeren McDonald 12-44, Isaias Sanchez 4-35.
Passing
Denver City: None reported.
Crane: Jaxon Wills 27-36-1—355.
Receiving
Denver City: None reported.
Crane: Donny Bishop 14-223, Trevor Owens 6-53, Ronaldo Cervantes 3-43, Joshua Rocha 1-24, Jeren Mcdonald 2-8, Pace Smith 1-4.
WINK 52, SMYER 22
SMYER Mason Morgan compiled 230 yards of total offense, four total touchdowns and 12 tackles on defense as Wink defeated Smyer Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Kanon Gibson threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the victory for the undefeated Wildcats (5-0) while also adding 170 yards rushing. Junior Quiroz caught two touchdown passes from Gibson in the victory.
Smyer fell to 3-2 on the season.
Wink.......................... 6.. 23 16 7 — 52
Smyer....................... 0.. 14 8 0 — 22
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Wink: Mason Morgan 25 pass from Kanon Gibson (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
Wink: Brock Gibson 22 interception return (Brock Gibson run).
Wink: Junior Quiroz 2 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick).
Smyer: 57 run (conversion failed).
Smyer: TD run (conversion good).
Wink: Mason Morgan 4 run (Mason Morgan run).
Third Quarter
Wink: Mason Morgan 8 run (Mason Morgan run).
Smyer: 24 run (conversion good).
Wink: Junior Quiroz 20 pass from Kanon Gibson (Kanon Gibson run).
Fourth Quarter
Wink: Mason Morgan 10 run (Brock Gibson kick).
———
TEAM STATISTICS
Wink Smyer
First Downs........................ 31.................... 10
Total Yards...................... 582.................. 235
Rushes-Yards............ 39-389............. 27-158
Passing Yards................. 193.................... 77
Passing.................... 15-31-1............. 5-17-4
Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0
Punts-Avg....................... 1-40................. 2-38
Penalties-Yards......... 10-100................. 5-40
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Wink: Mason Morgan 18-176, Kanon Gibson 16-170, Junior Quiroz 2-24, Zachary Yactayo 2-14, Ricky Jacquez 1-5.
Smyer: None reported.
Passing
Wink: Kanon Gibson 15-31-1—193.
Smyer: None reported.
Receiving
Wink: Brock Gibson 6-70, Mason Morgan 4-60, Brayden Dunlap 1-33, Junior Quiroz 3-18, Jordan Tally 2-17.
Smyer: None reported.
ROCKSPRINGS 54, IRAAN 12
ROCKSPRINGS Christian Montoya accounted for two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score while Cebasstian Viera had a rushing touchdown and a punt return for a score as Rocksprings defeated Iraan Friday at Angora Field.
The Angoras (4-0) jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first half and never looked back after that. J.D. Solis finished with 65 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Braves (0-3).
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.