  • September 26, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sept. 25 Area Roundup - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sept. 25 Area Roundup

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:39 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sept. 25 Area Roundup OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ANDREWS 45, LUBBOCK ESTACADO 44

ANDREWS A failed extra point in the final minutes proved to be the difference Friday as Andrews held on for a narrow victory over Lubbock Estacado at the Mustang Bowl.

E.J. Lopez finished with 294 yards passing and four touchdown passes in the victory for the Mustangs (4-1) while Brock Tijerina finished with 125 total yards and a touchdown rushing and receiving.

T.J. Steele finished with 258 total yards and four rushing touchdowns for the Matadors (1-4).

 

Lubbock Estacado.... 6.. 15   10   13   —    45

Andrews.................... 7.. 21   10     7   —    44

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 1 run (kick failed), 8:53.

Andrews: Markeese Lawrence 4 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 4:17.

Second Quarter

Andrews: Luis Cervantes 1 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 6:42.

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 9 run (Zadrian Rodriguez pass from Jay’lon Dobbins), 4:36.

Andrews: Brock Tijerina 4 run (Fernando Prendis kick), 2:03.

Lubbock Estacado: Detreavien Chiles 52 pass from Jay’lon Dobbins (Ulises Villareal kick), 0:50.

Andrews: Luke Armendariz 59 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 0:02.

Third Quarter

Andrews: Anthony Trevino  22 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 9:55.

Andrews: Fernando Prendis 42 field goal, 5:52.

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 58 run (Ulises Villareal kick), 1:20.

Lubbock Estacado: Ulises Villareal 28 field goal, 0:50.

Fourth Quarter

Andrews: Brock Tijerina 15 pass from E.J. Lopez (Fernando Prendis kick), 8:50.

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 65 run (Ulises Villareal kick), 3:46.

Lubbock Estacado: Ja’Iris Hunter 41 interception return (run failed), 2:38.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                  Lubbock Estacado           Andrews

First Downs........................ 16.................... 25

Total Yards...................... 449.................. 453

Rushes-Yards............ 33-312............. 35-159

Passing Yards................. 137.................. 294

Passing...................... 6-18-1........... 22-45-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-0................... 2-0

Punts-Avg.................... 5-44.2.............. 5-35.6

Penalties-Yards......... 14-115................. 8-50

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 6-140, Antwoine Jones 5-112, J’Kameron Thomas 8-34, Jay’lon Dobbins 8-33, Detreavien Chiles 1-(-7).

Andrews: Brock Tijerina 12-110, Luis Cervantes 15-52, Markeese Lawrence 2-1, E.J. Lopez 6-(-4).

Passing

Lubbock Estacado: Jay’lon Dobbins 6-18-1—137.

Andrews: E.J. Lopez 22-45-1—294.

Receiving

Lubbock Estacado: T.J. Steele 5-118, Cameron Bluitt 1-19.

Andrews: A.J. Britten 7-102, Luke Armendariz 6-79, Anthony Trevino 2-47, Markeese Lawrence 5-35, Cody Cabrera 1-16, Brock Tijerina 1-15.

 

PECOS 28, FORT STOCKTON 21

FORT STOCKTON Ezekiel Saldana had 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns Friday while Abel Velasquez had a rushing touchdown and a kickoff return for a score as Pecos defeated Fort Stockton at Panther Stadium.

The Eagles (2-1 overall) have won back to back games and open district play next week at Greenwood.

Dominic Aguilar finished with 424 total yards of offense and a touchdown for the Panthers (1-4).

 

Pecos........................ 7.... 7     7     7   —    28

Fort Stockton............. 0.. 13     0     8   —    21

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Pecos: Abel Velasquez 60 kickoff return (Kevin Leon kick).

Second Quarter

Fort Stockton: 5 run (kick good).

Pecos: Abel Velasquez 86 run (Kevin Leon kick).

Fort Stockton: 5 run (kick faile).

Third Quarter

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 6 run (Kevin Leon kick)

Fourth Quarter

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 76 run (Kevin Leon kick)

Fort Stockton: 8 pass (conversion good).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                     Pecos    Fort Stockton

First Downs........................ 13.................... 19

Total Yards...................... 412.................. 437

Rushes-Yards............ 52-412............. 33-168

Passing Yards..................... 0.................. 269

Passing........................ 0-2-0........... 18-27-0

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg...................... 0-0.0.............. 4-32.0

Penalties-Yards............. 9-39................. 6-32

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 7-200, Armando Ortega 15-102, Abel Velasquez 8-47, Sean Castillo 9-45, Brian Fuentes 5-18,

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 29-155, Jaydrien Ramirez 1-5, Diego Renteria 1-4, Michael Ortega 2-4.

