HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Seminole names Poynor as next head coach

SEMINOLE Seminole ISD officially announced the hire of Greg Poynor as the next head football coach and boys athletic director of the Indians Monday.
Poynor arrives after seven seasons as the head coach of Pampa High School, compiling a 45-35 record. He turned around a Harvesters program that was 20-52 prior to his arrival and finished his tenure with six playoff appearances and a district championship in 2015.
Poynor takes over for Ty Palmer, who resigned after two seasons as head coach but is staying on staff as an assistant. Seminole finished 4-7 in 2020 and earned a spot in the playoffs.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.