Passing

Pecos: Eli Sandoval 0-2-0—0.

Fort Stockton: Dominic Aguilar 18-27-0—269.

Receiving

Pecos: None.

Fort Stockton: Jaylee Ibarra 5-88, Eliazar Lopez 5-81, Cruz Rojas 3-45, Devon Rodriguez 3-30, Jaden Ureste 1-19, Isaiah Garcia 1-6.

 

SEMINOLE 51, MULESHOE 40

MULESHOE River Powers finished with 294 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Seminole got its first win of the season against Muleshoe Friday at Benny Douglas Stadium.

Jason Mejia was the leading rusher for the Indians (1-4) finishing with 84 yards on 12 carries and two scores. Elijah Beard and Preston Stevenson each had touchdown catches for Seminole in the victory.

The Mules dropped to 2-3 on the season.

 

Seminole................. 14.. 17   13     7   —    51

Muleshoe.................. 8.. 12     0   20   —    40

SCORING SUMMARY

None available

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                Seminole         Muleshoe

First Downs........................ 23.................... 19

Total Yards...................... 460.................. 373

Rushes-Yards............ 30-222............... 26-42

Passing Yards................. 238.................. 329

Passing.................... 20-31-1........... 29-47-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 4-4................... 0-0

Punts-Avg......................... 0-0................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 9-50................. 8-69

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Seminole: Jason Mejia 12-84, River Powers 6-56, Elijah Beard 1-32, Nate Leyva 2-20, Aiden Ward 4-14, Preston Stevenson 4-12, Cy Cramer 1-4.

Muleshoe: None reported.

Passing

Seminole: River Powers 20-31-1—238.

Muleshoe: None reported.

Receiving

Seminole: Elijah Beard 4-64, Preston Stevenson 4-56, Kaycen Andrews 3-37, Kross Carter 3-26, Jason Mejia 2-23, Blake Flowers 1-16, Victor Cabrera 1-10, Edgar Castro 1-5, TJ Huston 1-1.

Muleshoe: None reported.

 

CANYON 48, GREENWOOD 0

CANYON Canyon jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Eagles defeated Greenwood in nondistrict play Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium.

All of the points for the Eagles came in the first half as the Rangers (2-2) offense was held in check with 199 total yards.

Trey Cross led Greenwood on 71 yards rushing on 29 carries.

 

 

Greenwood............... 0.... 0     0     0   —      0

Canyon.................... 20.. 28     0     0   —    48

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Canyon: 54 pass (conversion good).

Canyon: 22 pass (kick).

Canyon: 63 pass (conversion failed).

Second Quarter

Canyon: 46 Pass (Kick)

Canyon: 1 Run (Kick)         

Canyon: 21  Pass (Kick)

Canyon: 20 Run (Kick)

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                             Greenwood             Canyon

First Downs........................ 10.................... 17

Total Yards...................... 199.................. 426

Rushes-Yards............ 35-110............. 39-162

Passing Yards................... 89.................. 264

Passing...................... 8-20-0........... 12-15-1

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg....................... 5-37................... 0-0

Penalties-Yards............. 4-27................. 2-20

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Greenwood: Trey Cross 25-71, John Breeden 4-29, Aaron Fikes 4-19, Ty Flowers 2-(-9).

Canyon: None reported.

Passing

Greenwood: Ty Flowers 8-20-0—89.

Canyon: None reported.

Receiving

Greenwood: Isaiah Ramirez 6-71, Aaron Fikes 1-4, John Breeden 1-4.

Canyon: None reported.

 

MONAHANS 29, LAMESA 8

LAMESA A big second half effort proved to be the difference Friiday for Monahans as the Loboes pulled away to defeat Lamesa at Tornado Stadium.

The Loboes (2-3) won their second straight game thanks to outscoring the Golden Tornadoes 20-0 in the second half.

Monahans continues its road trip next Friday with a game at Seminole.

 

Monahans................. 7.... 2   14     6   —    29

Lamesa..................... 0.... 8     0     0   —    22

 

CRANE 31, DENVER CITY 21

CRANE Jaxon Willis finished with 455 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns as Crane rallied Friday to defeat Denver City at El Ave Stadium.

Trailing 21-17 at the end of the third quarter, Willis connected on touchdown passes with Donny Bishop and Ronaldo Cervantes to help seal the victory.

Bishop finished with 223 yards receiving on 14 catches for the Golden Cranes (3-0).

 

Denver City............... 0.... 7   14     0   —    21

Crane........................ 0.. 14     3   14   —    31

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

Crane: Trevor Owens 30 pass from Jaxon Willis (pass failed).

Crane: Jaxon Willis 6 run (Pacen Smith pass from Jaxon Willis).

Denver City: RJ Hurtado 4 pass from Mario Sanchez (kick good).

Third Quarter

Crane: Ronaldo Cervantes 20 FG.

Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 11 run (kick good).

Denver City: Uriel Rodriguez 45 pass from Mario Sanchez (kick good).

Fourth Quarter

Crane: Donny Bishop 32 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick).

Crane: Ronaldo Cervantes  48 pass from Jaxon Willis (Ronaldo Cervantes kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                            Denver City                Crane

First Downs........................ 21.................... 26

Total Yards....................... n/a.................. 534

Rushes-Yards.................. n/a............. 31-179

Passing Yards.................. n/a.................. 355

Passing............................ n/a........... 27-36-1

Fumbles-Lost................... n/a................... 0-0

Punts-Avg......................... n/a................... n/a

Penalties-Yards............. 6-16................. 6-16

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Denver City: None reported.

Crane: Jaxon Willis 15-100, Jeren McDonald 12-44, Isaias Sanchez 4-35.

Passing

Denver City: None reported.

Crane: Jaxon Wills 27-36-1—355.

 

Receiving

Denver City: None reported.

Crane: Donny Bishop 14-223, Trevor Owens 6-53, Ronaldo Cervantes 3-43, Joshua Rocha 1-24, Jeren Mcdonald 2-8, Pace Smith 1-4.

 

WINK 52, SMYER 22

SMYER Mason Morgan compiled 230 yards of total offense, four total touchdowns and 12 tackles on defense as Wink defeated Smyer Friday at Bobcat Stadium.

Kanon Gibson threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the victory for the undefeated Wildcats (5-0) while also adding 170 yards rushing. Junior Quiroz caught two touchdown passes from Gibson in the victory.

Smyer fell to 3-2 on the season.

 

Wink.......................... 6.. 23   16     7   —    52

Smyer....................... 0.. 14     8     0   —    22

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 25 pass from Kanon Gibson (conversion failed).

Second Quarter

Wink: Brock Gibson 22 interception return (Brock Gibson run).

Wink: Junior Quiroz 2 pass from Kanon Gibson (Brock Gibson kick).

Smyer: 57 run (conversion failed).

Smyer: TD run (conversion good).

Wink: Mason Morgan 4 run (Mason Morgan run).

Third Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 8 run (Mason Morgan run).

Smyer: 24 run (conversion good).

Wink: Junior Quiroz 20 pass from Kanon Gibson (Kanon Gibson run).

Fourth Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 10 run (Brock Gibson kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                       Wink               Smyer

First Downs........................ 31.................... 10

Total Yards...................... 582.................. 235

Rushes-Yards............ 39-389............. 27-158

Passing Yards................. 193.................... 77

Passing.................... 15-31-1............. 5-17-4

Fumbles-Lost................... 1-1................... 0-0

Punts-Avg....................... 1-40................. 2-38

Penalties-Yards......... 10-100................. 5-40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Wink: Mason Morgan 18-176, Kanon Gibson 16-170, Junior Quiroz 2-24, Zachary Yactayo 2-14, Ricky Jacquez 1-5.

Smyer: None reported.

Passing

Wink: Kanon Gibson 15-31-1—193.

Smyer: None reported.

Receiving

Wink: Brock Gibson 6-70, Mason Morgan 4-60, Brayden Dunlap 1-33, Junior Quiroz 3-18, Jordan Tally 2-17.

Smyer: None reported.

 

ROCKSPRINGS 54, IRAAN 12

ROCKSPRINGS Christian Montoya accounted for two rushing touchdowns and a punt return for a score while Cebasstian Viera had a rushing touchdown and a punt return for a score as Rocksprings defeated Iraan Friday at Angora Field.

The Angoras (4-0) jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first half and never looked back after that. J.D. Solis finished with 65 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Braves (0-3).

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:39 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 65°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 101°/Low 57°
Mainly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]